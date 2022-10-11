Don’t let Myanmar regime and its crimes continue

The UN and the Church must, as told by the prophet Isaiah, break the yoke to set the oppressed free

Dictators thrive in the darkness, and in silence. Tyrants hate it when light is shone on their evil deeds, and they loathe it when others speak out against their actions. They interpret silence as apathy, acquiescence, or even approval, and they are emboldened as a result.

For too long over the past 18 months since the coup d’etat by the military in Myanmar, the world has been silent. Some governments have made some statements condemning the regime’s brutality, and a few have imposed sanctions.

The European Union (EU), for example, introduced four rounds of sanctions against Myanmar’s army and its enterprises, including the Myanmar Oil and Gas Enterprise, but it has not acted in the past seven months, despite Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States initiating new sanctions. That is why human rights organizations and civil society groups around Europe have written to the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, urging him to act.

The human rights and humanitarian crisis in Myanmar continues to deteriorate daily. Only last week it was reported that internally displaced peoples in Shan state fear being forced by the military to leave their temporary shelters and return to their home villages, despite receiving no guarantees of security. Among them are many Christians.

According to the United Nations, at least 14,118 people are internally displaced in the northern Shan state in territory under the junta’s control. More than 100,000 are displaced in Kachin state. And across the country, over 1.3 million people are displaced, with more than one million of them being displaced since the coup, according to the UN.

In the face of such a crisis, it is surprising that two institutions with the moral authority to speak out have been strangely muted. The first is the UN itself.

"The people of Myanmar are deeply disappointed by the response of the international community to this crisis"

Although the UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights in Myanmar, Tom Andrews, has been consistently and passionately outspoken, warning in his most recent address to the UN Human Rights Council that the situation has “gone from bad to worse, to horrific for untold numbers of innocent people in Myanmar,” the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has barely mentioned it.

“Let me be frank,” said Andrews. “The people of Myanmar are deeply disappointed by the response of the international community to this crisis. They are frustrated and angered by member states that are working to prop up this illegal and brutal military junta with funding, trade, weapons, and a veneer of legitimacy. But they are also disappointed by those nations that voice support for them, but then fail to back up their words with action. The stakes could not be higher.”

The second institution that could and should say more is the Catholic Church, particularly as so many churches have been bombed, burned, occupied, or looted, and so many Christians, of all traditions including Catholics, have been displaced.

To be fair, Pope Francis has spoken out a number of times about Myanmar, most recently last month following the regime’s brutal helicopter attack on a school in the Sagaing division in which 11 children were killed. “I heard the cry of grief at the death of children in a bombed school,” the Pope said. “May the cry of these little ones not go unheard! These tragedies must not happen!” Last year the Pope added his support to calls by Myanmar’s bishops for a humanitarian corridor. He also celebrated a special Mass in Rome for Myanmar three months after the coup.

Myanmar’s Cardinal Charles Bo, who is President of the Federation of Asian Bishops Conferences, has also been courageously outspoken, despite the risks he faces. On many occasions in the past 18 months, he has condemned the military’s brutality and appealed for peace and humanitarian support. The Catholic Bishops Conference of Myanmar, and several individual bishops in the country, have similarly been speaking out.

So unlike the UN, where the problem appears to be at the top, in the Church the Pope and Myanmar’s Cardinal and bishops have been clear and bold. The problem is they do not appear to have received much support or solidarity from others in the Church around Asia and beyond.

Where are the statements of concern, prayer, and outrage at the appalling crisis engulfing Myanmar from Cardinals and bishops in India, Thailand, or Bangladesh, the countries which border Myanmar and have a tradition of helping refugees from the country?

South Korea’s Cardinal Andrew Yeom Soo-jung expressed his support for the pro-democracy movement in Myanmar last year, as did the Catholic Bishops Conference of Korea, and the Archbishop of Tokyo urged Japanese Catholics to pray for Myanmar, but since then there has been little further action.

Perhaps the Cardinals, Archbishops and Catholic Bishops Conferences of the nine other member states within the Association of South-East Asian Nations (ASEAN) could issue a joint statement, offering humanitarian aid, urging the Myanmar junta not to force displaced peoples back to their homes without any sign of peace of security, and expressing support for the peoples of Myanmar?

Maybe the Church in India and Bangladesh could join with such a statement, or issue their own?

Of course, skeptics might ask what can the Church really do to impact, influence, or persuade a military regime armed with guns, and backed by Xi Jinping’s China and Vladimir Putin’s Russia. But if our answer is nothing, then have we lost all confidence in the moral authority of the Church, the veracity of Catholic social teaching and the truth of the Gospel?

We are told in Psalm 31 that we should “Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves, for the rights of all who are destitute. Speak up and judge fairly; defend the rights of the poor and needy.”

We are told by the prophet Isaiah “to loose the chains of injustice and untie the cords of the yoke, to set the oppressed free and break every yoke?” And we are urged by our Lord himself to love our neighbor and to help the widow, the orphan, the refugee, the poor and the oppressed.

We all know that. So we must implement these teachings more actively in helping the forgotten, suffering people of Myanmar. We must not allow the regime and its crimes to be met with silence, or to continue in the dark — we must shine a light and raise our voices.

*Benedict Rogers is a human rights activist and writer. He is Senior Analyst for East Asia at the international human rights organization CSW, the co-founder and Chief Executive of Hong Kong Watch, co-founder and Deputy Chair of the UK Conservative Party Human Rights Commission, a member of the advisory group of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC) and a board member of the Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign. He is the author of seven books, including three books about Myanmar, especially his latest, “Burma: A Nation at the Crossroads”, and his faith journey is told in his book “From Burma to Rome: A Journey into the Catholic Church” (Gracewing, 2015). His new book, “The China Nexus: Thirty Years In and Around the Chinese Communist Party’s Tyranny”, will be published in October 2022 by Optimum Publishing International. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.