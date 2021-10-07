X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Myanmar

Diaconate ordinations held amid turmoil in Myanmar

Church provides humanitarian assistance, education and income generation opportunities for people in makeshift camps

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: October 07, 2021 08:35 AM GMT

Updated: October 07, 2021 11:57 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Cambodia's Covid numbers drop after altering testing strategy

Oct 4, 2021
2

China accelerates Sinicization of Catholic Church

Oct 5, 2021
3

Indian Christians demand action against church attackers

Oct 5, 2021
4

The Holy Rosary in the time of a seemingly infinite plague

Oct 4, 2021
5

Cambodian karaoke workers 'pressured into abortions'

Oct 5, 2021
6

US lawmakers unveil bill to punish Myanmar junta

Oct 6, 2021
7

Widodo kicks off month-long virtual Bible festival 

Oct 4, 2021
8

Suspected Muslim insurgents attack train in southern Thailand

Oct 5, 2021
9

Vietnamese priest faces state ire over Covid fund criticism

Oct 6, 2021
10

India's indigenous Society of Pilar holds diaconate ordination

Oct 4, 2021
Support UCA News
Diaconate ordinations held amid turmoil in Myanmar

A Catholic nun pleads with police not to harm protesters amid a crackdown on demonstrations against the military coup in Myitkyina in Myanmar's Kachin state in March. (Photo: AFP/Myitkyina News Journal)

The Catholic Church in predominantly Buddhist Myanmar has ordained a dozen young men to the diaconate amid the political turmoil following the military’s Feb. 1 coup.

On Oct. 5, Bishop Raymond Sumlut Gam of Banmaw presided over the ordination of four deacons at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Banmaw town. Due to Covid-19 restrictions and the volatile political situation, only relatives and some priests were allowed to take part in the event.

Earlier, five deacons were ordained by Auxiliary Bishop Noel Saw Naw Aye of Yangon at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Yangon on Sept. 25, while Bishop Raymond Saw Poe Ray of Mawlamyine held a diaconate ordination of two young men on May 23.

The minority Christian community in Myanmar has more than 1,000 priests, around 2,000 religious nuns and hundreds of catechists who are serving in the 16 dioceses across the country.

Banmaw Diocese is in Kachin state in the north where fighting continues to rage between the military and the combined forces of the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) and newer resistance groups.

A Christian stronghold, the conflict-torn region has seen more than 100,000 flee their homes. The Catholic Church has been organizing humanitarian assistance as well as education and income generation activities for people in makeshift camps.

Catholics have suffered terribly. Our churches have been attacked. Many of our people are displaced in our own land

Church activities including Masses and other liturgical services remain suspended due to the worrying pandemic situation in the troubled Southeast Asian nation. The resultant economic crisis has further worsened the situation of the people.

Cardinal Charles Bo of Yangon has hailed the Church in the Buddhist-majority country, describing it as “young, vibrant and growing,” especially the priestly and religious vocation, despite the many challenges since the coup.

“Catholics have suffered terribly. Our churches have been attacked. Many of our people are displaced in our own land,” he said at the International Eucharist Congress in Hungary last month.

At least 1,156 people including Christians have lost their lives in brutal killings by the military and over 8,000 have been detained since Feb.1.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The junta has ignored repeated calls by world leaders including Pope Francis to end violence and return to the negotiation table towards peace.

Civilians from ethnic regions, including predominantly Christian areas in Chin, Kayah, Kachin and Karen states, have borne the brunt of the recent conflict where people have historically faced oppression and persecution under decades-old military rule.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Myanmar junta chief faces exclusion from ASEAN summit
Myanmar junta chief faces exclusion from ASEAN summit
Maths replaces Masses at Vietnam church
Maths replaces Masses at Vietnam church
Indonesia ordains new bishop in Padang
Indonesia ordains new bishop in Padang
Filipino doctors want truth behind Covid corruption claims
Filipino doctors want truth behind Covid corruption claims
Duterte nemesis and drug war critic runs for Philippine president
Duterte nemesis and drug war critic runs for Philippine president
Rights groups decry Thai govt's 'absurd' use of lese majeste law
Rights groups decry Thai govt's 'absurd' use of lese majeste law
Support Us

Latest News

Merkel meets pope, Draghi in farewell visit to Rome
Oct 7, 2021
Myanmar junta chief faces exclusion from ASEAN summit
Oct 7, 2021
Maths replaces Masses at Vietnam church
Oct 7, 2021
Indonesia ordains new bishop in Padang
Oct 7, 2021
Diaconate ordinations held amid turmoil in Myanmar
Oct 7, 2021
Filipino doctors want truth behind Covid corruption claims
Oct 7, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Farewell to nuclear arms?
Oct 5, 2021
Priests must know their sheep as pandemic wreaks mental havoc
Oct 5, 2021
The Holy Rosary in the time of a seemingly infinite plague
Oct 4, 2021
No more impunity for child rapists in the Philippines
Oct 4, 2021
Letter from Rome: The pope's dance with women in the Church
Oct 4, 2021

Features

Maths replaces Masses at Vietnam church
Oct 7, 2021
Pakistan's jobless Christian youths told to stop complaining
Oct 7, 2021
Elite civil service jobs a step too far for Pakistani Catholics
Oct 6, 2021
Korean Church's military mission needs revitalization
Oct 5, 2021
Myanmar resistance fighters drag military into bloody stalemate
Oct 2, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Pope and Germanys Merkel discuss COVID19 migration at the Vatican

Pope and Germany’s Merkel discuss COVID-19, migration at the Vatican
Liberation theologian Pablo Richard was source of life and hope for many Latin Americans

Liberation theologian Pablo Richard was "source of life and hope" for many Latin Americans
Legion of Christ accused of hiding 295 million from the Vatican

Legion of Christ accused of hiding $295 million from the Vatican
Expert says Africa also needs to face sex abuse within the Church

Expert says Africa also needs to face sex abuse within the Church
A moment of shame

A moment of shame
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.