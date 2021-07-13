X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

'Down with communism!' shout Cubans rallying in the US

It was the first nationwide popular mobilization against the govt since the 1959 revolution that brought Fidel Castro to power

AFP, Miami

AFP, Miami

Published: July 13, 2021 05:47 AM GMT â–¾

Updated: July 13, 2021 05:53 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Syro-Malabar church demolished in Indian capital

Jul 13, 2021
2

Fears grow that Cambodia may cross Covid red line

Jul 12, 2021
3

Persecution worsens for Christians in post-coup Myanmar

Jul 12, 2021
4

Land of the Rising Sun faces solar energy woes

Jul 11, 2021
5

Remembering two Filipino priests who disappeared without trace

Jul 11, 2021
6

Vietnam's poor women slave away in dead-end jobs

Jul 13, 2021
7

Cambodia rules out independent inquiry into activist's murder

Jul 13, 2021
8

WHO warns mixing Covid-19 vaccines could be dangerous

Jul 13, 2021
9

Is Catholic education in India on the right track?

Jul 13, 2021
10

Vietnamese Catholics get creative to help Covid-19 victims

Jul 12, 2021
Support UCA News
Be part of the media network of UCA News!
'Down with communism!' shout Cubans rallying in the US

People demonstrate, some holding Cuban and US flags, during a protest against the Cuban government at Versailles Restaurant in Miami on July 12. (Photo: AFP)

Waving Cuban and US flags, thousands of Cuban-Americans protested in Miami and Washington in support of the historic anti-government protests on the communist island, which they hope will usher in sweeping change.

"This is the moment, there isn't another, and this is a definite sign that communism is going to fall. Down with communism!" said Cuban Humberto Ponce Diaz at a demonstration in Miami's "Little Havana" neighborhood on July 12.

Miami mayor Francis Suarez joined the protest that local media said drew about 5,000 people, and even urged the United States to intervene.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

"Sixty years of communism, cruelty and oppression cannot last any longer!" Suarez wrote on Twitter after denouncing Cuban police who beat and detained some demonstrators.

"We implore the United States to take action as we peacefully demonstrate on the streets of Miami," he wrote.

The new battle cry of "Homeland and Life!", which many in Miami had emblazoned on their T-shirts, was coined in opposition to the Communist Party's own slogan of "Homeland or Death!"

Normally, the only authorized rallies in Cuba are those organized by the Communist Party itself

The protests in Cuba were sparked by anger at an economic crisis that has worsened shortages of food and medicine, and forced the government to ration electricity in the sweltering summer heat.

Demonstrators in dozens of Cuban towns and cities also called for more Covid-19 vaccinations as the number of cases exploded across the island.

They shouted "We are hungry", "Freedom" and "Down with the dictatorship."

It was the first nationwide popular mobilization against the government since the 1959 revolution that brought the late Fidel Castro to power.

Related News

Normally, the only authorized rallies in Cuba are those organized by the Communist Party itself.

Although President Miguel Diaz-Canel acknowledged the "dissatisfaction" of some Cubans, he also accused Washington of wanting to provoke "social outbreaks," and gave Communist Party loyalists a "combat order" to confront the protesters.

In Florida, state governor Ron DeSantis said on Twitter that "Florida supports the people of Cuba who take to the streets against the tyrannical regime in Havana."

Many Cubans living in the United States hope that the protests could point to the end of the communist government on the island.

On July 12, some 25 Cubans protested in front of the White House in the US capital demanding that President Joe Biden take action.

"I hope that this president and Congress will help my people," protester Sergio Alvarez, a 32-year-old Cuban, told AFP.

"We need help. It's very sad," said the electrician, who said his father died in Cuba earlier this year due to a lack of medicine.

I hope that the Cuban people stay out there in the streets. I hope they fight. They fight for their freedom

Elaine Miranda, a 26-year-old university student, said that Biden "needs to denounce about what's going on in Cuba, because all the presidents support the Cuban people."

Biden urged the Cuban government not to resort to violence and expressed US support for the protesters.

The president, who took office in January, has not yet reversed sanctions imposed on Cuba by his predecessor Donald Trump and had largely avoided the issue until now.

"I hope that the Cuban people stay out there in the streets. I hope they fight. They fight for their freedom," said Cuban-America former Marine Gianni Leyva, 35.

"And I hope the American government will allow the Cubans here to go help. We want to help â€” me as a veteran â€” and there are many veterans out there that have served in the American military, are ready to go fight for the freedoms if we are allowed."

Also Read

North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
Why is Syria close to Pope Francisâ€™ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francisâ€™ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

China, Myanmar named in US genocide report
Jul 14, 2021
Timor-Leste lawyer accuses ex-priest of making death threat
Jul 14, 2021
Indian Dalits urge Vatican tribunal to end discrimination
Jul 14, 2021
Priest's 'pro-Indonesia' stance angers Papuans
Jul 14, 2021
Pope offers condolences after fire kills 64 at Iraqi hospital
Jul 14, 2021
Italian elected as Franciscans' 121st successor to St. Francis of Assisi
Jul 14, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Fed up, but still Catholic
Jul 14, 2021
Is Catholic education in India on the right track?
Jul 13, 2021
Faith needs shining amid Covid-19 pandemic
Jul 13, 2021
Thais tell prime minister 'enough is enough'
Jul 12, 2021
Letter from Rome: The pope's planned Sunday night surgery
Jul 12, 2021

Features

Pandemic widens chasm between rich and poor in Thailand
Jul 13, 2021
Vietnam's poor women slave away in dead-end jobs
Jul 13, 2021
Six years a slave: Indian farm workers exploited in Italy
Jul 12, 2021
Vietnamese Catholics get creative to help Covid-19 victims
Jul 12, 2021
Lao farmers abandon rural areas in droves
Jul 9, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
How the Catholic Church lost its soul

How the Catholic Church lost its soul
Sorry Father Stan

Sorry, Father Stan
Paraguan bishops embrace synodality ahead of regional meet in Mexico

Paraguan bishops embrace synodality ahead of regional meet in Mexico

Bastille Day values

Bastille Day values
African diocese ordains its first woman priest

African diocese ordains its first woman priest
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand â€“ Wednesday 14 July 2021

Mass on Demand â€“ Wednesday 14 July 2021
Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Fifteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Fifteenth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord Jesus, through Your continued life in the Church, teach us to know the Father

Lord Jesus, through Your continued life in the Church, teach us to know the Father
Strengthen your servants Lord in this Covid times

Strengthen your servants Lord in this Covid times
Saint Camillus de Lellis | Saint of the Day

Saint Camillus de Lellis | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.
‹