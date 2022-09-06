News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Doctors' gathering to reflect on ‘Christian humanism’

World Congress of Catholic Physicians aims to transform people with both medicines and relationships

Bernard Ars, the president of the International Federation of Catholic Medical Associations (FIAMC), giving a video message ahead of 26th World Congress of Catholic Physicians to be held Sept. 15-17 in Rome

Bernard Ars, the president of the International Federation of Catholic Medical Associations (FIAMC), giving a video message ahead of 26th World Congress of Catholic Physicians to be held Sept. 15-17 in Rome. (Screenshot from fiamc.org)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: September 06, 2022 10:12 AM GMT

Updated: September 06, 2022 10:15 AM GMT

Catholic doctors and medical scholars from across the world will meet in Rome in mid-September to discuss and get training on “Christian humanism” in the medical context.

The 26th World Congress of Catholic Physicians will be held Sept. 15-17. It is being organized by the International Federation of Catholic Medical Associations (FIAMC), says a press release from the organization.

The federation represents 120,000 members in 80 Catholic medical associations across the continents. It is the only organization of physicians recognized by the Vatican.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

It gathers information on developments in medicine and medical research to incorporate into the Church and infuses the Gospel message and the Church's teachings among its members.

“A Catholic Christian who practices medicine sees in the patient the image and likeness of God. This is the basis for unconditional respect for the human dignity of the patient,” the organization pointed out.

The theme of the Rome Congress is "Reparation versus Transformation in Medicine.”

"A post-graduate Christian humanist training course"

The group says the theme evokes "Christian humanism" in the medical context: the idea of "repair" versus the idea of "transformation," to create a specific "transhuman."

“To repair in medicine means: to restore the human body to its proper state, as far as possible, respecting what is specific to human nature, body, psyche, relationship, and spirit,” the group said.

“According to ‘transhumanism’ to transform is to transgress human nature, based on human autonomy, entirely according to one's desires.”

FIMAC president Bernard Ars said that the congress is designed, unlike usual ones, as a post-graduate Christian humanist training course for its members.

“This is not a panoramic display of the activities of the federation,” he said in a statement on the FIAMC website.

Dr. Ars noted that the conference will reflect on three aspects of the “restoration process” for human beings — medical, philosophical, and theological.

"Human ecology also implies something profound"

He pointed out that the theme “restore” has been developed in line with concepts inspired by Pope (Emeritus) Benedict XVI and Pope Francis.

In his speech to the Bundestag (German federal parliament) in 2011, Pope Benedict XVI declared that the conception of reason and nature, which brought philosophy and faith into harmony, has been contradicted for at least half a century by the almighty power of a “legal positivism” which obscures the horizon, deprives the legislator of any reference to God, Dr. Ars said.

In his environmental encyclical Laudato Si Pope Francis said: “Human ecology also implies something profound: the relation of the life of the human being with the moral law inscribed in his nature, a necessary relation to be able to create a more dignified environment,” he noted.

During the conference, young physicians and medical students from all parts of the world will witness their hope of practicing medicine as Catholics, the press statement added.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

A brief return to wounded Hong Kong A brief return to wounded Hong Kong
Bishops join Indian fishermen’s anti-port protests Bishops join Indian fishermen’s anti-port protests
Islamist attacks on Bangladeshi mystics condemned Islamist attacks on Bangladeshi mystics condemned
Doctors' gathering to reflect on ‘Christian humanism’ Doctors' gathering to reflect on ‘Christian humanism’
Congregation marks St.Teresa's 25th death anniversary Congregation marks St.Teresa's 25th death anniversary
Suicides spur Church support for S. Korea’s poor Suicides spur Church support for S. Korea’s poor
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

The war in Ukraine looms over major ecumenical meeting

The war in Ukraine looms over major ecumenical meeting

The World Council of Churches, which concludes its 11th Assembly on Thursday, has focused on "reconciliation" as war continues between two Christian nations in Eastern Europe

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.