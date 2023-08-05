News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

'Do you cry?' pope asks 800,000 young people at WYD

Pope Francis urged young people to let Jesus walk with them through their troubles and concerns

'Do you cry?' pope asks 800,000 young people at WYD

Pope Francis shares lunch with participants in the World Youth Day (WYD) gathering of young Catholics, at the Apostolic Nunciature in Lisbon on Aug. 4. (Photo: AFP)

Justin McLellan, OSV News

By Justin McLellan, OSV News

Published: August 05, 2023 06:08 AM GMT

Updated: August 05, 2023 06:10 AM GMT

When feelings of suffering, anxiety and loneliness bring young people to tears, Jesus cries with them and walks alongside them on the way of the cross, Pope Francis said.

After hundreds of thousands of young people spent hours singing, dancing and chanting under the sun waiting for the pope to arrive in Lisbon's Eduardo VII Park to pray the Stations of the Cross Aug. 4, the pope asked them to be silent.

"I'll ask a question, but don't answer out loud," he said. "Do I cry from time to time? Are there things in life that make me cry?"

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

"All of us in life have cried, and we cry still. And there is Jesus with us, he cries with us, because he accompanies us in the darkness that leads us to tears," he continued. "I'm going to be silent for a bit and everyone tell God what in your life makes you cry."

While many in the crowd did not understand the pope's Spanish, the 800,000 people gathered in Lisbon's central park fell into silence for 10 seconds at the pope's request.

After joking in the morning that his glasses "aren't working" and that he couldn't read well, the pope entirely set aside his prepared remarks for the Stations of the Cross, improvising his whole speech.

When chants broke out after Pope Francis began to speak, he smiled and lifted his hand to quiet the crowd.

"Today you are going to walk with Jesus," he said. "Jesus is the path, and we are going to walk with him because he walked" while healing, preaching and caring for the poor, and ultimately toward the cross.

"The cross is the greatest meaning of the greatest love, the love with which Jesus wants to embrace our life," he said gesturing to the crowd. "Jesus walks for me, we all have to say it, 'Jesus begins this path for me, to give his life for me.'"

Before young people presented their meditations on the Stations of the Cross, the pope urged them to walk with Jesus on "the path of your suffering, the path of our anxieties, the path of our loneliness."

Again, he asked the young people to be silent and to think about their anxieties and misfortunes, "be afraid, think of them, and think about your desire for the soul to smile again."

"Jesus walks to the cross, dies on the cross, so our soul can smile," he said to break the silence.

The meditations read in a different language at each station aimed to address the challenges young people face today, such as the pressures of social media, anxiety about climate change, and falling into drugs, pornography and alcohol.

Videos of young people from different countries sharing testimonies of faith were played on the video screens scattered throughout the park.

Caleb, 29, from the United States, described how he was a "lost sheep" that Jesus left the flock to find. He said that after growing up in an abusive household and living through the painful divorce of his parents, he fell into drug abuse and developed suicidal thoughts. Yet it was at his lowest point that he met his future wife who would eventually lead him back to God.

As Pope Francis gave his blessing in Portuguese, the giant screens set up throughout the park showed close-ups of young pilgrims in tears. But just as quickly as they fell into silence to hear the pope, they cheered loudly when he waved goodbye.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Catholic university students win prize for antisemitism project Catholic university students win prize for antisemitism project
Calls for truth, justice on Beirut port blast anniversary Calls for truth, justice on Beirut port blast anniversary
'Do you cry?' pope asks 800,000 young people at WYD 'Do you cry?' pope asks 800,000 young people at WYD
Mosques shut after religious riots in northern India Mosques shut after religious riots in northern India
China executes S. Korean national for drug trafficking China executes S. Korean national for drug trafficking
Collective action sought against ‘underground’ human trafficking Collective action sought against ‘underground’ human trafficking
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Thuckalay

Diocese of Thuckalay

The diocese stretches overs a land area of 1793.94 square kilometers and covers the whole of Kanyakumari district and

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Xinjiang-Urumqi

Apostolic Prefecture of Xinjiang-Urumqi

In a land area of 1,600,000 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in

Read more
Diocese of Vijayawada

Diocese of Vijayawada

In a land area of 8,734 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers civil district of Krishna. Vijayawada is the

Read more
Diocese of Itanagar

Diocese of Itanagar

In a land area of 52,283 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers 10 civil districts in western Arunachal

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest a

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral is a telltale example of how Catholicism thrived in many parts of...

Read more
Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of timea

Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of time

The Sacred Heart Cathedral in Yamate of Yokohama is the oldest Catholic Church built in 1862 by...

Read more
Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm a

Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm

Domaine de Marie Church on the Mai Ahh hilltop at Da Lat is famed for its feminist charm and known...

Read more
Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic a

Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic

The Church of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception in Seria is a small church on the western Belait...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.