News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Dicastery: Bishops shouldn't stop blessings for gay couples

The Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith clarifies that 'Fiducia supplicans' does not change the doctrine on marriage

The Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith.

The Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith. (Photo: Vatican News

Justin McLellan, OSV News

By Justin McLellan, OSV News

Published: January 05, 2024 05:58 AM GMT

Updated: January 05, 2024 06:00 AM GMT

While bishops may take a cautious approach to the Vatican's guidance on blessing same-sex or other unmarried couples, they should not deny their priests the possibility of discerning and imparting blessings on people who ask for them, the Vatican doctrinal office said.

"Prudence and attention to the ecclesial context and to the local culture could allow for different methods of application, but not a total or definitive denial of this path that is proposed to priests," said a press release issued Jan. 4 by the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith.

Each bishop has a responsibility to discern the local application of the declaration "Fiducia Supplicans" ("Supplicating Trust") on "the pastoral meaning of blessings," signed by Pope Francis and published by the Dicastery for the Doctrine of Faith Dec. 18, but a bishop should not deny priests the ability to bless people who come to them, the press release said.

Signed by Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, prefect of the dicastery, the statement said it hoped "to help clarify" the reception of "Fiducia Supplicans" among bishops' conferences.

Besides causing both outrage and celebration on social media, the declaration was greeted by bishops' conferences with reactions that ran the gamut from embracing its guidance to outright banning local priests from applying it.

Many bishops' conferences in Western countries, underscoring that the declaration did not change Catholic doctrine on marriage, reacted positively to the document. But others, particularly in Africa, were vocal in their opposition. The Zambian bishops' conference issued a statement Dec. 20 stating that the Vatican document should "be taken as for further reflection and not for implementation in Zambia." In Malawi, the bishops' conference directed that "blessings of any kind for same-sex unions of any kind are not permitted in Malawi."

Bishop Robert E. Barron, chairman of the U.S. bishops' Committee on Laity, Marriage, Family Life and Youth, said in a statement Dec. 21 that the document "in no way calls for a change in the Church's teaching regarding marriage and sexuality."

Bishop Georg Bätzing, president of the German bishops' conference, wrote Dec. 18 that he welcomed the document and was "grateful for the pastoral perspective it takes."

Bishop Oscar Ojea, president of the Argentine bishops' conference, said Dec. 30 that it would be "inappropriate" to inquire about the moral life of someone asking for a blessing, and he surmised that bishops and ministers who disagree with the Vatican guidance on blessings have not had the experience of witnessing someone simply asking for God's help or, perhaps, have not even acknowledged a need for God's mercy in their own lives.

The statements made by bishops' conferences "cannot be interpreted as doctrinal opposition," the dicastery's Jan. 4 statement said, since "Fiducia Supplicans" clearly states the church's perennial teaching on marriage and sexuality.

"There is no room to distance ourselves doctrinally from this Declaration or to consider it heretical, contrary to the Tradition of the Church or blasphemous," the statement said.

Still, it acknowledged that while in some places "no difficulties arise" for the immediate application of the declaration, "in others it will be necessary not to introduce them" or to wait until more time is provided for study and for catechesis.

Some bishops have forbidden priests in their diocese from imparting the pastoral blessings laid out in the Vatican document. Archbishop Tomash Peta and Auxiliary Bishop Athanasius Schneider of Astana, Kazakhstan, said in a Dec. 19 statement that they "prohibit priests and the faithful of the Archdiocese of Saint Mary in Astana from accepting or performing any form of blessing whatsoever of couples in an irregular situation and same-sex couples."

In other local contexts, the Vatican statement said some bishops have given priests encouragement to discern when such blessings may be appropriate, but the dicastery insisted a priest may perform the blessings "only in private."

The variety of reactions is not "problematic if it is expressed with due respect for a text signed and approved by the Supreme Pontiff himself, while attempting in some way to accommodate the reflection contained in it," it said.

The statement also discussed at length the situation in countries where homosexuals are threatened with prison, torture or death for being gay. In those places, "it goes without saying that a blessing would be imprudent," it said. "It is clear the Bishops do not with to expose homosexual persons to violence."

But beyond blessings for same-sex couples, the "real novelty" of "Fiducia Supplicans," the dicastery said, is not the possibility of blessing couples in irregular situations, rather "the invitation to distinguish between two different forms of blessings: 'liturgical and ritualized' and 'spontaneous or pastoral.'"

The statement recognized that while some bishops will choose not to impart pastoral blessings to couples in irregular situations, "we all need to grow equally in the conviction that: non-ritualized blessings are not a consecration of the person nor of the couple who receives them, they are not a justification of all their actions, and they are not an endorsement of the life that they lead."

"When the Pope asked us to grow in a broader understanding of pastoral blessings, he proposed we think of a way of blessing that does not require the placing of so many conditions to carry out this simple gesture of pastoral closeness, which is a means of promoting openness to God in the midst of the most diverse circumstances," the statement said.

Concretely, the dicastery said such pastoral blessings last only "a few seconds" and must be performed "without an approved ritual and without a book of blessings."

If two people approach a priest for a blessing, he "simply asks the Lord for peace, health and other good things for these two people who request it" and that "they may live the Gospel of Christ in full fidelity."

A simple, brief and non-ritualized blessing "does not intend to justify anything that is not morally acceptable" and is "not an 'approval' or ratification of anything either," the statement said.

The press released also noted that catechesis will be necessary in some places to help people understand that such blessings are "not an endorsement of the life led by those who request them" or a form of absolution, but "simple expressions of pastoral closeness."

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month will mark the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millenium, that will profile some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Pope Francis offers prayers for those affected by quake in Japan Pope Francis offers prayers for those affected by quake in Japan
Indian Christians disassociate from leaders over Modi’s Christmas party Indian Christians disassociate from leaders over Modi’s Christmas party
Philippines on a mission to invest in knowledge Philippines on a mission to invest in knowledge
Vietnam monk punished for exhibiting unverified Buddha hair Vietnam monk punished for exhibiting unverified Buddha hair
Dismay over Korean TV program mocking Christian marriage Dismay over Korean TV program mocking Christian marriage
Korean Catholics warned over 'Naju' Marian apparition Korean Catholics warned over 'Naju' Marian apparition
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Verapoly

Archdiocese of Verapoly

The archdiocese of Verapoly belongs to Latin rite. It lies in the civil districts of Ernakulam and Thrissur of Kerala

Read more
Diocese of Kurnool

Diocese of Kurnool

In a land area of 43,000 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers civil districts of Kurnool and

Read more
Diocese of Miao

Diocese of Miao

In a land area of 43, 955 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers civil districts of Changlang, Upper Dibang

Read more
Diocese of Sendai

Diocese of Sendai

In a land area of 44,842 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Aomori, Iwate, Miyagi and Fukushima

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic rulera

Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic ruler

Basilica of Our Lady of Graces in Sardhana is a historic church that lives the memory of love and...

Read more
Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrantsa

Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrants

The Sacred Heart Cathedral is the mother church of Kota Kinabalu Kota Kinabalu Archdiocese in Sabah...

Read more
Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrsa

Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrs

Asian Catholics who wish to learn about persecution and martyrdom of Japanese Catholics for faith...

Read more
Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholicsa

Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholics

Mokama Marian shrine on the southern bank of Ganges River bears the legacy persecuted Nepali...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.