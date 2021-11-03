Divine mercy soothes patients and volunteers in Vietnam hospitals

“I am a Buddhist. I heard a lot about Catholicism but now I understand better how generously sisters and brothers can offer loving care to people they do not know. They must have such big, good hearts," a female patient who is being treated at the No. 1 Field Hospital, where we volunteer to serve, told me.

Yes, it is Christ's love that impels us to set out and continues to burn in our hearts with indescribable joy when we speak of him.

I talked with the woman about my religion, about a man named Jesus, my Lord, who came not to be served but to serve and to give his life as a ransom for many. He invited us to love one another, even enemies.

We are just continuing his work in this world. In essence, he is always with us and gives us strength to be able to do small things with his great love.

Indeed, when we have love and strength drawn from God, our group has done things that I do not expect, especially during the time we served at this field hospital.

Urged on by Christ's love, we dare come out of ourselves and our safety to give what we have and to live for other people.

I also see fear and confusion in patients' eyes, especially when a body next to them waits to be taken away the following morning

Our group, including volunteers from various congregations, participate in caring for critically ill patients at the hospital. We all are eager for the assignments and determined to maintain our enthusiasm until the end.

I am also full of that enthusiasm in the hope that I can do a little bit for patients.

On the first day of the shift, a fear of infection and death gripped me and I felt that I was as weak as everyone else.

When a brother asked me, "Does Sister know how to bathe dead bodies? Please help me deal with one body," I was a little scared and replied, "I have never washed a corpse before, but I can help you do it." I found my limbs shaking like leaves, but no one saw me because I was in protective gear.

I asked God to give me strength and began to muster the courage to help the brother wash towels, spray alcohol on the body, change the clothes and bind it. We silently recited prayers offering the soul to divine mercy until the funeral team came and took the body away.

I also see fear and confusion in patients' eyes, especially when a body next to them waits to be taken away the following morning. Some patients could not overcome their fear. The oxygen in their blood reduced and they died soon after their neighbors' bodies were taken away.

We spend time talking with, consoling and lifting patients' spirits. Many patients have not spiritually prepared to depart this life in peace.

A seminarian called Vu said it is hard for those who lack a spiritual life to think about death, face and accept it in the hospital.

The psalm “When their spirit departs, they return to the ground; on that very day their plans come to nothing" echoed in me.

When we religious volunteers are present in the hospital, people recognize us by our gestures, words and deeds. We help them drink water, try to satisfy their demands, provide them with positive encouragement and support, help them take deep breaths, change their diapers, wash their clothes and do other things.

At first I did not want to write our group's slogan on the back of my protective gear, and to introduce myself to others with "I am a Catholic volunteer" as other group members did.

I just tried to quietly pull out all the stops to serve patients as a volunteer, and should not boast about my service as I do not know how other people respond. So I did not do anything to show that I am a religious volunteer, but after a few days I felt like I needed to do something to show my Catholic identity.

I decided to express my wish by writing my name and the group's slogan, “Always hope,” and drew a heart with a cross on the gear.

I am greatly encouraged by their hearty handshakes, tears of thanks, hope of being discharged from the hospital, and a sense of fierce pride

Many doctors asked me what is on the back and the meaning, and who the Catholic sisters and priests are. Some even called my name and asked me to explain what the words and pictures mean. I took these opportunities to explain what they mean, and their faces were alight with joy.

We also cut, shaved and washed patients' hair, and hung out with them to share their joys and worries.

Despite our clumsiness, our "customers" were satisfied with what they got. A man told us, “Thank you very much. I would have died early without you as my children could not come here to take care of me.” A woman said, "I believe that I meet you now because I must have led a good life in my previous life and my mother has done good things."

In fact, I find myself getting more than I give. I am greatly encouraged by their hearty handshakes, tears of thanks, hope of being discharged from the hospital, and a sense of fierce pride. “They are the sisters who have taken care of me. They are very nice. Please thank them,” a patient told her children before leaving the hospital.

I thank God for all the graces we receive from you. We know that we are only doing the duties of your children and continuing your incomplete work.

I also would like to thank other group members for affording us the opportunity to meet, connect with one another, work hard together, stand side by side with a lot of joys and sorrows, cultivate beautiful friendships, broaden valuable experiences of living out the faith and sharing services this summer.

May each of us be a handful of leaven that always arouses hope everywhere.

Sister Nguyen Thi Ly is a member of the Sisters of the Child Jesus based in Ho Chi Minh City. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News. This article was summarized and translated by a UCA News reporter from a Vietnamese article published on tgpsaigon.net here.