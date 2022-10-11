News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Dream of 'synodality' is fruit of Vatican II, cardinal writes

Cardinal Mario Grech said this in a message on Oct. 10, the day before the 60th anniversary of the opening of the council

The entrance to the Pontifical Lateran University, which is celebrating the 250th anniversary of its foundation

The entrance to the Pontifical Lateran University, which is celebrating the 250th anniversary of its foundation. (Photo: Vatican News)

Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

By Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

Published: October 11, 2022 05:34 AM GMT

Updated: October 11, 2022 05:41 AM GMT

While the term "synodality" is not found in any of the 16 documents of the Second Vatican Council, the council's vision and definition of the church is at the heart of what synodality is, said Cardinal Mario Grech, secretary-general of the Synod of Bishops.

The "magna carta" of the 2021-2023 process of the synod "is the council's doctrine on the church, particularly its theology of the people of God, a people whose 'condition is the dignity and freedom of the children of God, in whose heart the Holy Spirit dwells as in a temple,'" he said, quoting from the council's Dogmatic Constitution on the Church.

Cardinal Grech published a message on the council and synodality Oct. 10, the day before the 60th anniversary of the opening of the council.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

St. John XXIII opened the council Oct. 11, 1962. All the bishops from all over the world were invited to participate in its four sessions, which St. Paul VI concluded Dec. 8, 1965.

The current synod process with its listening sessions around the world, its prayer and discernment is focused on the theme, "For a synodal church: Communion, participation and mission."

Those three words, Cardinal Grech wrote, "are eminently conciliar words. The church that we are called to dream and build is a community of women and men drawn together in communion by the one faith, our common baptism and the same Eucharist, in the image of God the Trinity: women and men who together, in the diversity of ministries and charisms received, actively participate in the establishment of the kingdom of God, with the missionary impetus of bringing to all the joyful witness of Christ, the only savior of the world."

The Synod of Bishops, the cardinal noted, was established by St. Paul VI in 1965 at the beginning of Vatican II's last session precisely "to prolong in the life and mission of the church the spirit of the Second Vatican Council, as well as to foster in the people of God the living appropriation of its teaching."

"This task is far from being completed since the reception of the conciliar magisterium is an ongoing process; in some respects it is still in its infancy," the cardinal wrote.

In the decades since the council, Cardinal Grech said, "the synod has constantly placed itself at the service of the council, contributing for its part to renewing the face of the church in ever deeper fidelity to sacred Scripture and living tradition and in attentive listening to the signs of the times."

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Cambodia sacks agriculture minister amid floods Cambodia sacks agriculture minister amid floods
When silence can no longer be bought When silence can no longer be bought
Indian govt to look into quotas for Dalit Christians, Muslims Indian govt to look into quotas for Dalit Christians, Muslims
A social development quest in Timor-Leste A social development quest in Timor-Leste
Priests demand fair trials in Indonesia’s Papua region Priests demand fair trials in Indonesia’s Papua region
Philippine hostage drama sparks prison reform call Philippine hostage drama sparks prison reform call
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Bishop Jean-Yves Nahmias of Meaux has blessed the site of the future Saint Columban Church and school, a multi-million euro project that bucks the trend of church closures

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.