News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Dioceses, religious, laity must support Catholic schools: Vatican

A meeting of dicasteries recently discussed 'the prospects and difficulties involved in the mission of education in our time'

Dioceses, religious, laity must support Catholic schools: Vatican

St. Peter's Basilica. (Photo: Vatican News

Carol Glatz, OSV News

By Carol Glatz, OSV News

Published: June 29, 2023 05:23 AM GMT

Updated: June 29, 2023 05:29 AM GMT

As Catholic schools worldwide face several challenges -- including declining enrollments, funding or maintaining a distinctive religious character -- the Vatican has urged religious orders, dioceses and laypeople to come together to "take risks" and be creative in finding solutions.

"It is urgent for the various institutes of consecrated life and societies of apostolic life to sing together as a choir, and for bishops, parish priests and diocesan pastoral offices to sing in tune with the rich educational charisms present in schools run by institutes of consecrated life and societies of apostolic life," a joint document said.

"It is essential that clergy, religious men and women, and lay people all sing as one choir, and that lay people be given the chance to echo the educating voice of a diocese and even the unique timbre of a religious charism," said the letter from the Dicastery for Culture and Education and the Dicastery for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life.

The Many Faces of Asian Mary in Asia
and the World

Published June 28 and addressed to "all involved in the mission of education in Catholic schools," the letter explained a few outcomes from a meeting the dicasteries held May 22 with "a number of leading figures in the worldwide network of Catholic schools, in order to discuss in person the prospects and difficulties involved in the mission of education in our time."

Some of the serious difficulties the meeting addressed, it said, included: the effects of the recent pandemic; the global economic crisis; decreasing birth rates; severe poverty and "unjust disparities in access to food, water, health care, education, information, culture and the Internet."

Some countries do "not acknowledge parity in the financing of non-state schools," it added, and some dioceses and religious orders "have experienced a significant drop in vocations."

In some cases, it said, schools have closed or been put up for sale, resulting in a loss of a unique charism and "personality" in educational offerings.

Lastly, it said, participants at the meeting said that "new and unprecedented circumstances, opportunities and questions are at times making it more difficult to express our Catholic Christian identity in a way that is open to dialogue yet firmly committed, solidly grounded and on good terms with all."

"Sadly, Catholic schools sometimes operate in the same geographic area not as soloists who let their unique vocal timbre enrich the larger chorus, but rather as divided, isolated and in some cases even dissonant voices that clash with others," the joint letter said.

"We wish to emphasize certain things that 'need to be done.' All of us, in fact, need to be increasingly determined to 'sing together as a choir,'" it said. "For we are convinced of the possibilities and beauty of the mission to educate, as an 'inalienable right' that fosters the dignity of the human person."

The Vatican dicasteries encouraged "initiatives and even experiments that are imaginative and creative, open to sharing with one another and to concern for the future, exact in their analysis yet like a breath of fresh air in their outlook."

"May the fear of risks not dampen the spirit of boldness," the letter said. "A crisis is no time for hiding one's head in the sand, but for gazing up at the stars, like Abraham."

The dicasteries thanked everyone who devotes "their lives and energies to the important mission of education" and thanked families who choose to "raise their sons and daughters in an educational partnership with Catholic schools."

"We likewise thank those bishops, dioceses and institutes of consecrated life and societies of apostolic life who invest significant human effort and financial resources in maintaining older schools and building new ones," they added.

The dicasteries promised to "make use of both old and new ways to listen to your voices on our common journey, to address realities in a timely way and to help the body of the church to develop forward-looking solutions, even in the most difficult circumstances."

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Korean Church renews opposition to discharge from Fukushima plant Korean Church renews opposition to discharge from Fukushima plant
Catechists defy poverty, violence in restive Bangladesh hills Catechists defy poverty, violence in restive Bangladesh hills
Family seeks mercy for Filipino death convict in Indonesia Family seeks mercy for Filipino death convict in Indonesia
Mob goes berserk at building site of Indian Catholic school Mob goes berserk at building site of Indian Catholic school
Police told to remove their blockade of Indian Catholic school Police told to remove their blockade of Indian Catholic school
Holy Spirit guides Christians toward unity, pope says Holy Spirit guides Christians toward unity, pope says
donateads_new
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Nagpur

Archdiocese of Nagpur

In a land area of 59,024 square kilometres, the archdiocesan territory covers three districts of Maharashtra state:

Read more
Apostolic Vicariate of Pakse

Apostolic Vicariate of Pakse

In a land area of 45,000 square kilometers, the vicariate’s territory covers Attapeu, Champasak, Salavan and

Read more
Diocese of Enshi

Diocese of Enshi

Located towards the southwest of Hubei province, Enshi Prefecture is Hubei's southwestern "panhandle". The prefecture

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Zhaotong

Apostolic Prefecture of Zhaotong

In a land area of approximately 23,021 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the prefecture-level city of

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecutiona

Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecution

St. Joseph’s Church in Lahore is the oldest Catholic Church in Pakistan that has flourished since...

Read more
Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese sainta

Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese saint

Asian Catholics who cannot visit Padua in Italy to honor the miraculous Portuguese Saint Anthony...

Read more
Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrantsa

Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrants

The Sacred Heart Cathedral is the mother church of Kota Kinabalu Kota Kinabalu Archdiocese in Sabah...

Read more
Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Churcha

Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Church

Church of Our Lady of Lourdes is a must visit for Asian Catholics who revere Mother Mary and...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.