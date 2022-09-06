News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

China

Dozens killed, rescue on after China quake

The magnitude 6.6 quake hit about 26 miles southeast of the city of Kangding in Sichuan province

Rescue workers evacuating residents after a 6.6-magnitude earthquake in Luding county, Ganzi, in China's southwestern Sichuan province on Sept. 5

Rescue workers evacuating residents after a 6.6-magnitude earthquake in Luding county, Ganzi, in China's southwestern Sichuan province on Sept. 5. (Photo: CNS/ AFP) 

AFP

By AFP

Published: September 06, 2022 05:14 AM GMT

Updated: September 06, 2022 05:20 AM GMT

Rescuers scoured through rubble for hundreds of missing people in parts of southwestern China on Tuesday after an earthquake killed more than 60, as local weather services warned rain was set to inundate the area.

The magnitude 6.6 quake hit about 43 kilometres (26 miles) southeast of the city of Kangding in Sichuan province at a depth of 10 kilometres on Monday, according to the US Geological Survey.

At least 65 people were killed, state media reported Tuesday morning, with more than 200 still trapped in a remote scenic area and scores missing elsewhere.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

Video from state broadcaster CCTV showed firefighters pulling a bruised and bloodied woman from the rubble and carrying a survivor on a stretcher across a river on a makeshift bridge as well as damaged buildings and streets strewn with fallen masonry.

And footage shared by the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC) showed boulders thundering down mountainsides in Luding county, kicking up clouds of dust as the tremors swayed roadside telephone wires.

At least one town suffered "severe damage" from landslides triggered by the quake, CCTV reported.

"Before 5 o'clock, I heard a rumbling sound. The house shook so badly that I woke up immediately," one woman surnamed Zheng from Sichuan's Lu county told Beijing News.

"My brother's house collapsed. His house is an old one built more than 10 years ago. My house is newly built, so the situation is better."

'All-out to rescue people' 

The quake also rocked buildings in the provincial capital of Chengdu -- where millions are confined to their homes under a strict Covid-19 lockdown -- and in the nearby megacity of Chongqing, local residents told AFP.

At least 10 aftershocks of magnitude 3.0 and above had been detected as of 7 am local time (2300 GMT), CCTV said.

The local meteorological department has said Luding county -- the epicentre of the quake -- will experience rain for three days, potentially hampering rescue work.

China's cabinet last night said it has dispatched a special team to lead the efforts, with CCTV reporting more than 6,500 people had been sent to emergency rescue.

And President Xi Jinping called for local authorities to "make saving lives the first priority, go all-out to rescue people in disaster-stricken areas and minimise loss of life", according to CCTV.

Local officials have launched a public appeal for donations to help with relief work.

Quake-prone region 

Earthquakes are fairly common in China, especially in the country's seismically active southwest.

A smaller magnitude 4.6 tremor hit eastern Tibet less than an hour after the initial quake, according to the USGS.

A magnitude 8.0 quake in 2008 in Sichuan's Wenchuan county left tens of thousands dead and caused enormous damage.

In June, at least four people were killed and dozens more injured after two earthquakes in southwestern China.

That month, a shallow 6.1-magnitude shock hit a sparsely populated area about 100 kilometres west of Chengdu.

It was followed three minutes later by a second quake of magnitude 4.5 in a nearby county, where the deaths and injuries occurred.

Authorities in Chengdu extended the city's lockdown on Sunday as they fight a Covid flare-up with hundreds of cases.

The region has also suffered a summer of extreme weather, with a record-breaking heatwave noticeably drying rivers in Chongqing.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

A brief return to wounded Hong Kong A brief return to wounded Hong Kong
Bishops join Indian fishermen’s anti-port protests Bishops join Indian fishermen’s anti-port protests
Islamist attacks on Bangladeshi mystics condemned Islamist attacks on Bangladeshi mystics condemned
Doctors' gathering to reflect on ‘Christian humanism’ Doctors' gathering to reflect on ‘Christian humanism’
Congregation marks St.Teresa's 25th death anniversary Congregation marks St.Teresa's 25th death anniversary
Suicides spur Church support for S. Korea’s poor Suicides spur Church support for S. Korea’s poor
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

The war in Ukraine looms over major ecumenical meeting

The war in Ukraine looms over major ecumenical meeting

The World Council of Churches, which concludes its 11th Assembly on Thursday, has focused on "reconciliation" as war continues between two Christian nations in Eastern Europe

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.