X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia

Pakistan

Discovering diversity in Pakistani media

Church and rights advocates seek equitable representation in mainstream media

Kamran Chaudhry

Kamran Chaudhry, Lahore

Published: June 08, 2021 10:18 AM GMT

Updated: June 08, 2021 10:30 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian state's new law aims to end Christians' educational rights

Jun 8, 2021
2

Discovering diversity in Pakistani media

Jun 8, 2021
3

Church faces its moment of truth over Hong Kong's repression

Jun 9, 2021
4

Cow vigilantes shoot Muslim man dead in India

Jun 8, 2021
5

Indonesian migrant fishers trapped in modern slavery

Jun 8, 2021
6

ASEAN flag burns as Myanmar people lose faith in bloc

Jun 7, 2021
7

Myanmar military strikes another church in Kayah state

Jun 7, 2021
8

Philippine priest warns against Duterte vice presidency

Jun 7, 2021
9

Christians struggle to check pandemic's spread in northeast India

Jun 7, 2021
10

Same-sex marriage a hot topic in Indonesia

Jun 8, 2021
Support UCA News
Discovering diversity in Pakistani media

Archbishop Joseph Arshad with members of the Christian Union of Journalists at the bishop’s house in Faisalabad in 2017. (Photo: Sameer Ajmal)

In April, two Christian nurses were arrested for alleged blasphemy at Civil Hospital in Faisalabad in Pakistan's Punjab province. Most of the mainstream media skipped the story the next day. The crime reporter for Daily Jang Faisalabad cited a “religious allegation” in reporting the incident.

Another headline from last July said it all. When Khalid Khan, a teenager, killed Tahir Nasim, a former member of the persecuted Ahmadi minority and a US citizen accused of blasphemy, inside a court in northwestern Peshawar city, one newspaper headlined the story as "Ghazi Khalid sent apostate Tahir Naseem to hell."

For the past seven years, Christian journalist Sameer Ajmal has been a senior reporter with the Jang group, which includes some of Pakistan's biggest newspapers and the Geo television network.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“Despite being reported, our issues don’t get enough space in national media. Most of the talk shows about minorities focus on forced conversions. Newspapers also report on community problems like power breakdowns at Christian feasts. Our youth don’t show much interest in joining the media. Christian political leaders hardly appear in television talk shows,” said Sameer, who is one of the nine minority members of Faisalabad Press Club.

“None of the Christian groups and institutes publish their advertisements in newspapers. Print media can boost our business. Only a few Christian politicians hold press conferences,” he told UCA News.

“Training of online journalists and social media admins of news pages can fill the gap. Coverage of medical reports in cases of forced conversion can become part of the investigation, thus raising hope for justice. Major newspapers and channels should ensure a 5 percent job quota for minorities.”

Sensitizing editors, chief reporters and media owners can help in covering minority issues

In 2017, Archbishop Joseph Arshad, president of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Pakistan, formed the Christian Union of Journalists in Faisalabad Diocese. Sameer and other media workers in national media were elected officials at the youth hall of the bishop’s house.

Zia ur Rehman, a Karachi-based journalist with The New York Times, expressed similar concerns at a recent program titled "Pakistani Media and Minorities" organized by Minority Concern Pakistan, a UK-based digital magazine. The speakers urged the need for social media-driven websites, networking of reporters in Urdu media and diversity in government recruitment policies.

“We don’t see religious diversity in the newsrooms of Karachi, the largest city of Pakistan. Sensitizing editors, chief reporters and media owners can help in covering minority issues. The minority beat is reserved for those covering civil society and NGOs. English media is more conscious. Diversifying newsrooms amid the current slump in the media industry seems impossible,” said Rehman.

“Besides forced conversions and violence against minorities, their other issues include political representations, derogatory terms, the marriage act and dilapidated conditions of their graveyards. Minority communities are not open to speaking out to avoid further problems. It is hard for us to find leaders and activists from communities other than Hindus and Christians.

Related News

“Under the pretext of blasphemy, media outlets avoid covering them as well. Due to lower literacy levels, most of the minority readers are inclined to Urdu media which portrays them negatively. This causes a distrust between media and minority religious leaders. Majority Muslims don’t know anything about other faiths due to lack of interaction. Someone needs to explain newsworthy church or temple activities. The same situation is apparent in political forums.”

According to a policy brief released by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan on June 1, religious minorities are under-represented in media houses in southern Punjab. Most of the media headquarters are in the port city of Karachi.

“They are considered ‘untouchables’; their colleagues do not eat or drink with them. They are given menial jobs such as cleaning and washing — and the lucky ones who do get assigned a respectable job are underpaid,” it stated.

“Threats from religious extremists in KP [Khyber Pakhtunkhwa] prevent journalists from reporting on violations of religious freedom and rights. The rare ones that get reported have to be toned down or the facts are twisted.”

The policy brief recommended competitive salaries for them and running regular women and minority-related stories in the print and broadcast media to create awareness of the problems they face.

They raise their issues and concerns with great openness and protest loudly in the face of injustice

Father Morris Jalal, founder and program director of the Lahore-based Catholic TV, agreed.

“We are ignored in print as well as electronic media. However, in recent years, Christians have come up significantly in social media. They raise their issues and concerns with great openness and protest loudly in the face of injustice. It is making a difference already,” he said.

Father Qaiser Feroz, executive secretary of the Pakistani bishops’ social communications commission, described the media portrayal of minority victims in cases of forced conversions as partial, biased and discriminatory.

A dramatic escalation in the climate of intimidation and harassment of media and its practitioners adversely affecting freedom of expression and access to information environment was discovered, according to media watchdog Freedom Network’s annual state of Pakistan Press Freedom 2021 report.

At least 148 cases of attacks and violations against the media and its practitioners, including journalists, took place over the course of one year between May 2020 and April 2021.

On May 29, news channel Geo “suspended” Hamid Mir, one of Pakistan’s best-known television talk show hosts, after he spoke at a protest in solidarity with Asad Toor. On May 25, Toor was assaulted by three masked men who forcibly entered his apartment in Islamabad. They bound and gagged him and severely beat him.

Last December, 37-year-old Methodist journalist Qais Javed was shot dead in the northwestern city of Dera Ismail Khan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Also Read

Hindu traders threatened after murder in Pakistan
Hindu traders threatened after murder in Pakistan
Indian state's new law aims to end Christians' educational rights
Indian state's new law aims to end Christians' educational rights
Cow vigilantes shoot Muslim man dead in India
Cow vigilantes shoot Muslim man dead in India
Rohingya in 'island jail' after relocation to Bhasan Char
Rohingya in 'island jail' after relocation to Bhasan Char
Christians struggle to check pandemic's spread in northeast India
Christians struggle to check pandemic's spread in northeast India
Train tragedy kills 40 in Pakistan
Train tragedy kills 40 in Pakistan

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Cardinal Marx's offer to quit is a wake-up call for Asian bishops
Jun 9, 2021
Hindu traders threatened after murder in Pakistan
Jun 9, 2021
Tokyo gets ready for Olympics amid pandemic, protests
Jun 9, 2021
US ambassador urges Cambodia to respect 'fundamental freedoms'
Jun 9, 2021
Priest condemns vaccine profiteering in Philippines
Jun 9, 2021
Indonesian Christians must always be on their guard
Jun 9, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Cardinal Marx's offer to quit is a wake-up call for Asian bishops
Jun 9, 2021
Indonesian Christians must always be on their guard
Jun 9, 2021
Church faces its moment of truth over Hong Kong's repression
Jun 9, 2021
Same-sex marriage a hot topic in Indonesia
Jun 8, 2021
Letter from Rome: Taking responsibility or leaving sinking ship?
Jun 7, 2021

Features

North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
Jun 9, 2021
Discovering diversity in Pakistani media
Jun 8, 2021
Indonesian migrant fishers trapped in modern slavery
Jun 8, 2021
South Korean Church honors victims of 1901 Jeju Uprising
Jun 8, 2021
Children's Day celebrations for unborn babies in Vietnam
Jun 7, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Moneyval encourages Holy See to further combat money laundering

Moneyval encourages Holy See to further combat money laundering
Cardinal blesses Cte dIvoires new education minister

Cardinal blesses Côte d'Ivoire’s new education minister
Freed missionary appeals for woman religious held hostage in Mali

Freed missionary appeals for woman religious held hostage in Mali
Heightened tensions in the popes media world

Heightened tensions in the pope’s media world

From Kennel to Icebox

From Kennel to Icebox
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 9 June 2021

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 9 June 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the day: Thursday of the Tenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the day: Thursday of the Tenth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, help me to be open to Your transforming Spirit

Lord, help me to be open to Your transforming Spirit
Lord Jesus, send your Spirit into the Indian society

Lord Jesus, send your Spirit into the Indian society
Saint Getulius and Companions | Saint of the Day

Saint Getulius and Companions | Saint of the Day
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.