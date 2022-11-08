News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY
Jesuit Father Myron J. Pereira, based in Mumbai, has spent more than five decades as an academic, journalist, editor and writer of fiction. He contributes regularly to UCA News on religious and socio-cultural topics.
Do children have a future?
Children’s Day is a call to adults to listen to the cries of children, and leave a better world for them
Published:
November 08, 2022 11:41 AM GMT

Updated:
November 08, 2022 11:42 AM GMT

Children of workers living in a slum play around their waterlogged dwelling after heavy rains in Bangalore on Sept. 7. (Photo: Manjunath Kiran/AFP)

It came as a surprise to me to learn that there’s not just one celebration of Children’s Day, but three.

Most Indians celebrate Children’s Day (Bal Diwas) on Pandit Nehru’s birthday, Nov. 14. Nehru, as independent India’s first Prime Minister, was fond of children,  believing them to be the future of the country. And Indian children reciprocated his affection, calling him Chacha (uncle) Nehru.

But even before Nehru, International Children’s Day was kept on June 1, largely by the Communist World and those under its influence.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

In 1950, the Geneva World Conference on Children (working with the World Health Organization) expressed its concern about the health of children and the need to protect them against disease and fixed June 1 as the date to remember children the world over.

And once again, the UN General Assembly in 1959, voted to keep November 20 as World Children’s Day and proclaimed the Rights of the Child. These may be listed as follows:

  • Right to free and compulsory elementary education for all children in the 6-14 year age group
  • Right to be protected from any hazardous employment
  • Right to early childhood care and education
  • Right to be protected from abuse of all kinds
  • Right to be protected from the necessity to enter occupations unsuited to their age or strength
  • Right to equal opportunity, to develop in a healthy manner
  • Right to freedom and dignity, guaranteed

Nov. 20, World Children’s Day is UNICEF’s annual day of action on behalf of children, by those adults responsible for them, viz. parents and teachers. Children’s Day is not so much about putting up skits and competitions on the beauties of childhood, as about making childhood a safe and truly productive time for all young people, and giving them a happy and healthy future.

Sadly, for most of the world’s children, childhood is neither safe nor happy.

So Pope Francis’s prayer intention for November is realistic, when he prays, “for all children who suffer, for those who are homeless, orphans or the victims of war. That they may have access to education and experience family affection.”

We know that in many countries of the affluent West, children are just not wanted. They have become too expensive to rear, and are too troublesome to keep. Rather, people prefer pets instead.

Indeed many married couples choose to be childless rather than bring children into a world without hope -- where war, persecution, and industrial pollution have queered the future for everyone.

We know that in many countries of the deprived South, children are sexually trafficked, are put to dangerous work in mines and quarries, and remain under-nourished and uneducated. And it is much worse if it is a girl child, much worse.

But the young are not leaving it just to their elders, most of whom have failed them. The young realize that if the world is in a mess today, it is because of the violence and the corruption of their seniors.

Listen to Malala Yousufzai, who braved death at the hands of the Taliban, to champion the cause of education for the girls in her country. She famously said, “One child, one teacher, one book, one pen can change the world.” Malala has since become an inspiration to us all.

Listen to Greta Thunberg, climate activist: “We live in a strange world where children must sacrifice their own education in order to protest against the destruction of their future.”

Thunberg is talking about the most serious problem of our age -- climate change and global warming.  Her concern is about the young and their future: “Where the people who have contributed the least to this crisis, are the ones who are going to be affected the most.”

From climate change, education, and mental health, to ending racism and discrimination, children and young people are raising their voices on the issues that matter to their generation and calling for adults to create a better future.

Children’s Day, therefore, is a call to adults to listen to the cries of their children, and leave a better world, a greener earth for them. If Tagore said that “the birth of a child is a sign that God has not given up on humankind,” then we adults must work to leave a better future for those who are to come.

This World Children’s Day, it’s more important than ever that the world listens to the ideas and demands of its young.

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
ALSO READ
Falling priest-bishop trust remains hierarchy’s sad story

Falling priest-bishop trust remains hierarchy’s sad story
A recent survey of American priests shows the perpetual risk of stress and ‘burnout’
Rewriting the story of food

Rewriting the story of food
We need to build a world where everyone, everywhere has regular access to enough nutritious food
Staying healthy in a schizoid world

Staying healthy in a schizoid world
Why maintaining mental health is so necessary in today’s society
Decolonizing the Indian mind

Decolonizing the Indian mind
The struggle for independence concluded 75 years ago, but the nation still faces many challenges
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.