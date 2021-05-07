X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Don't weaponize Eucharist for political ends, says US bishop

San Diego prelate criticizes efforts by some bishops to exclude Catholic politicians from receiving Communion

Mark Pattison, Catholic News Service

Mark Pattison, Catholic News Service

Published: May 07, 2021 07:57 AM GMT

Updated: May 07, 2021 08:01 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indonesian cleric's Sunday sermon irks Catholics

May 6, 2021
2

Cambodian lockdowns to end despite record pandemic numbers

May 3, 2021
3

Catholic student drowns after saving girls in Vietnam

May 3, 2021
4

Iconic Italian missionary dies of Covid-19 in Pakistan

May 3, 2021
5

Philippine priest aims broadside at 'liar' Duterte

May 6, 2021
6

Indian court takes up jailed Jesuit's bail plea

May 5, 2021
7

'Enemies of Islam': Malaysian book accuses Christians of conspiracy

May 4, 2021
8

Sex attack on Christian child triggers protest in Pakistan

May 5, 2021
9

Fury over 'nefarious video' targeting Malaysian archbishop

May 4, 2021
10

Singaporean seminarians find God's love in priestly formation

May 3, 2021
Support UCA News
Don't weaponize Eucharist for political ends, says US bishop

'The Eucharist must never be instrumentalized for a political end, no matter how important,' says Bishop Robert W. McElroy of San Diego.

"The Eucharist must never be instrumentalized for a political end, no matter how important," said Bishop Robert W. McElroy of San Diego in a May 5 essay published on the website of America magazine, the Jesuit journal.

Because of efforts by some U.S. bishops to exclude Catholic politicians -- including President Joe Biden -- from receiving Communion, "the Eucharist is being weaponized and deployed as a tool in political warfare. This must not happen," the bishop said.

The prelate reissued a warning he gave three months ago at a Feb. 1 Georgetown University online forum against "weaponization of Eucharist."

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Then, Bishop McElroy said: "I do not see how depriving the president or other political leaders of Eucharist based on their public policy stance can be interpreted in our society as anything other than the weaponization of Eucharist and an effort not to convince people by argument and by dialogue and by reason, but, rather, to pummel them into submission on the issue."

Bishop McElroy's America essay came four days after Archbishop Salvatore J. Cordileone of San Francisco issued a pastoral letter which said: "Those who reject the teaching of the church on the sanctity of human life and those who do not seek to live in accordance with that teaching should not receive the Eucharist."

Although Bishop McElroy did not identify Archbishop Cordileone by name, he said "a growing movement has emerged in the church in the United States" that calls upon U.S. bishops to exclude Biden and other Catholic elected officials who support legal abortion from receiving Communion.

A national policy of excluding pro-choice political leaders from the Eucharist will constitute an assault on that unity, on that charity

Those aligned with this movement, he added, use three arguments to justify their position for "a national policy of eucharistic exclusion": support of abortion that departs from church teaching; a "theology of worthiness" to receive Communion -- a rite in which the assembly prays to being, "Lord, I am not worthy"; and a persistent rejection of clear Catholic teaching that "extinguishes that worthiness."

The bishop cited the Second Vatican Council and the last three popes to blunt those arguments.

The Vatican II document "Lumen Gentium" says Jesus instituted the Eucharist as "a memorial of his death and resurrection: a sacrament of love, a sign of unity, a bond of charity."

But "a national policy of excluding pro-choice political leaders from the Eucharist will constitute an assault on that unity, on that charity," Bishop McElroy said.

Related News

"Fully half the Catholics in the United States will see this action as partisan in nature, and it will bring the terrible partisan divisions that have plagued our nation into the very act of worship that is intended by God to cause and signify our oneness," he added.

Backers of eucharistic exclusion cite St. Paul's exhortation "not to eat or drink unworthily at the table of the Lord," but de-emphasize every element of St. Paul except for "discipline," making it instead "a theology of unworthiness," Bishop McElroy said.

And, if "abortion and euthanasia are particularly grave evils, they are intrinsically evil and they involve threats to human life," he asked, then "why hasn’t racism been included in the call for eucharistic sanctions against political leaders?"

Both Vatican II and St. John Paul II in his encyclical "Veritatis Splendor" saw racism as a "compelling intrinsic evil," Bishop McElroy said, while the U.S. bishops themselves in the pastoral letter "Brothers and Sisters to Us" describe racism as "not merely one sin among many; it is a radical evil that divides the human family and denies the new creation of a redeemed world."

"It will be impossible to convince large numbers of Catholics in our nation that this omission does not spring from a desire to limit the impact of exclusion to Democratic public leaders and a desire to avoid detracting from the focus on abortion," Bishop McElroy said.

It would be particularly wounding to embrace and emphasize a theology of unworthiness and exclusion

Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, the future Pope Benedict XVI, in his "Doctrinal Note on Some Questions Regarding the Participation of Catholics in Political Life," warned bishops against just such a pathway, the bishop added, quoting: "The Christian faith is an integral unity, and thus it is incoherent to isolate some particular element to the detriment of the whole of Catholic doctrine."

In Pope Francis' encyclical "Evangelii Gaudium," he called Communion "not a prize for the perfect but a powerful medicine and nourishment for the weak." But "the newly emerging American theology of unworthiness is a direct challenge to this teaching and poses great dangers to Catholic faith, spirituality and practice," Bishop McElroy said. He also it "constitutes a significant departure" from Vatican II.

"At a time when we are emerging from a pandemic and seeking to rebuild the Eucharistic community, it would be particularly wounding to embrace and emphasize a theology of unworthiness and exclusion rather than a theology that emphasizes Christ's unrelenting invitation to all," Bishop McElroy said.

He added that this effort would also "undermine the tremendous work that our priests and lay leaders are doing in emphasizing the importance of every Catholic returning to full and active participation in the liturgy of God."

Also Read

Indian lay Catholic cleared for sainthood
Indian lay Catholic cleared for sainthood
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Indian lay Catholic cleared for sainthood
May 7, 2021
Indian bishop dies after Covid-19 treatment
May 7, 2021
Christians in Nepal persecuted by religious and political decree
May 7, 2021
Filipino husband confronts 'philandering' priest
May 7, 2021
Vietnam arrests banned book publisher's distributor
May 7, 2021
A new young face for Knights of Columbus council
May 7, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Christians in Nepal persecuted by religious and political decree
May 7, 2021
Modi blamed for inaction amid India's pandemic crisis
May 7, 2021
The clock is ticking for Pakistan's beleaguered Christian nurses
May 6, 2021
'Enemies of Islam': Malaysian book accuses Christians of conspiracy
May 4, 2021
India's election results challenge Modi's political future
May 3, 2021

Features

Get me out of here, say frustrated young Thais
May 7, 2021
Vietnam nuns give tuberculosis patients fresh start in life
May 6, 2021
Building Christ-centered marriage and family life in Singapore
May 6, 2021
Vietnamese fathers share spiritual experiences of St. Joseph
May 5, 2021
Pandemic ruins lives of helpless Bangladeshi garment workers
May 5, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Rwandan priest jailed in France on genocide charges is released

Rwandan priest jailed in France on genocide charges is released
On World Day of Migrants and Refugees the pope asks Catholics to grow as Church

On World Day of Migrants and Refugees, the pope asks Catholics to "grow as Church"
Patents a lock is broken

Patents: a lock is broken
Iraq plans to relaunch religious tourism in Ur other ancient sites

Iraq plans to relaunch religious tourism in Ur, other ancient sites
Violence mass exodus in Mozambique worry bishops

Violence, mass exodus in Mozambique worry bishops
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 7 May 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 7 May 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Friday of the Fifth Week of Easter

Readings of the Day: Friday of the Fifth Week of Easter
Father in Heaven, may we always be attentive to the promptings of the Holy Spirit

Father in Heaven, may we always be attentive to the promptings of the Holy Spirit
May there be right people to serve Church and people

May there be right people to serve Church and people
St. Rosa Venerini | Saint of the Day

St. Rosa Venerini | Saint of the Day
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.