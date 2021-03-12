X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Pakistan

Doctored video sparks fears for Pakistan women marchers

Viral video of Aurat Marches containing blasphemous chants leads to death threats

Zahid Hussain Khan

Zahid Hussain Khan, Karachi

Updated: March 12, 2021 08:17 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Catholic priest leaves ministry to join India's Hindu party

Mar 10, 2021
2

Brave Myanmar nuns refuse to be silenced by military power

Mar 9, 2021
3

What's coming next from 'a man from a far country'?

Mar 11, 2021
4

Jakarta Jesuit school launches Covid vaccination drive

Mar 10, 2021
5

Myanmar priest follows nun's peacemaker act

Mar 11, 2021
6

Protesters demand end to China's Uyghur persecution

Mar 9, 2021
7

Amid sex abuse trial of ex-priest, Timor-Leste confronts its demons

Mar 10, 2021
8

Hun Sen tells Cambodians to stay home amid Covid spike

Mar 9, 2021
9

'Love jihad' sparks protests in Pakistan

Mar 9, 2021
10

Church struggles against Indian state's stifling education order

Mar 11, 2021
Support UCA News
Doctored video sparks fears for Pakistan women marchers

The aftermath of the Aurat March in Islamabad on March 8. (Photo courtesy of march organizers)

Feminist journalists and allies in Pakistan have strongly condemned a doctored video targeting Women’s Day March organizers and participants and called for an apology from those spreading disinformation.

“We strongly condemn the deliberate, irresponsible and malicious circulation of falsely captioned videos and media from the Aurat Marches,” the organizers said in a March 11 statement. 

The doctored video containing blasphemous chants has gone viral on social media, leading to calls for a complete ban on women’s marches and registration of blasphemy cases against the organizers and their supporters.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

In the video, chants criticizing hardline clerics and media persons were replaced with “Allah”, “Rasool” (Prophet Muhammad) and “Saints”.

Among those who shared the edited video were social media activists and news anchors with millions of followers.

“Their irresponsible actions have unleashed dangerous threats, including death threats, against organizers and participants,” march organizers said.

“Journalists need to fact-check and verify any fact, media or source they use in their journalism, and journalists and anchors on social media need to fact-check and verify any information they share on social media. However, instead of attempting to verify the false information, doctored videos and misleading media, certain media practitioners chose to share them without verification and by doing so gave misinformation and deliberate disinformation credibility.

Stories Transform Lives
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors.

“Their actions have led to threats and incitement against the organizers. Their irresponsible actions and lack of journalistic acumen have put Aurat March organizers, participants and supporters at great risk.”

It was falsely alleged that the French flag was hoisted at the March 8 event, whereas the Women's Democratic Front has clarified that it was its flag and distinguished between the two.

Deliberate and false accusations of blasphemy were leveled based on the text of a banner which was actually a personal account of a survivor who was 9 years of age when she was subjected to sexual abuse.

Related News

A falsely captioned video of slogans has been released to incite and fan flames of hatred against the organizers and participants, wrongly accusing them of insulting religion, the group said.

These tweets with false information were shared by high-profile journalists Ovais Mangalwala, Ansar Abbasi and Orya Maqbool Jan, among others, organizers added.

“It is clear that this is all deliberate and malicious. Using religion and accusing people of blasphemy has serious consequences. Partaking in the spread of false information, which confirms these false accusations in the public perception, is equally damaging, particularly when it comes from leading journalists and anchors,” the group said.

“This is not just irresponsible conduct but dangerous and unlawful. Death and rape threats are already the norm with no action taken even when reported to the authorities. Women, trans persons and non-binary persons — including journalists — are harassed and driven off platforms due to the abuse and threats hurled at them.

“Sexual violence is rampant in Pakistan and no threat — whether online or offline — can or should be taken lightly. Who will bear the responsibility and take accountability for the coercive environment that has been created or any actions that flow as a result?”

Also Read

Will Asian cultures be included in the Vatican's fraternity efforts?
Will Asian cultures be included in the Vatican's fraternity efforts?
British social worker honored by Bangladesh
British social worker honored by Bangladesh
Debate on Christian divorce heats up in Pakistan
Debate on Christian divorce heats up in Pakistan
Folk play aims to convince Indian tribal people they were Hindus
Folk play aims to convince Indian tribal people they were Hindus
Pakistani Christian serving life for blasphemy gets death sentence
Pakistani Christian serving life for blasphemy gets death sentence
What's coming next from 'a man from a far country'?
What's coming next from 'a man from a far country'?

Latest News

Will Asian cultures be included in the Vatican's fraternity efforts?
Mar 12, 2021
British social worker honored by Bangladesh
Mar 12, 2021
Doctored video sparks fears for Pakistan women marchers
Mar 12, 2021
Debate on Christian divorce heats up in Pakistan
Mar 12, 2021
Philippine Jesuit schools call for end to Myanmar violence
Mar 12, 2021
Old Testament scholar becomes secretary of biblical commission
Mar 12, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Will Asian cultures be included in the Vatican's fraternity efforts?
Mar 12, 2021
Where is Somchai? A brave wife's 17-year quest for the truth
Mar 12, 2021
What's coming next from 'a man from a far country'?
Mar 11, 2021
Remembering a great legal and religious mind
Mar 10, 2021
Christian leaders must defend Southeast Asia's river of life
Mar 9, 2021

Features

Debate on Christian divorce heats up in Pakistan
Mar 12, 2021
Fighting Catholic schoolboys spark soul searching in Singapore
Mar 11, 2021
Japan still wounded 10 years after the tsunami
Mar 11, 2021
Amid sex abuse trial of ex-priest, Timor-Leste confronts its demons
Mar 10, 2021
Hong Kong's homeless continue to increase, says Catholic missionary
Mar 10, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Catholic bishops in Canada clarify stand on COVID19 vaccines

Catholic bishops in Canada clarify stand on COVID-19 vaccines

Brazils Lula thanks the pope after convictions are overturned

Brazil’s “Lula” thanks the pope after convictions are overturned
Kenyas bishops support vaccination against COVID19

Kenya’s bishops support vaccination against COVID-19
Fratelli tutti translated into Russian thanks to Muslims

"Fratelli tutti" translated into Russian, thanks to Muslims
Using words to convey what we mean by God

Using words to convey what we mean by God
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 12 March 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 12 March 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Third Week of Lent

Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Third Week of Lent
Lord, have mercy on us

Lord, have mercy on us
Remove from us, O God, the Pharisee within us

Remove from us, O God, the Pharisee within us
Saint Euphrasia of Constantinople | Saint of the Day

Saint Euphrasia of Constantinople | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.