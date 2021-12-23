X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
NEW SERIES

The Changing Face of Asian Mission
Local priests relish mission in Indonesia's Bethlehem

Myanmar

Dozens missing after landslide at Myanmar jade mine

The disaster struck at a mine in Kachin state's Hpakant township, close to the Chinese border

AFP, Yangon

AFP, Yangon

Published: December 23, 2021 03:57 AM GMT

Updated: December 23, 2021 04:06 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

'We are Pyongyang with better lighting'

Dec 20, 2021
2

Focus on Myanmar's people, not just Aung San Suu Kyi

Dec 21, 2021
3

Local priests relish mission in Indonesia's Bethlehem

Dec 22, 2021
4

Clerics get away with child abuse in the Philippines

Dec 21, 2021
5

The cop will decide your faith and fate in India

Dec 22, 2021
6

Shameless China tries to erase 1989 massacre from history

Dec 23, 2021
7

Khmer Rouge tribunal ends bid to put commander in dock

Dec 22, 2021
8

More than 300 Christian cult members arrested in China

Dec 20, 2021
9

Australia offers Cambodia 2.3 million doses of Pfizer vaccine

Dec 22, 2021
10

Justice eludes victims of Pakistan army school massacre

Dec 20, 2021
Support UCA News
Dozens missing after landslide at Myanmar jade mine

Onlookers watch as rescue officials search for missing people after a landslide at a jade mine in Hpakant in Myanmar's Kachin state, on Dec. 22. (Photo: AFP)

Fading light forced Myanmar rescuers to call off a search for dozens of people feared missing after a landslide near a jade mine that killed at least one person.

Scores die each year working in the country's lucrative but poorly regulated jade trade, which sees low-paid migrant workers scrape out gems highly coveted in neighbouring China.

The disaster struck at a mine in northern Kachin state's Hpakant township, close to the Chinese border, where billions of dollars of the precious mineral are believed to be scraped from bare hillsides each year.

Rescuers initially said at least 70 were feared missing after the landslide struck around 4am local time on Dec. 22 but later added they were still trying to confirm that number.

"The search has stopped for the moment. We will continue tomorrow morning when the fog and mist are clear. It seems they are buried underneath soil," said Ko Jack from the Myanmar Rescue Organization on Dec. 22.

Ko Nyi, another rescuer, said they had sent 25 people to hospital and found one dead.

Access to the mines in the remote north of the country is heavily restricted by the military and internet access is patchy

Hundreds of diggers had returned to Hpakant during the rainy season to prospect in the treacherous open-cast mines, according to a local activist, despite a junta ban on digging until March 2022.

"They mine at night and in the morning they tip out the earth and rock," the activist said.

Ko Nyi of the rescue team also said increased pressure from the weight of dumped soil and rock had pushed the ground downhill into the nearby lake.

Around 200 rescuers were working to recover bodies, with some using boats to search for the dead in the lake, he added.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Pictures posted by Myanmar's fire services showed dozens of people lined up along the lake shore and rescuers carrying an unidentified object up from the water.

Access to the mines in the remote north of the country is heavily restricted by the military and internet access is patchy.

Local outlet Kachin News Group said more than 20 miners were killed in the landslide.

Jade and other abundant natural resources in northern Myanmar including timber, gold and amber have helped finance both sides of a decades-long civil war between ethnic Kachin insurgents and the military.

Civilians are frequently trapped in the middle of the fight for control of the mines and their lucrative revenues, with a rampant drug and arms trade further curdling the conflict.

Last year heavy rainfall triggered a massive landslide in Hpakant that entombed nearly 300 miners.

Today's disaster is a haunting reminder that lives too often come second to profit in the jade mines of Hpakant

Watchdog Global Witness estimated that the industry was worth some US$31 billion in 2014. But corruption means very little reaches state coffers.

A February military coup also effectively extinguished any chance of reforms to the dangerous and unregulated industry initiated by ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian government, Global Witness said in a report this year.

The coup has also sparked fighting in Kachin state between local insurgents and the Myanmar military, the watchdog said.

"Today's disaster is a haunting reminder that lives too often come second to profit in the jade mines of Hpakant," Hanna Hindstrom, senior campaigner for Myanmar at Global Witness, told AFP.

"As the military is busy turning the sector into a financial lifeline for its illegitimate regime, once again miners are paying the ultimate price."

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Melanesian bishops call for Papua peace talks
Melanesian bishops call for Papua peace talks
Philippine priest chides Duterte for mocking clergy
Philippine priest chides Duterte for mocking clergy
Call for Indonesian women to cover up sparks backlash
Call for Indonesian women to cover up sparks backlash
Vietnam Catholics share love and care at Christmas
Vietnam Catholics share love and care at Christmas
Child's death highlights gun safety issues in Thailand
Child's death highlights gun safety issues in Thailand
Malaysia flood death toll rises to 27
Malaysia flood death toll rises to 27
Support Us

Latest News

India's Muslims see politics behind marriage law move
Dec 23, 2021
Church attacked in India's tech hub in Karnataka
Dec 23, 2021
Melanesian bishops call for Papua peace talks
Dec 23, 2021
Philippine priest chides Duterte for mocking clergy
Dec 23, 2021
Call for Indonesian women to cover up sparks backlash
Dec 23, 2021
Vietnam Catholics share love and care at Christmas
Dec 23, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Shameless China tries to erase 1989 massacre from history
Dec 23, 2021
The cop will decide your faith and fate in India
Dec 22, 2021
Can the Asian Church ignore same-sex unions at diocesan synods?
Dec 22, 2021
Focus on Myanmar's people, not just Aung San Suu Kyi
Dec 21, 2021
Clerics get away with child abuse in the Philippines
Dec 21, 2021

Features

India's Muslims see politics behind marriage law move
Dec 23, 2021
Vietnam Catholics share love and care at Christmas
Dec 23, 2021
French missionary returns home after long service in Cambodia
Dec 23, 2021
Pakistani band spreads message of interfaith harmony
Dec 22, 2021
Local priests relish mission in Indonesia's Bethlehem
Dec 22, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Christmas and our own lifes journey

Christmas and our own life's journey
American nuns do their part to help Afghan refugees

American nuns do their part to help Afghan refugees

Haitis Catholic bishops launch cry of alarm before Christmas

Haiti’s Catholic bishops launch cry of alarm before Christmas
Ten women who impacted the Church in Africa in 2021

Ten women who impacted the Church in Africa in 2021
Catholic schools in Lebanon are on life support

Catholic schools in Lebanon are on life support
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.