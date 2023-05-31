Don Lorenzo Milani, priest and prior of Barbiana

May 27, 2023, marks 100 years since the birth of Don Lorenzo Milani

Don Lorenzo Milani (Photo: La Civilta Cattolica)

On June 20, 2017, after visiting the tomb of Fr. Primo Mazzolari, Pope Francis went to the cemetery in Barbiana, the resting place of Fr. Lorenzo Milani, another challenging prophet of our time.

There they were facing each other: Francis and Lorenzo, in silence. With the pope praying alone, it was almost a showdown. The pope had recently freed from censorship Don Lorenzo’s book, Pastoral Experiences. In a message for the publication of his Opera Omnia, he had made it clear that Don Milani was not a priest to be rehabilitated, but “a believer enamored of the Church, even if a flawed one.”

At Barbiana, Francis intended to respond “to that request made many times by Don Lorenzo to his bishop, namely, that he be recognized and understood for his fidelity to the Gospel and in the appropriateness of his pastoral action."

