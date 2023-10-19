Dreyer’s ‘Jesus’ – A Very Human Showing

Dreyer’s film script is a highly original reinterpretation of the Jesus of the four Gospels

A frame from Carl Theodor Dreyer's (1889-1968) movie Ordet released in 1955 showing the protagonist Johannes (Preben Lerdorff Rye) who believes that he is Jesus Christ following a mental breakdown. (Photo: Wikipedia)

If the Bible is the most widely read book of all time, the figure of Jesus has attracted the hearts and minds of the greatest artists, poets, writers and filmmakers.

Regardless of one’s creed or culture, readers of every age are attracted to the luminous beauty of Christ’s words and the questions raised by a life in which the splendor of the Truth unfolds.

How many yesterday and today, believers and non-believers, artists and scientists, have exclaimed in fascination, along with the disciples at Emmaus, “Were not our hearts burning within us while he was talking to us on the road, opening the scriptures to us?” (cf. Luke 24:32).

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Get the latest from UCA News. Sign-up to receive our daily newsletter

One of the great masters of cinema, Danish director Carl Theodor Dreyer (1889-1968), captivated by the person of Jesus, translated an encounter with the Christ of the Gospels into his film work in different ways.

His most important films depicted in a human, highly personal and original way the events of the passion of the Son of God. This is the case with The Passion of Joan of Arc (La passion de Jeanne d’Arc, 1928), where the French saint is juxtaposed with Christ; Dies Irae (1943), in which the protagonist Anna tragically confronts the obscurantism of her era; and The Word (Ordet, 1955), in which young Johannes believes he is Christ.

Even earlier, in his unique Leaves from Satan’s Book (Blade af Satans Bog, 1921), an episodic film in which Satan’s action among men in four different historical epochs is depicted, he had sketched in a unique way some details of Christ’s passion.

Fascinated by Jesus, the director long dreamed and eventually tried to make a film entirely and explicitly devoted to his life. Unfortunately, the project, due to problems during production, never came to fruition.

However, a screenplay written by the director in English, in two different editions, has survived.

Read the complete article here.

This article is brought to you by UCA News in association with "La Civiltà Cattolica."

Latest News