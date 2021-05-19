X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Hong Kong

Don't regard Beijing as the enemy, says Hong Kong's new bishop

Bishop-designate Stephen Chow aims for dialogue to ensure religious freedom as a basic right in the Chinese territory

Catholic News Service and UCA News reporter

Catholic News Service and UCA News reporter

Published: May 19, 2021 03:56 AM GMT

Updated: May 19, 2021 05:21 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Muslim mob attacks Christian villagers in Pakistan

May 17, 2021
2

Pandemic kills four Catholic priests daily in India

May 16, 2021
3

Keep the faith: Pope's message of hope for devastated Myanmar

May 17, 2021
4

Hong Kong gets new bishop after two-year wait

May 17, 2021
5

A good shepherd who can unite Hong Kong Catholics

May 18, 2021
6

Relatives fear jailed Indian Jesuit has Covid-19

May 18, 2021
7

Myanmar military arrest Catholic priest in Kachin state

May 17, 2021
8

Indian Catholic caregiver's death in Israel triggers political row

May 17, 2021
9

Indian court favors nun's petition to ban offensive movie

May 19, 2021
10

Bishop blames lifting of Philippine mining ban on polls

May 17, 2021
Support UCA News
Don't regard Beijing as the enemy, says Hong Kong's new bishop

Bishop-designate Stephen Chow Sau-yan of Hong Kong speaks during a news conference at the Catholic Diocese Centre in Hong Kong on May 18. (Photo: UCA News)

Bishop-designate Stephen Chow Sau-yan has urged Hong Kong Catholics to start with a sense of faith and not assume Beijing is the enemy as he hoped for dialogue to develop a better understanding.

“It is not that I am afraid to talk about controversial or political issues. Rather, we believe prudence is a virtue,” he said.

“Religious freedom is our basic right. We want to really talk to the government not to forget that. It is important to allow religious freedom, matters of faith — not just Catholic but any religion should be free.”

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Hong Kong Diocese introduced the bishop-designate at a news conference on May 18, the day after Pope Francis named him a bishop. Father Chow, 61, is provincial of the Chinese Province of the Society of Jesus. To allow for the Jesuits to appoint a new provincial superior, his episcopal consecration will be on Dec. 4, reported the Sunday Examiner, the newspaper of the Hong Kong Diocese.

The Catholic Social Communications Office announced that Cardinal John Tong Hon, apostolic administrator of Hong Kong, will continue in office until Father Chow takes canonical possession of the diocese after his installation.

At the news conference, Father Chow answered an array of questions regarding his vision for the diocese, its relationship and integration with Hong Kong society and its relationship with the Church in China.

But I do believe that there is a God who wants us to be united. Unity is not the same as uniformity

Responding to a question about how he would bring about unity in the church community, which has been highly polarized in the recent past, he said that since he has just been appointed, he has no big plans.

“But I do believe that there is a God who wants us to be united. Unity is not the same as uniformity. I always mentioned in my schools, we must respect unity in plurality. It is something that we must learn to respect — plurality,” he said.

The appointment of Father Chow, who is seen as non-divisive, is regarded by observers as a way to tackle the polarization among local Catholics divided between those who expect the Church to be more vocal about China's policies and those who prefer less confrontation.

Since 2006, Father Chow has been supervisor of the Wah Yan colleges, two prestigious Jesuit educational institutions in Hong Kong. He described his role of supervisor as that of being a “bridge.”

Related News

When the Sunday Examiner quizzed him on his role of being a bridge in the larger perspective of the diocese, Father Chow said: “Two years ago, Hong Kong and even my school community were much divided. The question was how to bring healing. It takes a long process — and I am not saying I was successful, but I am doing my best. Listening with empathy is very important, and this is the fundamental point.”

Responding to a question on what his fears or concerns might be and the difficulty that he had in accepting the appointment, he said he believed “the bishop of the diocese should better come from among the diocesan priests.”

However, he said, “I have discussed and discerned with my father general in Rome. At the end, as a Jesuit, I owe my obedience to the Holy Father.”

He recounted, “The Holy Father wrote something — in his handwriting — that he ‘agrees that I should be the bishop.’ I read the letter — in Italian, I don’t know Italian — but it was translated for me. For me, that was a sign that I should take it up. And Hong Kong is a place I really love, my birthplace and the place where I grew up.”

Responding to a question about accompanying young people in the future, especially on occasions like observing the June 4 anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre, Father Chow said: “There are different ways of commemoration. Sometimes in the past, I had joined the event in the public arena, but there were times I could not go. So I pray, I pray for China, pray for all those who passed away in 1989. Whether it is possible this year depends on the legal requirements.”

When asked about the removal of crosses from churches on the mainland, he said he was saddened to see that but there were many backstories to these incidents which he was not knowledgeable of.

That would be rash. It’s not because I’m afraid. But I believe prudence is also a virtue

Concerning the crackdown on Catholics on the mainland, the Jesuit said he did not think it was wise for him to comment on matters that he did not fully understand without sufficient information.

“That would be rash. It’s not because I’m afraid. But I believe prudence is also a virtue,” he said.

A journalist asked Father Chow what advice he would give Carrie Lam, chief executive of Hong Kong, who is also a Catholic. She has been criticized for losing touch with the people and refusing to listen to their views. He responded that he has not yet met the chief executive and it is not proper for him to advise her through a news conference.

Lam and other officials in Hong Kong have faced increasing pressure since China implemented a new security law that bans subversive and secessionist actions in the former British colony. Last July, Zheng Yanxiong, a senior Chinese politician who crushed a mainland democracy movement, was appointed to oversee its implementation.

When Britain handed back Hong Kong to China in 1997, certain democratic rights were guaranteed for at least 50 years under the “one country, two systems” agreement. However, the imposition of the security law practically brings Hong Kong under full Chinese administration and indirectly ends the agreement that allowed Hong Kong’s semi-autonomous status.

Also Read

Korean bishop urges parliament to prioritize 'life over choice'
Korean bishop urges parliament to prioritize 'life over choice'
A good shepherd who can unite Hong Kong Catholics
A good shepherd who can unite Hong Kong Catholics
Hong Kong gets new bishop after two-year wait
Hong Kong gets new bishop after two-year wait
Former illicit bishop accused of defying Vatican-China deal
Former illicit bishop accused of defying Vatican-China deal
China's repression sparks exodus from Hong Kong to Taiwan
China's repression sparks exodus from Hong Kong to Taiwan
South Korean Church opposes legal recognition of 'cohabitation'
South Korean Church opposes legal recognition of 'cohabitation'

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Will the Indian Church ever speak truth to power?
May 19, 2021
Minority students log on to laptops in Pakistan
May 19, 2021
Indonesian police arrest 53 over cathedral bombing
May 19, 2021
Timor-Leste govt gives major boost to 900 poor students
May 19, 2021
Indian court favors nun's petition to ban offensive movie
May 19, 2021
US gives $11m to Cambodia's vaccination program
May 19, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Will the Indian Church ever speak truth to power?
May 19, 2021
A good shepherd who can unite Hong Kong Catholics
May 18, 2021
Keep the faith: Pope's message of hope for devastated Myanmar
May 17, 2021
Letter from Rome: Who are the laity in a church of priestly people?
May 16, 2021
Covid-19 pandemic teaches value of silence
May 14, 2021

Features

Myanmar Catholics inspired by pope's message of hope and unity
May 19, 2021
Distrust remains as Sri Lanka's Tamils try to honor their dead
May 18, 2021
Indian Catholic caregiver's death in Israel triggers political row
May 17, 2021
Muslim mob attacks Christian villagers in Pakistan
May 17, 2021
Vietnam priest rekindles religious, cultural values via antiques
May 17, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Hungary waits for landmark Eucharistic Congress after pandemic

Hungary waits for landmark Eucharistic Congress after pandemic

The baptized faithful in Cte dIvoire finding their voice

The baptized faithful in Côte d'Ivoire finding their voice
Trappist abbey in Belgium secures water rights for its brewery

Trappist abbey in Belgium secures water rights for its brewery
Croatian archbishop asks homosexuals for forgiveness

Croatian archbishop asks homosexuals for forgiveness
Pentecost and communicating the experience of God in our time

Pentecost and communicating the experience of God in our time
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 19 May 2021

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 19 May 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Thursday of the Seventh Week of Easter

Readings of the Day: Thursday of the Seventh Week of Easter
Lord, help me to love You and others with the love that You and the Father share

Lord, help me to love You and others with the love that You and the Father share
May your prayer for oneness become India’s creed Lord

May your prayer for oneness become India’s creed Lord
St. Bernardine of Siena | Saint of the Day

St. Bernardine of Siena | Saint of the Day
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.