X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
myron-j-pereira
william-j-grimm
shay-cullen
michael-kelly
mary-aileen-d-bacalso
benedict-rogers
myron-j-pereira
shay-cullen
mary-aileen-d-bacalso
william-j-grimm
michael-kelly
benedict-rogers

Pakistan

Divided opinion over lynching incident in Pakistan

PM's aide denies misuse of the blasphemy law while activists call it tool in the hands of religious extremists

Kamran Chaudhry

Kamran Chaudhry, Lahore

Published: December 06, 2021 09:22 AM GMT

Updated: December 06, 2021 09:33 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Hong Kong's new bishop faces delicate balancing act

Dec 4, 2021
2

Duterte's alma mater backs Robredo for Philippine presidency

Dec 3, 2021
3

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Dec 3, 2021
4

Comrade Carrie or Catholic Carrie?

Dec 6, 2021
5

New hope dawns for justice over Indonesia's past crimes

Dec 3, 2021
6

Prayers in Italy as Hong Kong gets ready for new bishop

Dec 3, 2021
7

Legendary Vietnam bishop is remembered

Dec 3, 2021
8

Thailand faces 'high risk of mass killings'

Dec 3, 2021
9

Festival to close Singapore Church's 200th anniversary

Dec 3, 2021
10

Timor-Leste on alert over Omicron variant

Dec 3, 2021
Support UCA News
Divided opinion over lynching incident in Pakistan

A rally was organized by the Joint Action Committee against Sialkot Killing in Lahore, Pakistan, on Dec. 4 to protest the brutal lynching of a Sri Lankan accused of blasphemy. (Photo: Kamran Chaudhry)

Opinions are divided over the motive behind the brutal lynching of a Sri Lankan factory manager in Pakistan's Punjab province.

Priyantha Diyawadanage, 48, a factory manager in the city of Sialkot, was accused of blasphemy and beaten to death before his body was set alight on Dec. 3.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan described the incident as a “day of shame” for his country and said more than 100 people have been arrested so far over the incident.

He further announced the Tamgha i Shujaat — the second-highest civil award for bravery bestowed by the Islamic Republic — for Malik Adnan, who reportedly tried to save Kumara from the angry mob.

But Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council and special aide to the prime minister on religious harmony and the Middle East, claimed in a press statement that the killing of the Sri Lankan national “was not religious but of an administrative nature.”

“The slain factory manager used to ask the factory workers to do work with honesty and diligence,” he explained while denying that the blasphemy law was being misused.

“If anyone does so, action will be taken against him according to law,” Ashrafi warned.

The brutal killing and burning of Priyantha is yet another example of continuing vigilantism by extremists in the name of religion, using the blasphemy law as a tool

The PM’s special aide issued the statement after a joint meeting of clerics, pastors, priests, Hindu and Sikh leaders of Lahore on Dec. 5 which announced Dec. 10 will be observed as a "day of condemnation" to raise public awareness about blasphemy laws.

“Sialkot’s tragic incident will be strongly condemned in all mosques across the country during the Friday congregations and in all churches and places of worship on Sunday,” Ashrafi said.

For decades, the Catholic bishops’ National Commission for Justice and Peace has been criticizing Pakistan's government for refusing to discuss amendments to the blasphemy laws in parliament.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The interfaith Rawadari Tehreek (Movement for Tolerance) has been urging the government to review the laws and initiate a national debate to stop its misuse.

“The brutal killing and burning of Priyantha is yet another example of continuing vigilantism by extremists in the name of religion, using the blasphemy law as a tool,” said its chairman Samson Salamat.

He believed the tragic incident was “the bitter result of the decades-old indoctrination and incitement to violence by extremist outfits who operate with impunity.”

“The state and most of the political parties have been backing such extremist religious outfits and the perpetrators of these horrible crimes draw mass support by fanning hate and brutality,” Salamat added.

Addressing a protest rally in Lahore on Dec. 4, Peter Jacob, the Catholic director of the Centre for Social Justice, challenged the government’s stance on blasphemy laws, saying the ministers don’t analyze the damage caused by the blasphemy laws to the victims.

He felt that merely seeking forgiveness isn’t enough anymore. “Correct your course. Fanatics have been weaponized. Nobody is safe anymore,” he said. 

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Naga civilians killed by Indian army in bungled operation
Naga civilians killed by Indian army in bungled operation
Blasphemy laws lead to bloodbath in Pakistan
Blasphemy laws lead to bloodbath in Pakistan
Mob lynches Sri Lankan for blasphemy in Pakistan
Mob lynches Sri Lankan for blasphemy in Pakistan
Activists call for justice on Bangladesh's restive hills
Activists call for justice on Bangladesh's restive hills
Nuns help children cope with trauma from Sri Lanka's civil war
Nuns help children cope with trauma from Sri Lanka's civil war
Victims to heroes: India's lower castes take cinematic plaudits
Victims to heroes: India's lower castes take cinematic plaudits
Support Us

Latest News

Ending violence against women and children
Dec 6, 2021
Divided opinion over lynching incident in Pakistan
Dec 6, 2021
Indonesian volcano eruption death toll rises to 15
Dec 6, 2021
Philippine cops nab three for Jesuit hospital doctor's murder
Dec 6, 2021
China backs Cambodia's bid to produce Covid vaccines
Dec 6, 2021
Korean Catholic climate group wants coal power plant shut
Dec 6, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Ending violence against women and children
Dec 6, 2021
Comrade Carrie or Catholic Carrie?
Dec 6, 2021
Letter from Rome: The Church's enduring scandal
Dec 6, 2021
Hong Kong's new bishop faces delicate balancing act
Dec 4, 2021
New hope dawns for justice over Indonesia's past crimes
Dec 3, 2021

Features

Blasphemy laws lead to bloodbath in Pakistan
Dec 6, 2021
Nuns help children cope with trauma from Sri Lanka's civil war
Dec 3, 2021
Victims to heroes: India's lower castes take cinematic plaudits
Dec 3, 2021
Minority students are stressed out in Pakistan
Dec 1, 2021
Kachin Catholics make their mark on Myanmar's strife-torn frontier
Dec 1, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Simplicity Contemplation Service

Simplicity, Contemplation, Service
Popes cry in Lesbos Lets stop this shipwreck of civilization

Pope’s cry in Lesbos: "Let's stop this shipwreck of civilization!"
Stop violence promote coexistence plead bishops of East Africa

Stop violence, promote coexistence, plead bishops of East Africa
Fidelity

Fidelity
Accepting a resignation from 35000 feet in the air

Accepting a resignation from 35,000 feet in the air
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.