Dissident Catholics in India seek to deport Vatican delegate

Archbishop Cyril Vasil is accused of 'violating visa norms and engaging in unlawful acts’ amid decades-old liturgy row

Eastern Rite Syro-Malabar Catholics, who oppose the liturgy approved by their Church's Synod, burn an order from the Pontifical Delegate Archbishop Cyril Vasil on Aug. 17 in southern Indian Kochi city after it called on them to follow the Church-approved liturgy. (Photo: supplied)

Dissident Catholics in a southern Indian archdiocese have petitioned India’s federal officials to deport a Pontifical Delegate, accusing him of violating visa norms and engaging in unlawful acts.

Catholics associated with the Archdiocesan Movement for Transparency (ATM), a forum of priests and laity in the Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly, have complained about Archbishop Cyril Vasil to the president, prime minister, and federal home and external affairs ministers among others.

The Eastern-rite Syro-Malabar Church archdiocese in southern Kerala state is at the center of a decades-old liturgy row. Vasil arrived at the Church's headquarters on Aug. 4 to help find a solution to the dispute.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

SIGN UP NOW! Get the latest from UCA News. Sign-up to receive our daily newsletter

Vasil enraged the protesting Catholics on Aug. 17 when he ordered all priests in the archdiocese to follow the liturgy approved by the Church’s synod and the Vatican or face excommunication.

The Catholics in the petition said they doubt if Vasil has a valid mandate to function in India and in their Church.

“Vasil claiming to be appointed by the head of state of Vatican City started "intervening with the administration" of the archdiocese and "started threatening Christian faithful with dire consequences," wrote K. M. John, one of the complainants, in an Aug. 17 email to the federal home and external affairs ministries.

"Archdiocesan priests say they would continue their own form of liturgy"

“As there is enough mechanism existing in India to resolve, adjudicate and decide any dispute originated and existing in India, the external help sought by the head of an alien nation by a synod of the Syro-Malabar Church is unwarranted, unlawful, and amounts to an act against the sovereignty of our country,” said John, a member of the AMT.

Vasil “is meddling with the internal affairs of the country” in violation of his visa norms, the complaint said.

The crux of the controversy is archdiocesan priests' refusal to accept liturgical rubrics approved by the Church's synod that wants the celebrants to face the altar during Eucharistic prayer.

The archdiocesan priests say they would continue their own form of liturgy in which they face the congregation throughout the Mass.

Church officials introduced the revised liturgy two decades ago to help the Kerala-based Church have uniformity in the liturgy. But disputes delayed its implementation.

A day after Vasil arrived at the headquarters of the Syro-Malabar Church, he issued a pastoral letter announcing his appointment as the Pontifical Delegate with the special mandate to implement the disputed uniform mode of Mass in the archdiocese.

"He interfered in the domestic affairs of our country to create violence"

The AMT leaders say neither the Vatican nor the nunciature has shared Vasil's appointment letter with the archdiocese, nor was it published anywhere.

Some Catholics demanded his deportation calling him an “imposter” backing one group and refusing to have a dialogue.

“Vasil who claims to have diplomatic protection misused the state police to resort to force against Indian citizens and thus, he interfered in the domestic affairs of our country to create violence,” John told UCA News on Aug. 17.

John said he has also sent complaints against Vasil to the Kerala chief secretary and director-general of police, top civil and other police officials in the state and officials in the immigration department demanding action be taken.

The AMT spokesperson Kanjookaran said they are also seeking possible legal action against Vasil as the Vatican embassy did not confirm his appointment.

“A Pontifical Delegate should be a neutral person appointed by the pope to listen to us and find an amicable solution to the dispute. Vasil on the contrary is threatening our priests and so we have serious doubt if he is really a Pontifical Delegate”, Kanjookaran told UCA News on Aug. 17.

“We will wait for responses from the government authorities and if there is no response, we will file a case against him in court if required”, Kanjookaran added.

Latest News