News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Cambodia

Disaster relief sought as Cambodian floods recede

Three including 15-year-old boat operator detained over ferry mishap that left 11 school children dead

Disaster relief sought as Cambodian floods recede

People ride through a flooded street in Phnom Penh, following a heavy rain shower, on Sept. 26. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: October 17, 2022 08:22 AM GMT

Updated: October 17, 2022 09:47 AM GMT

Cambodians were mopping-up with floods starting to recede after a three-day respite in heavy monsoon rains that have destroyed crops, led to forced evacuations and were partially blamed for the deaths of 11 school children who drowned after their small ferry sank.

Police said on Oct. 17 that three people were detained in connection with the sinking, two were the owners of the vessel and another was the operator, a 15-year-old boy.

Thirteen students and a two-member crew were crossing flooded waters around the Mekong River, southeast of Phnom Penh, after English classes on the night of Oct. 13 and were about 50 meters from shore when the ferry sank. Two students and the two boat operators were found alive.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

Police also said a preliminary investigation had found the vessel was not fit for purpose and was in “a deteriorated condition,” riddled with rotten timber and substandard joints. Authorities also said the boat may have been overcrowded and there were no life jackets on board.

Anger over the sinking has been palpable across the country with many taking to social media and expressing their condolences and criticizing the authorities for failing to enforce safety standards.

In response, authorities in the southeastern Loeuk Dek district have issued an emergency order to all waterway operators to immediately install life jackets for all passengers on board at all times, install lights for night travel and ensure vessels are river-worthy.

"Almost all of my friends drowned"

Vy Chan Bora, a 12-year-old survivor, told local media that authorities need to build a bridge crossing the tributary of the Mekong River where the tragedy occurred and said she feared getting back into a boat.

“I can remember the boat sinking when I thought I would die,” she said. “I tried to float my body on the surface of the water until I was rescued. But almost all of my friends drowned. I want to see a bridge built there to make it easy for us to travel.”

Elsewhere, the National Committee for Disaster Management (NCDM) said waters were receding after 105 districts and 435 communes in 23 provinces experienced heavy floods. About 40 people are believed to have drowned during this year’s wet season to date.

The damage includes more than 190,000 hectares of rice fields with 112,760 households totaling 507,400 people affected. More rains are forecast for later this week.

Prime Minister Hun Sen on Oct. 17 advised the National Bank of Cambodia, the country’s central bank, to meet with all lenders, including microfinance institutions (MFIs), to work out tolerance measures for those struggling to repay their bills and meet debt obligations.

“I’d like to appeal to all MFIs to check the possibility of reducing interest rates, restructuring loans, or delaying the payments for the flood-affected victims this year,” he said.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Indonesian Catholics join fight against food waste Indonesian Catholics join fight against food waste
Disaster relief sought as Cambodian floods recede Disaster relief sought as Cambodian floods recede
Pope urges UN reform after Ukraine war, pandemic Pope urges UN reform after Ukraine war, pandemic
Nigeria floods claim 600 lives, displace 1.3 million Nigeria floods claim 600 lives, displace 1.3 million
Japan premier orders probe into Unification Church Japan premier orders probe into Unification Church
Let not bishops' labor be in vain Let not bishops' labor be in vain
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Bishop Jean-Yves Nahmias of Meaux has blessed the site of the future Saint Columban Church and school, a multi-million euro project that bucks the trend of church closures

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.