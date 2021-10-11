X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Displaying cross no sign of religious conversion, says Indian court

Madras High Court tells officials that a woman attending church with family did not mean she abandoned her original faith

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: October 11, 2021 09:31 AM GMT

Updated: October 11, 2021 09:39 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Catholic universities rally behind Philippine VP

Oct 8, 2021
2

Cambodia to reopen soon if pandemic numbers remain low

Oct 8, 2021
3

Hong Kong now under total control of Xi Jinping's regime

Oct 11, 2021
4

Indonesian news website attacked after reporting child abuse

Oct 8, 2021
5

Thai state steps up clampdown on student protesters

Oct 8, 2021
6

Indian Jesuits put off plan to name park after Stan Swamy

Oct 8, 2021
7

Climate crisis should be Indonesia's main concern

Oct 8, 2021
8

Singapore's heritage church resumes mission for migrants, seafarers

Oct 8, 2021
9

Papal call for collaborative education challenges Asian bishops

Oct 8, 2021
10

Rights group demands action over murdered Pakistani activist

Oct 8, 2021
Support UCA News
Displaying cross no sign of religious conversion, says Indian court

A woman supporter at a protest rally against an attack on Dalit caste members in the Gujarat town of Una in Ahmedabad on July 31, 2016. (Photo: AFP)

A top court in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu has ruled that a Dalit Hindu woman marrying a Christian or displaying religious symbols such as the cross cannot be cited as reasons to revoke her scheduled caste (SC) community certification.

The Madurai bench of Madras High Court held that hanging the cross on a wall or going to church does not necessarily mean one has altogether abandoned the original faith to which one was born and cannot be the basis for canceling an SC certificate.

The bench was hearing the case of Dr. P. Muneeswari, who belongs to the Hindu Pallan community. Her SC certificate was canceled by district officials in Ramanathapuram in 2013 on grounds that she was married to a Christian man and their children were also being brought up in the Christian faith.

The officials had reached the decision after finding a cross hanging on the wall of her clinic and concluded that she had converted to Christianity and hence was not liable to continue as a member of her Hindu SC community.

Members of the Hindu Dalit or former untouchable communities in India are often discriminated against under the centuries-old caste system. In legal and constitutional terms, they are now listed as scheduled castes enabling them to access the government’s affirmative action policies and programs.

Dalits who converted to Christianity and Islam are excluded from India’s affirmative action plan that includes reservations in educational institutions and government jobs among other social welfare schemes.

I know people belonging to Hindu and other faiths who attend churches during Christmas and other important events. Can such visits be termed religious conversion?

In its landmark judgment on Sept. 27, the high court ordered the restoration of the caste certificate with immediate effect, saying that “the acts and conducts of the respondents [government officials] portray a degree of narrow-mindedness that the constitution does not encourage.”

The court further noted that there was no dispute that the woman was born to Hindu Pallan parents but merely because she married a Christian and their children have been recognized as members of the community cannot be the reason for denying her rights.

“The court has upheld the position of the constitution,” said Father A. Santhanam, a Jesuit lawyer practicing in the Madurai court.

He said the assumptions made by the district officials could create chaos in society as people of different religions keep attending religious celebrations of one another in the country.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“I know people belonging to Hindu and other faiths who attend churches during Christmas and other important events. Can such visits be termed religious conversion?” he asked.

Scheduled castes make up 16 percent of India’s more than 1.3 billion people. A majority of them profess Hinduism while some have converted to Buddhism, Islam and Christianity.

A 2008 report for the National Commission on Minorities had concluded that there was a strong case for including Dalit Christians and Dalit Muslims in the SC category.

In January 2020, the Supreme Court of India agreed to examine a plea by the National Council of Dalit Christians to make the government’s affirmative action programs “religious neutral” so that the Dalits among Christians and Muslims can benefit from it. The plea is pending before the top court.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Dalit man beaten to death in northern India
Dalit man beaten to death in northern India
Bangladesh arrests 16 Rohingya in anti-militant crackdown
Bangladesh arrests 16 Rohingya in anti-militant crackdown
Pakistan urged to reimpose moratorium on death penalty
Pakistan urged to reimpose moratorium on death penalty
Indian Jesuits put off plan to name park after Stan Swamy
Indian Jesuits put off plan to name park after Stan Swamy
Rights group demands action over murdered Pakistani activist
Rights group demands action over murdered Pakistani activist
20 killed, hundreds injured as earthquake strikes Pakistan
20 killed, hundreds injured as earthquake strikes Pakistan
Support Us

Latest News

Speaking truth to power wins Nobel recognition
Oct 11, 2021
Dalit man beaten to death in northern India
Oct 11, 2021
Cambodian PM orders search for 'violent' Facebook poster
Oct 11, 2021
China, India lash out after deadlock in Himalayan border talks
Oct 11, 2021
Displaying cross no sign of religious conversion, says Indian court
Oct 11, 2021
Bishops congratulate first Filipino Nobel peace laureate
Oct 11, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Speaking truth to power wins Nobel recognition
Oct 11, 2021
Hong Kong now under total control of Xi Jinping's regime
Oct 11, 2021
Philippine clerical child abusers must face civil courts
Oct 11, 2021
Letter from Rome: Authenticam ironiam
Oct 11, 2021
What will life be like after the lockdown?
Oct 10, 2021

Features

Korean Catholics produce rosaries to support missionaries
Oct 11, 2021
Maria Ressa: Philippine pillar of press freedom
Oct 8, 2021
Maths replaces Masses at Vietnam church
Oct 7, 2021
Pakistan's jobless Christian youths told to stop complaining
Oct 7, 2021
Elite civil service jobs a step too far for Pakistani Catholics
Oct 6, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Colombian nun held by jihadists in Mali for over four years is now free

Colombian nun held by jihadists in Mali for over four years is now free

Columbus Christianity and Racism

Columbus, Christianity and Racism
Behind the scenes of the Synod listening to all Catholics

Behind the scenes of the Synod, listening to "all Catholics"
A shocked pope and the Churchs latest sex abuse report

A shocked pope and the Church’s latest sex abuse report
Relevance deprivation and the Cross

Relevance deprivation and the Cross
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.