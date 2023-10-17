News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Japan

Disrespectful things Western tourists do in Japan

It is crucial to understand and honor the cultural and social fabric of the country one visits

Visitors walk along one of the lanes filled with touristy shops and restaurants leading to Kiyomizu-dera temple in Kyoto on Oct. 13, 2022

Visitors walk along one of the lanes filled with touristy shops and restaurants leading to Kiyomizu-dera temple in Kyoto on Oct. 13, 2022. (Photo: Richard A. Brooks / AFP)

Cristian Martini Grimaldi

By Cristian Martini Grimaldi

Published: October 17, 2023 03:05 AM GMT

Updated: October 17, 2023 07:20 AM GMT

Kyoto, a city steeped in centuries of history and cultural significance, has experienced an unprecedented influx of tourists in recent times from the Western world, particularly from North America.

While the allure of Kyoto's temples and historic sites is undeniable, the behavior and attire of some Western visitors have raised concerns and cast a shadow on the sanctity of this great treasure trove.

The tourist influx has emerged as a beacon of hope for an economically weakened country grappling with depopulation and the Japanese government has ardently advocated for and supported tourism as a thriving sector, driving economic growth and vitality.

However, in this endeavor, a delicate and fundamental concern arises — the necessity to uphold aesthetic respect for the local population and their cherished cultural heritage.

The attire and behavior of tourists, especially when they disregard the modesty and respect expected in these sacred spaces, create a dissonance between the visitors and the local community.

The clash between the tourists' attire, often over-revealing skin in places where it is considered vulgar and offensive, and adorned with conspicuous tattoos, and the traditional modesty embraced by the Japanese culture leaves a mark of cultural insensitivity.

Paradoxically, a large portion of these visitors, particularly from North America, is hyper-aware and vocal about environmental consciousness.

They passionately advocate for protecting the planet, actively sharing their concerns about pollution and industrial waste through various social media platforms.

However, in their pursuit of preserving the environment, some unintentionally contribute to a different form of pollution — one that affects the decorum, culture, and dignity of the places they visit.

Kyoto's temples and historic sites, embodying centuries of tradition and spirituality, hold deep-rooted cultural significance for the local population.

It is crucial to highlight that this issue is not a critique of personal style or choice, but an appeal for an increased understanding of cultural differences and the importance of respect when immersing oneself in foreign cultures.

Just as environmental pollution poses a significant threat to the Earth, an affront to local culture and dignity is a different kind of menace, one that taints the essence of shared humanity and mutual respect.

The issue extends beyond attire to public conduct as well.

I have witnessed a Western university student engaging in commercial activities on the busiest streets, placing a mat on the sidewalk and selling his self-made bracelets, disregarding the tranquility and decorum expected in such locations.

Not only does this behavior disrupt the peaceful ambiance of these places, but it also reflects a lack of awareness and respect for the local customs and regulations.

In a world where environmental consciousness is on the rise and concern about pollution and noise pollution is paramount, it is perplexing that a proper dress code has not been seriously considered.

Just as tourists often boast about Japan's cleanliness and orderliness, it is equally important to instill a sense of respect for cultural norms and societal expectations.

The lack of a standard dress code becomes even more poignant when considering the effort the Japanese people put into maintaining their cities, especially in contrast to the situation in certain Western cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco where homelessness and street trash are a real issue.

It is crucial for travelers, especially those from the Western world, to remember that visiting another country is not just about exploring its physical landmarks but also about understanding and respecting its cultural fabric.

As guests in a foreign land, it is incumbent upon us to honor the traditions and customs of the places we visit, no matter how different they may be from our own.

Efforts should also be made by the Japanese government to create awareness about appropriate attire and conduct through educational campaigns and collaborations with travel agencies. This will ensure that visitors are well-informed and capable of upholding the cultural integrity and respect that Kyoto and other culturally significant cities deserve.

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

