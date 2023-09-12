Dispensations, diktats or a grounded faith?

Is protecting the power of the clergy more important than protecting people?

A Catholic receives the Holy Eucharist during an Ash Wednesday service at St. Mary's Basilica in Secunderabad, the twin city of Hyderabad. (Photo: AFP/UCAN files)

The Sept. 8 feast of the Nativity of Mary, mother of God, is a landmark event for Catholics in Mumbai, attracting large crowds to Marian shrines, as in the rest of the Catholic world.

Cardinal Oswald Gracias of Mumbai took this opportunity to not just greet his people but also to inform them that since the Covid-19 pandemic is over, the dispensation to attend Sunday Mass online, given during the pandemic, was officially being withdrawn.

Obviously, many Catholics have got so used to attending online Mass and continue to do so from the convenience of their homes. It was also convenient to request a Eucharistic Minister to bring them Communion at home, a service offered during the pandemic.

Many people have told me they loved the online Masses because of the choice it offered, mostly of the Sunday homily. Many share these with friends on WhatsApp too. Being an online Catholic is fast catching up. You can find online retreats as well.

Is Mass for ‘attending’ or is it about community? A short catechesis on that would have been more helpful.

Another announcement from Cardinal Oswald Gracias was that Communion could again be served to people on the tongue.

"Priests distributing Communion, sometimes to hundreds, are not always careful"

Back in the 1990s when Communion on the hand was first introduced, there were several conservative Catholics who protested. They felt that receiving Communion on the tongue was more devout than receiving it in their hand.

A big discussion ensued in the archdiocesan weekly Examiner. One of the most important reasons for making the change was hygiene. Priests distributing Communion, sometimes to hundreds, are not always careful about avoiding touching people’s tongues and getting infected with any bug that the person may carry. This infection can easily be transmitted to several others.

Most found it a sensible option to receive Communion in their hands. Some persisted on receiving on the tongue and they were accommodated.

Astrid Lobo-Gajiwala, recalls how when Communion in the hand was introduced, she was secretary of the Archdiocesan Pastoral Council and a diocesan campaign was launched through media, talks and homilies, to make it more acceptable to Catholics. “Now why are we going back?” she questions.

For almost 30 years people had adapted to the practice of taking Communion in their hand. This could have been reinforced and become a teaching moment for the cardinal to inform about the deeper meaning of the Eucharist and reinforce the need for good hygienic practices to avoid diseases.

He could also point to the more important aspects of reverence to Jesus, who is also present in every human person.

One would think that 30 years later, progress would make more people opt for the sensible change to taking Communion in their hand. Covid forced the change. The transmission of the viral disease was too risky. But now Cardinal Gracias has declared that Covid is over because the surge in infections that was expected did not happen.

We all know that viruses continue to develop and spread. If the Covid pandemic is over, are all respiratory and mouth-transmitted infections over? Many others with me are perturbed at this decision coming from our Church leader in this day and age when we are aware of the health risks of transmissible diseases.

But sadly some priests encourage the reception of Communion on the tongue, arguing it as more reverential.

“Jesus did not spoon-feed his disciples. Why go back to this unhygienic practice? In my view it is part of a control system,” says St. Pail Sister Pauline Chakalakal, who holds a doctorate in theology.

"Most young people are rejecting the diktats of the hierarchy as meaningless"

“Surely, this is an expression of wanting everything under clerical control. They issue dispensation/obligations and the ‘dumb sheep’ follow orders,” asserted Kochurani Abraham, another woman theologian.

Why are the clergy not educating people about the real meaning of Communion?

Shefale Karanjikar, a young Sunday school teacher asks, “Why are people not made aware that Communion is more about ‘us’ rather than about me? That when we receive Jesus it is an intimate Communion with him and with all those around me.”

“When we receive Communion and make Jesus a part of us, we take on a huge responsibility to change the world by breaking ourselves for others as Jesus commanded his disciples at the Last Supper.”

She said she grew up indoctrinated about the sacredness of the host, being told not to touch it, not to bite it, it is a sin. “I thank God I developed my faith by reading scripture for myself and reading books that helped me understand my faith better,” she said.

The 21st century is of virtual learning. Most young people are rejecting the diktats of the hierarchy as meaningless. Will our Churches fill up again after Cardinal Gracias’ official withdrawal of the dispensation of attending Sunday Mass?

People are thinking for themselves. Our leaders should focus on more important issues at hand, such as the violence and abuse of children and women going on around us.

I wonder what Jesus would say to the Church leaders of today, who address inconsequential issues and avoid attending to the more important ones where human lives are being affected and even destroyed.

Is protecting the power of the clergy more important than protecting people?

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

