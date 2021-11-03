X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vietnam

Divine mercy soothes patients and volunteers in Vietnam hospitals

Urged on by Christ's love, we dare come out of ourselves and our safety to give what we have and to live for other people

Sister Nguyen Thi Ly

Sister Nguyen Thi Ly

Published: November 03, 2021 04:35 AM GMT

Updated: November 03, 2021 04:37 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Pope must be careful with North Korean poisoned chalice

Nov 2, 2021
2

Empty words will not douse poor Myanmar's flames

Nov 1, 2021
3

Modi's embrace of Pope Francis is more optics than substance

Nov 2, 2021
4

Laos extends lockdown as Covid cases rise

Nov 1, 2021
5

India's secret weapon to net climate gains

Nov 1, 2021
6

Priest threatened with death by Myanmar military

Nov 1, 2021
7

Timor-Leste mourns its most senior bishop

Nov 1, 2021
8

30 Indonesian priests call for Papua ceasefire

Nov 1, 2021
9

Duterte tells Filipinos to pray for dead on All Saints' Day

Nov 1, 2021
10

Instant culture poses big challenge for Indonesian youths

Nov 1, 2021
Support UCA News
Divine mercy soothes patients and volunteers in Vietnam hospitals

Religious volunteers offer flowers to a female patient in a field hospital on Vietnamese Women’s Day on Oct. 20. (Photo courtesy of tgpsaigon.net)

“I am a Buddhist. I heard a lot about Catholicism but now I understand better how generously sisters and brothers can offer loving care to people they do not know. They must have such big, good hearts," a female patient who is being treated at the No. 1 Field Hospital, where we volunteer to serve, told me.

Yes, it is Christ's love that impels us to set out and continues to burn in our hearts with indescribable joy when we speak of him.

I talked with the woman about my religion, about a man named Jesus, my Lord, who came not to be served but to serve and to give his life as a ransom for many. He invited us to love one another, even enemies.

We are just continuing his work in this world. In essence, he is always with us and gives us strength to be able to do small things with his great love.

Indeed, when we have love and strength drawn from God, our group has done things that I do not expect, especially during the time we served at this field hospital.

Urged on by Christ's love, we dare come out of ourselves and our safety to give what we have and to live for other people.

I also see fear and confusion in patients' eyes, especially when a body next to them waits to be taken away the following morning

Our group, including volunteers from various congregations, participate in caring for critically ill patients at the hospital. We all are eager for the assignments and determined to maintain our enthusiasm until the end.

I am also full of that enthusiasm in the hope that I can do a little bit for patients.

On the first day of the shift, a fear of infection and death gripped me and I felt that I was as weak as everyone else.

When a brother asked me, "Does Sister know how to bathe dead bodies? Please help me deal with one body," I was a little scared and replied, "I have never washed a corpse before, but I can help you do it." I found my limbs shaking like leaves, but no one saw me because I was in protective gear.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

I asked God to give me strength and began to muster the courage to help the brother wash towels, spray alcohol on the body, change the clothes and bind it. We silently recited prayers offering the soul to divine mercy until the funeral team came and took the body away.

I also see fear and confusion in patients' eyes, especially when a body next to them waits to be taken away the following morning. Some patients could not overcome their fear. The oxygen in their blood reduced and they died soon after their neighbors' bodies were taken away.

We spend time talking with, consoling and lifting patients' spirits. Many patients have not spiritually prepared to depart this life in peace.

A seminarian called Vu said it is hard for those who lack a spiritual life to think about death, face and accept it in the hospital.

The psalm “When their spirit departs, they return to the ground; on that very day their plans come to nothing" echoed in me.

When we religious volunteers are present in the hospital, people recognize us by our gestures, words and deeds. We help them drink water, try to satisfy their demands, provide them with positive encouragement and support, help them take deep breaths, change their diapers, wash their clothes and do other things.

At first I did not want to write our group's slogan on the back of my protective gear, and to introduce myself to others with "I am a Catholic volunteer" as other group members did.

I just tried to quietly pull out all the stops to serve patients as a volunteer, and should not boast about my service as I do not know how other people respond. So I did not do anything to show that I am a religious volunteer, but after a few days I felt like I needed to do something to show my Catholic identity.

I decided to express my wish by writing my name and the group's slogan, “Always hope,” and drew a heart with a cross on the gear.

I am greatly encouraged by their hearty handshakes, tears of thanks, hope of being discharged from the hospital, and a sense of fierce pride

Many doctors asked me what is on the back and the meaning, and who the Catholic sisters and priests are. Some even called my name and asked me to explain what the words and pictures mean. I took these opportunities to explain what they mean, and their faces were alight with joy.

We also cut, shaved and washed patients' hair, and hung out with them to share their joys and worries.

Despite our clumsiness, our "customers" were satisfied with what they got. A man told us, “Thank you very much. I would have died early without you as my children could not come here to take care of me.” A woman said, "I believe that I meet you now because I must have led a good life in my previous life and my mother has done good things."

In fact, I find myself getting more than I give. I am greatly encouraged by their hearty handshakes, tears of thanks, hope of being discharged from the hospital, and a sense of fierce pride. “They are the sisters who have taken care of me. They are very nice. Please thank them,” a patient told her children before leaving the hospital.

I thank God for all the graces we receive from you. We know that we are only doing the duties of your children and continuing your incomplete work.

I also would like to thank other group members for affording us the opportunity to meet, connect with one another, work hard together, stand side by side with a lot of joys and sorrows, cultivate beautiful friendships, broaden valuable experiences of living out the faith and sharing services this summer.

May each of us be a handful of leaven that always arouses hope everywhere.

Sister Nguyen Thi Ly is a member of the Sisters of the Child Jesus based in Ho Chi Minh City. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News. This article was summarized and translated by a UCA News reporter from a Vietnamese article published on tgpsaigon.net here.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Timor-Leste awards late bishop its highest honor
Timor-Leste awards late bishop its highest honor
Indonesian police freeze accounts of 'terror charity'
Indonesian police freeze accounts of 'terror charity'
Philippine groups seek to derail Marcos election bid
Philippine groups seek to derail Marcos election bid
Cambodian PM promises fourth Covid-19 booster dose
Cambodian PM promises fourth Covid-19 booster dose
Desperate Myanmar migrants head to Thailand for work
Desperate Myanmar migrants head to Thailand for work
A climate catastrophe looms on the floodwaters of ignorance
A climate catastrophe looms on the floodwaters of ignorance
Support Us

Latest News

Bangladesh's rural Catholics remain steadfast in their faith
Nov 3, 2021
The women guarding India's rainforest 'refugees'
Nov 3, 2021
Timor-Leste awards late bishop its highest honor
Nov 3, 2021
Bishops oppose 'one country, one law' in Sri Lanka
Nov 3, 2021
Indonesian police freeze accounts of 'terror charity'
Nov 3, 2021
Senior Taliban commander killed in hospital attack
Nov 3, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Divine mercy soothes patients and volunteers in Vietnam hospitals
Nov 3, 2021
A climate catastrophe looms on the floodwaters of ignorance
Nov 3, 2021
Modi's embrace of Pope Francis is more optics than substance
Nov 2, 2021
Pope must be careful with North Korean poisoned chalice
Nov 2, 2021
Religious controversies put cricket on a sticky wicket
Nov 1, 2021

Features

Bangladesh's rural Catholics remain steadfast in their faith
Nov 3, 2021
The women guarding India's rainforest 'refugees'
Nov 3, 2021
Columbariums the final resting place for Nepal's Christians
Nov 2, 2021
Kishida defies critics in Japanese election
Nov 1, 2021
Generation gap: Why Japan's youth don't bother to vote
Oct 29, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Woman preaches at concluding Mass for Ignatian Family gathering in Marseille

Woman “preaches” at concluding Mass for Ignatian Family gathering in Marseille
Pope blasts arms industry during Mass at war cemetery in Rome

Pope blasts arms industry during Mass at war cemetery in Rome
Burkina bishops protest health ministers threat to end subsidies

Burkina bishops protest health minister's threat to end subsidies
In COP26 message pope equates climate change with global war

In COP26 message, pope equates climate change with global war

Jordanian prince garners support for protecting worship places against attack

Jordanian prince garners support for protecting worship places against attack
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.