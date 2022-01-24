X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Dismay as hymn dropped from India's Republic Day ceremony

'Abide With Me' is popular across Christian denominations and was a favorite of Mahatma Gandhi

UCA News reporter, New Delhi

UCA News reporter, New Delhi

Published: January 24, 2022 04:31 AM GMT

Updated: January 24, 2022 04:44 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Blood stains the snow of China's 'Genocide Games'

Jan 22, 2022
2

US human rights lawyer banned from entering Cambodia

Jan 21, 2022
3

Indian priests end hunger strike over uniform Mass

Jan 21, 2022
4

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Jan 21, 2022
5

Singapore Catholic charged with sexual abuse of teenagers

Jan 21, 2022
6

Indonesia jails 'Catholic brother' for molesting boys

Jan 21, 2022
7

Dismay as hymn dropped from India's Republic Day ceremony

Jan 24, 2022
8

Caste politics means Indian democracy has yet to mature

Jan 21, 2022
9

Vietnam Catholics rush to feed poor during Tet festival

Jan 21, 2022
10

Papuan students protest police presence in schools

Jan 21, 2022
Support UCA News
Dismay as hymn dropped from India's Republic Day ceremony

An Indian Air Force band performs during the full dress rehearsal for the upcoming Republic Day parade in New Delhi on Jan. 23. (Photo: Money Sharma/AFP)

The Indian government’s decision to discard a Christian hymn that has been an annual fixture at the Beating Retreat ceremony at Republic Day celebrations since 1950 has drawn flak from opposition leaders.

The hymn, Abide With Me, which is popular across Christian denominations, was said to be a personal favorite of Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the Indian nation.

Christians were dismayed by the decision to drop the hymn penned by Henry Francis Lyte, a Scottish Anglican minister and played by army brass bands as the last piece before the retreat buglers bring down the Indian flag on the ceremonial celebrations.

“There are so many Indian Christians serving in the armed forces and have sacrificed their lives to protect the nation. Why this discrimination on the basis of religion? Are we not Indians?” asked A.C. Michael, convener of the United Christian Forum.

Michael, a former member of Delhi Minorities Commission, demanded immediate restoration of the hymn, saying Christians were India’s third-largest religion after Hinduism and Islam and were equally proud to be an integral part of their Indian heritage and traditions.

“Why must a song be removed from an official program after so many decades? Why, just because it’s a Christian hymn?” he asked while speaking to UCA News.

It is very sad that an old Christian hymn, which is no longer a Christian hymn but a secular hymn, has been dropped from the Republic Day parade

Michael said that “whoever is responsible for taking such a decision that hurts the sentiments of Christians who are very much citizens of India must explain the reason for doing so."

According to media reports, the hymn did not figure in the program list issued for this year’s Republic Day celebrations starting on Jan. 26.

Rumors have circulated since 2020 about plans by the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to drop the hymn. It even created a controversy with Gopalkrishna Gandhi, a grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, advising against being “impervious to the hymn’s aesthetic, spiritual and human appeal.”

Government sources said that this year the hymn had finally been excluded to accommodate Indian origin or indigenous tunes as the nation celebrates 75 years of independence from British colonizers.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The decision was arrived at by the ceremonial and welfare directorate under the Adjutant General’s branch of the army headquarters in consultation with the Ministry of Defence, the government said.

P. Chidambaram, a senior Congress leader, said the government’s move has hurt the “thinking and sensitive” people in the country.

“It is very sad that an old Christian hymn, which is no longer a Christian hymn but a secular hymn, has been dropped from the Republic Day parade,” he said.

Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh said the decision was the result of an “ideological war” going on between the differing ideologies of Mahatma Gandhi and his assassin Nathuram Godse.

The Beating Retreat is a centuries-old military tradition going back to the days when troops disengaged from the battle at sunset. As soon as the buglers sounded the retreat, troops ceased fighting, sheathed their arms and withdrew from the battlefield.

The tradition has been retained and held every year on the evening of Jan. 29 in India’s national capital New Delhi and marks the end of Republic Day celebrations.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
1 Comments on this Story
AASHISH
Is it a christian hymn or secular ? Make up your mind cause it cannot be both. Why use a colonial hymn to celebrate India as a republic and why not something more patriotic ? Is it pro-Hindu being patriotic ? Cause conversely everything non-Hindu will then be anti-national. This deep divide is being created by vested political interests emanating from those who have long supported the corrupt and deeply-divisive anti-national regime of Congress-party. The rest of the country is not bothered as long as such chaotic anti-national anti-democratic anti-Hindu dispensations are kept aside when looking at national interests. True democracy is where voice of the majority is heard while protecting interests of the minority and all of this while rising above self-serving goals of the ruling class. Space for opposing views or voice without vested interests is the true hallmark of a democracy. Hence a democracy is all about moving forward with checks and balances. But this article has not semblance of either secular or democratic voice. Adieu !!
Reply
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Sri Lankan Church to make Easter attacks global issue
Sri Lankan Church to make Easter attacks global issue
Bangladesh Church, youth help homeless battle winter
Bangladesh Church, youth help homeless battle winter
Three including suspected Myanmar rebel arrested in India
Three including suspected Myanmar rebel arrested in India
Indian nuns question Church's silence in rape case
Indian nuns question Church's silence in rape case
India remains a work in progress at 75
India remains a work in progress at 75
Rights groups, victims call UN to ban Bangladesh paramilitary force
Rights groups, victims call UN to ban Bangladesh paramilitary force
Support Us

Latest News

Plight of Israel's Christians neglected in Jewish-Muslim conflict
Jan 25, 2022
Sri Lankan Church to make Easter attacks global issue
Jan 25, 2022
Retired Pope Benedict corrects statement for sex abuse report
Jan 25, 2022
Bad cops getting off scot-free angers Thai netizens
Jan 25, 2022
Franciscan friars praise young US Catholics for standing up for life
Jan 25, 2022
Remote Vietnam parish produces first priest after nearly a century
Jan 25, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

The enduring spiritual legacy of Thich Nhat Hanh
Jan 24, 2022
India remains a work in progress at 75
Jan 24, 2022
Letter from Rome: Pope wants a Bible in every Catholic's hand
Jan 24, 2022
Blood stains the snow of China's 'Genocide Games'
Jan 22, 2022
Timor-Leste's dependence on oil is a ticking time bomb
Jan 21, 2022

Features

Plight of Israel's Christians neglected in Jewish-Muslim conflict
Jan 25, 2022
Vietnam Catholics rush to feed poor during Tet festival
Jan 21, 2022
Decriminalizing sex crime victims in Indonesia
Jan 20, 2022
Pakistan's economic woes put PM Khan's future in doubt
Jan 19, 2022
Korean missionaries build up lives in Malaysia's Borneo
Jan 19, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Prominent French priest educator accused of sexual abuse

Prominent French priest, educator accused of sexual abuse
From the cardinals terrace

From the cardinal's terrace
Catholic Church in wartorn Tigray unable to stop the everyday loss of lives

Catholic Church in war-torn Tigray unable to stop the everyday loss of lives
Thich Nhat Hanh The Buddhist apostle of mindfulness

Thich Nhat Hanh: The Buddhist apostle of mindfulness
Leading European cardinal says Church must change

Leading European cardinal says “Church must change”
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2022, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.