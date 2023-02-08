News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storee-Book Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Hong Kong

Disney+ in HK drops 'Simpsons' episode with 'forced labor' mention

Episode 2 of the US animated hit's 34th season mentions 'Bitcoin mines, forced labor camps' in China

Disney+ in HK drops 'Simpsons' episode with 'forced labor' mention

A mobile phone displaying the Disney+ streaming service in Hong Kong, China, shows a list of episodes of popular United States cartoon series The Simpsons, with episode 12 of season 16, which depicts a scene of the Simpsons at Beijing’s Tiananmen Square, the site of a deadly 1989 crackdown against democracy protesters, missing from the list. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Hong Kong

By AFP, Hong Kong

Published: February 08, 2023 05:23 AM GMT

An episode of "The Simpsons" that refers to "forced labor camps" in China is nowhere to be found on the Disney+ streaming service in Hong Kong amid growing censorship concerns in the city.

Hong Kong once boasted significant artistic and cultural freedoms compared to mainland China, but authorities have clamped down on dissent following democracy protests in 2019, including stepping up film censorship.

Episode 2 of the US animated hit's 34th season included the line: "Behold the wonders of China. Bitcoin mines, forced labor camps where children make smartphones and romance."

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

"One Angry Lisa", which first aired last October, could not be accessed on Disney+ using a Hong Kong connection but is available elsewhere, AFP confirmed.

It is the second time in three years that the streaming service's Hong Kong version has dropped a Simpsons episode that satirized China.

The previously affected episode showed the Simpsons visiting Beijing's Tiananmen Square -- the site of a deadly 1989 crackdown on democracy protesters -- finding a sign there that reads: "On this site, in 1989, nothing happened."

Disney did not immediately provide comment while the Hong Kong government said it does not comment on decisions made by individual businesses.

In 2021, Hong Kong passed censorship laws forbidding broadcasts that might breach a broad national security law that China has imposed on the city.

Censors have since ordered directors to make cuts to their films and refused permission for others to be shown.

While those rules do not cover streaming services, authorities have warned that online platforms are still subject to the national security law, which criminalizes the broadly defined crimes of subversion, secession, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces.

In recent years, Hollywood has been accused of bending to China's censorship regime to tap into its vast consumer base and billion-dollar box office.

In 2020, Disney came under fire for filming the live-action Mulan remake in Xinjiang, with local government agencies thanked in the credits.

A recent United Nations report found allegations of torture and forced labor in the far-western Xinjiang region were credible, accusations Beijing denies.

Rights groups say more than a million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities are detained in what the US State Department and others have said amounts to genocide.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Palestinian female trailblazer dons clerical collar Palestinian female trailblazer dons clerical collar
Disney+ in HK drops 'Simpsons' episode with 'forced labor' mention Disney+ in HK drops 'Simpsons' episode with 'forced labor' mention
Catholic agencies launch emergency collections for Turkey, Syria Catholic agencies launch emergency collections for Turkey, Syria
Shock, despair and mourning in Aleppo, local bishops say Shock, despair and mourning in Aleppo, local bishops say
Japanese media’s double standards may prove its undoing Japanese media’s double standards may prove its undoing
Indonesia’s president signals an end to cycle of impunity Indonesia’s president signals an end to cycle of impunity
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Apostolic Prefecture of Jianou

Apostolic Prefecture of Jianou

The Apostolic Prefecture of Jian'ou is a apostolic prefecture located in the city

Read more
Diocese of Bandung

Diocese of Bandung

Bandung diocese covers 19,255.75 square kilometers and includes the districts of Bandung, Garut, Indramayu, Karawang,

Read more
Diocese of Kengtung

Diocese of Kengtung

The diocesan territory covers 45, 856 square kilometers. The civil population is 925, 000 at the end of 2008 and the

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Lixian

Apostolic Prefecture of Lixian

The Apostolic Prefecture of Lixian is Latin rite pre-diocesan jurisdiction of the Catholic Church with seat

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president a

Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president

St. Francis Xavier Church in the China town of former Vietnamese capital Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City)...

Read more
Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm a

Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm

Domaine de Marie Church on the Mai Ahh hilltop at Da Lat is famed for its feminist charm and known...

Read more
Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionarya

Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionary

Kon Tum wooden Cathedral church in Vietnam’s Central Highlands is a rare architectural splendor....

Read more
Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Churcha

Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Church

Church of Our Lady of Lourdes is a must visit for Asian Catholics who revere Mother Mary and...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.