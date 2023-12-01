Dogmatic Developments in Interreligious Dialogue

Postmodern relativism or dialogue of salvation?

A collage showing religious symbols from multiple religions. (Photo supplied)

From the Council to postmodern globalization

The declaration Nostra Aetate (1965) placed dialogue at the center of the Catholic Church’s relations with other religions, developing the indications given in St. Paul VI’s encyclical Ecclesiam Suam (1964) about the dialogue of salvation and the teaching of the dogmatic constitution Lumen Gentium (1964) on the Church.

The current phenomenon of globalization instead focuses attention on religious pluralism and the challenge of fundamentalism, and not only Islamic fundamentalism.

This is occurring in a cultural context increasingly marked by a pervasive relativism that corrupts all certainty into a “liquid magma” as it were, that perfectly serves the development of a consumerist society where the “disposable” is easily transferred from the product to the consumer and the individual’s social relations, as well as even to God.

In this new context the Christian faith must not stop affirming that God “desires everyone to be saved and to come to the knowledge of the truth” (1 Tim 2:4) and that “there is no other name under heaven given among mortals by which we must be saved” (Acts 4:12) than that of Jesus, who died and rose again to give every human being this salvation.

It was the attempt to maintain this tension, without sacrificing either pole, that typified Joseph Ratzinger’s theological approach to interreligious dialogue.

The first step in correctly articulating these two demands is to realize that there have been different ways of doing so, often dependent on different historico-social and pastoral contexts.

They are closely linked to the development of the doctrine that “outside the Church there is no salvation” (extra ecclesiam nulla salus), the interpretation of which has often conditioned the correct reception of the “dialogue of salvation” promoted by the Second Vatican Council.

A case of dogmatic development

This expression was first used by Origen and later underwent a hermeneutical development beyond its original context, passing through a history often linked to the enlargement of the cultural and geographical boundaries of the Church.

In the initial patristic context, the expression referred primarily to those who had voluntarily separated themselves from the ecclesial communion they had once enjoyed and outside of which for them there could be no salvation. The discourse was thus mostly intraecclesial and in a context where the boundaries of the world were often identified with those of the Roman Empire.

It should be noted, in any case, that as early as Justin, almost as a counterpoint, a reflection developed that identifies in the lovers of the logos – that is, the pagan philosophers, Socrates in the lead – precursors of Jesus Christ, Logos incarnate.

In Augustine this theological line developed to the point of affirming that, from Abel onward, the Church already existed not only in God’s thought, but also, albeit embryonically, on the historical plane (Ecclesia ab Abel).

Confronted with the phenomenon of barbarian migrations, the Augustinian tradition experienced two developments. One, with Prosper of Aquitaine (390-455), secretary of Pope Leo the Great, reacted to the presence of the Germanic peoples by recognizing in them the presence of the semina Verbi.

The other, with Fulgentius of Ruspe (467-532), instead affirmed that “not only all pagans, but also all Jews, heretics and schismatics who end their present life outside the Catholic Church will go ‘into the eternal fire prepared for the devil and his angels’.”

