X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Myanmar

Drop your guns, Myanmar cardinal pleads

Cardinal Bo says people need medical care, medicine and food as Covid-19 surges in the coup-hit country

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: July 18, 2021 04:32 AM GMT

Updated: July 18, 2021 07:48 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

A good Samaritan to Malaysia's homeless and hungry

Jul 14, 2021
2

Bishop appeals to Indian PM over church demolition

Jul 15, 2021
3

Hindu leader in Bangladesh under fire for 'Satanic Jesus' comments

Jul 15, 2021
4

Fed up, but still Catholic

Jul 14, 2021
5

Indian Dalits urge Vatican tribunal to end discrimination

Jul 14, 2021
6

Timor-Leste lawyer accuses ex-priest of making death threat

Jul 14, 2021
7

Olympic athletes asked not to visit Tokyo churches

Jul 14, 2021
8

Indonesian doctor faces jail for denying Covid-19 exists

Jul 14, 2021
9

Young activists in firing line as Thailand's Covid strategy fails

Jul 16, 2021
10

A tide of intolerance and violence sweeps Asia

Jul 16, 2021
Support UCA News
Be part of the media network of UCA News!
Drop your guns, Myanmar cardinal pleads

People defy a military curfew as they wait to fill empty oxygen canisters in Yangon on July 14 amid a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in Myanmar. (Photo: AFP)

Cardinal Charles Bo of Yangon has pleaded for urgent medical aid as the third wave of Covid-19 worsens in coup-hit Myanmar.

“Let all those who hold the guns, in the name of the Lord, we plead, drop all guns, bring medical care at once,” he said in a homily on July 18.

“Unite to save lives. Our people need care, medicine and food. Let all doctors come forth to save lives.”

The prelate said the Southeast Asian nation is facing three major challenges: Covid, conflict and the collapse of the economy.

“But now every breath has become a challenge. Day and night thousands are struggling to breathe. This deadly pandemic is stealing the basic gift of nature. Oxygen which is freely available in the air has suddenly become a precious commodity for which people are queuing up day and night.”

Cardinal Bo decried the lack of medical personnel and volunteers as the Covid crisis spirals out of control.

As a human family, we face an existential threat. Starvation, anxiety and fear occupy their hearts

“Hospitals are full. Cemeteries have long queues of dead bodies. Many die without saying goodbye, without seeing their loved ones,” he said.

His appeal comes when hospitals are full of patients and people are desperately searching for oxygen for their loved ones at home after the surge of cases in the impoverished nation.

Photographs on social media showed long queues of residents in Yangon, Mandalay and Kalay trying to refill oxygen cylinders. Residents in Yangon, the commercial hub, are defying a military-imposed curfew to look for oxygen.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Amid restrictions on taking oxygen from private factories and a crackdown on health workers, the spike in cases is the latest blow to a country reeling from the Feb. 1 coup and a bloody crackdown on protesters that has claimed more than 900 lives.

Related News

Cardinal Bo, who is president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Myanmar, said Covid was making a “merciless attack'' on simple people who were already wounded by months of conflict, death and displacement.

“As a human family, we face an existential threat. Starvation, anxiety and fear occupy their hearts,” he said.

The prelate said at least 20 percent of Myanmar’s people could have been infected. About 90 percent of towns have reported cases.

“Apocalypse not yet, but if there is no conversion of hearts, many thousands will be buried in the coming months,” Cardinal Bo warned.

The crisis is particularly lethal because of the pervasive mistrust of the junta

Tom Andrews, UN special rapporteur on Myanmar, said the military junta lacks the resources, capabilities and legitimacy to bring the crisis under control.

“The crisis is particularly lethal because of the pervasive mistrust of the junta,” he said.

On July 18, Myanmar recorded 5,497 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 233 deaths, taking total infections to 224,236 and the death toll to 4,769, according to the junta-controlled Health Ministry.

Public experts believe the actual death toll could be higher than the official figure.

Also Read

Nine dead after boats capsize in Indonesian storm
Nine dead after boats capsize in Indonesian storm
Malaysia's highland farmers fight for survival in pandemic
Malaysia's highland farmers fight for survival in pandemic
Filipino health groups oppose waste-to-energy bill
Filipino health groups oppose waste-to-energy bill
Indonesia overtakes India as Asia's Covid-19 epicenter
Indonesia overtakes India as Asia's Covid-19 epicenter
Timor-Leste schools to reopen after lengthy closure
Timor-Leste schools to reopen after lengthy closure
Philippine diocese fights 'smart city' plan
Philippine diocese fights 'smart city' plan

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Drop your guns, Myanmar cardinal pleads
Jul 18, 2021
Cuba will never be the same again, says Catholic media specialist
Jul 17, 2021
Pope prays for victims of German floods as death toll rises
Jul 17, 2021
Priests help response to catastrophic flooding in Germany
Jul 17, 2021
Vatican releases text of pope's letter on celebration of Mass
Jul 17, 2021
US summit hears stark accounts of religious repression
Jul 17, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Religious conversion in India: More smoke than fire now?
Jul 16, 2021
Young activists in firing line as Thailand's Covid strategy fails
Jul 16, 2021
Fed up, but still Catholic
Jul 14, 2021
Is Catholic education in India on the right track?
Jul 13, 2021
Faith needs shining amid Covid-19 pandemic
Jul 13, 2021

Features

Malaysia's highland farmers fight for survival in pandemic
Jul 16, 2021
Bowled over: Christian cricket brings harmony in Pakistan
Jul 15, 2021
A good Samaritan to Malaysia's homeless and hungry
Jul 14, 2021
Pandemic widens chasm between rich and poor in Thailand
Jul 13, 2021
Vietnam's poor women slave away in dead-end jobs
Jul 13, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Take a rest

Take a rest
St Benedict and communities not to retreat from the world but to engage deeply in it

St Benedict and communities: not to retreat from the world, but to engage deeply in it
Discover the Saint Johns Bible

Discover the Saint John’s Bible
How to put ecological conversion into practice

How to put ecological conversion into practice
Maxima Culpa

Maxima Culpa
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Sunday 18 July 2021

Mass on Demand – Sunday 18 July 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Sixteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Sixteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time
Lord Jesus, guide us through life to our heavenly home

Lord Jesus, guide us through life to our heavenly home
Help O God, shepherds of the Church to cross all barriers

Help O God, shepherds of the Church to cross all barriers
Saint Frederick | Saint of the Day

Saint Frederick | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.