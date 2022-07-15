News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Do not hide reality of abuse, Pope Francis tells religious orders

The pope also called on priests and brothers to not be ashamed to denounce one of their confreres if abuse is known

Do not hide reality of abuse, Pope Francis tells religious orders

Pope Francis arrives to hold the weekly general audience at St. Peter's square in The Vatican on June 22. (Photo: AFP)

Junno Arocho Esteves, Catholic News Service

By Junno Arocho Esteves, Catholic News Service

Published: July 15, 2022 05:11 AM GMT

Updated: July 15, 2022 05:16 AM GMT

Religious orders must never tolerate the abuse of children or vulnerable persons, and they must end the practice of moving alleged abusers to other countries, Pope Francis said.

Departing from his prepared remarks during a July 14 meeting with members of three religious congregations -- the Order of the Mother of God, the Basilians of St. Josaphat and the Congregation of the Mission -- the pope called on them to "not hide this reality."

"Please remember this well: Zero tolerance on abuse against children or disabled persons; zero tolerance," he said. "We are religious men, we are priests who bring people to Jesus, not 'eat' people with our concupiscence. And the abuser destroys, he 'eats' -- so to speak -- the abused with his concupiscence."

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

The pope also called on priests and brothers to "not be ashamed to denounce" one of their confreres if an abuse is known because they must "protect the others."

"Please, I ask of you this: zero tolerance. You cannot solve this with a transfer (and say), 'Ah, I'll move him from this continent to the other continent.' No!" the pope said.

Pope Francis said he interrupted his traditional July break from meetings to gather with the three orders because religious life "is so important in the church, but there isn't always time and indeed, in this vacation holiday, it is usually closed. But for you, it has been opened."

Giving special recognition to the Basilian Fathers, an Eastern-Catholic order whose members work primarily in Ukraine and eastern Europe, the pope expressed his closeness with the congregation's members "in this moment of martyrdom for your homeland."

"I would like to tell you that I am close to you, the whole church is close to all of you," the pope said. "We accompany you as we can in your pain."

The pope warned that becoming indifferent to Russia's war on Ukraine and forgetting the suffering of the Ukrainian people were among "the greatest dangers now."

"A few days ago, I saw in the newspaper that the news about the war was on Page 9!" the pope recalled. "This is no longer a problem that is of interest; this is awful."

Pope Francis told the other congregations present to look at their brothers in Ukraine "because they are in martyrdom right now."

"I pray that the Lord has compassion on you and that, in another way, he may be close to you with peace and the gift of peace," the pope said.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Webb telescope images feed mind and spirit, Jesuit astronomer says Webb telescope images feed mind and spirit, Jesuit astronomer says
Eastern Africa bishops examine local impact of climate change Eastern Africa bishops examine local impact of climate change
Do not hide reality of abuse, Pope Francis tells religious orders Do not hide reality of abuse, Pope Francis tells religious orders
Japan edges from constitutional pacifism to security posturing Japan edges from constitutional pacifism to security posturing
Bangladeshi university introduces prayer rooms for minority students Bangladeshi university introduces prayer rooms for minority students
Indonesian Catholic priest calls for safe labor migration to Malaysia Indonesian Catholic priest calls for safe labor migration to Malaysia
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Brazilian Catholic seminarians get a dose of missio ad gentes

Brazilian Catholic seminarians get a dose of “missio ad gentes”

4th National Missionary Congress of Seminarians aims to make mission the central axis of formation and help seminarians acquire an authentic missionary spirit

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.