Discerning artificial intelligence through the Gospel: between calculation and relationship

A futuristic humanoid robot in an indoor Tokyo setting, showcasing modern technology. (Photo: Alex Knight/ Pexels)
The question discernment keeps skipping
In his letter on safeguarding the human person in the age of artificial intelligence, Pope Leo XIV expresses that everything in the digital revolution “requires discernment regarding the anthropological vision that guides it and the ends it pursues” (Magnifica Humanitas, MH, No. 94).
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This article is presented by UCA News in association with "Global Catholic."
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