X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Dialogue is the key, Pope Francis tells Swedish Academy

The pope urged members of the Academy to promote social dialogue amid "the pervasive growth of social media"

Junno Arocho Esteves, Catholic News Service

Junno Arocho Esteves, Catholic News Service

Published: November 20, 2021 06:22 AM GMT

Updated: November 20, 2021 06:37 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Native clergy embrace legacy of Bangladesh's foreign missioners

Nov 17, 2021
2

Afghan refugees find safety in Cambodia after fleeing Taliban

Nov 18, 2021
3

Indian capital resists call for 'pollution lockdown'

Nov 16, 2021
4

Sri Lankan lawmaker wants to legalize cannabis cultivation

Nov 17, 2021
5

Philippine pedophiles find new ways to victimize children

Nov 18, 2021
6

Synodality poses big challenges to the Indian Church

Nov 19, 2021
7

Thailand rejects concerns over Lao hydroelectric projects

Nov 17, 2021
8

Catholic leaders are duty-bound to be defenders of children

Nov 17, 2021
9

200 priests seek foreign help in Indonesia's Papua region

Nov 17, 2021
10

Pope urges Ratzinger Prize winners to follow Pope Benedict's example

Nov 16, 2021
Support UCA News
Dialogue is the key, Pope Francis tells Swedish Academy

Pope Francis is presented with a gift during the audience. (Photo: Vatican Media)

The world needs a culture of encounter that can open a way for respectful dialogue that doesn't resort to hostility, Pope Francis said.

Speaking to members of the Swedish Academy Nov. 19, the pope said the principle of constructive dialogue is something "believers and nonbelievers alike can agree on."

"Dialogue is not synonymous with relativism," he said. "Indeed, society is all the more noble whenever it cultivates the search for truth and is rooted in fundamental truths, and especially when it acknowledges that every human being possesses an inalienable dignity."

The Swedish Academy is a cultural institution founded in 1786 by King Gustav III. Based in Stockholm, the institution is responsible for choosing the winners of the Nobel Prize for literature.

In his address, the pope said that "the long periods of confinement" due to the coronavirus pandemic have tested humanity's "capacity to dialogue with others."

"We find ourselves a little more distant from others, a little more reserved, perhaps more guarded, or simply less inclined to join with others, to work side by side, with the satisfaction and effort born of building something together," he said.

He also warned that an inability to dialogue with others "diminishes our capacity for relationships" and "risks playing unwittingly into the hands of the culture of indifference."

The "daily practice of encounter and dialogue," he said, is "a style of living that makes no headlines yet helps the human community to move forward and to grow in social friendship."

Pope Francis encouraged the members of the Swedish Academy, "who, so to say, have the pulse of contemporary culture," to promote a new culture of social dialogue in contrast to "the pervasive growth of social media," which "risks replacing dialogue with a welter of monologues, often aggressive in tone."

"Social dialogue, instead, involves the ability to respect the other's point of view with sincerity and without deceit," the pope said. "On this basis, we are together called to promote the culture of encounter. Let us arm our children with the weapons of dialogue! Let us teach them to fight the good fight of the culture of encounter!"

Related News
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Vatican trial raises more questions than answers
Vatican trial raises more questions than answers
In Vatican trial, lawyers accuse prosecution of withholding evidence
In Vatican trial, lawyers accuse prosecution of withholding evidence
Nuclear arsenals do not provide security, says Vatican official
Nuclear arsenals do not provide security, says Vatican official
Pope thanks reporters for giving voice to abuse victims
Pope thanks reporters for giving voice to abuse victims
Vatican releases theme for pope's 2022 World Peace Day message
Vatican releases theme for pope's 2022 World Peace Day message
Letter from Rome: Pope Francis doesn't really want a poor Church
Letter from Rome: Pope Francis doesn't really want a poor Church
Support Us

Latest News

Dialogue is the key, Pope Francis tells Swedish Academy
Nov 20, 2021
US indicts Philippine churchman for sex-trafficking
Nov 20, 2021
Indian Sikhs celebrate Guru Nanak's birthday in Pakistan
Nov 20, 2021
Iraq churches restored after jihadist destruction
Nov 20, 2021
ICC halts probe in Philippines 'war on drugs'
Nov 20, 2021
Indian bishops welcome PM Modi's U-turn on farm laws
Nov 20, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

This Covid-19 nightmare too shall pass
Nov 19, 2021
Synodality poses big challenges to the Indian Church
Nov 19, 2021
Philippine pedophiles find new ways to victimize children
Nov 18, 2021
Catholic leaders are duty-bound to be defenders of children
Nov 17, 2021
Does the world care about victims of religious fanaticism?
Nov 16, 2021

Features

Life is cheap in Thailand's murder capital
Nov 19, 2021
Native clergy embrace legacy of Bangladesh's foreign missioners
Nov 17, 2021
Fear and trauma haunt Myanmar’s freed political prisoners
Nov 16, 2021
Vietnamese Catholics revisit martyrs' virtues
Nov 16, 2021
Outcry over Thai court's sedition declaration
Nov 15, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Starving Afghanistan

Starving Afghanistan
The marking of ground

The marking of ground
More than strawberry on the cake A call for greater gender equity

More than strawberry on the cake: A call for greater gender equity
Europe must recognize that it is now mission territory

"Europe must recognize that it is now mission territory"
Its the power of love

It’s the power of love
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.