News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Detained Nicaraguan bishop speaks of forgiveness

The government has held Bishop Rolando José Álvarez in de facto house arrest, accusing him of 'organizing violent groups'

Detained Nicaraguan bishop speaks of forgiveness

In this screen grab obtained from a handout live transmission of the Facebook page of Matagalpa's Diocese, Monsignor Rolando Alvarez speaks during a mass in Matagalpa, Nicaragua, on Aug. 5. (Photo: AFP)

Rhina Guidos, Catholic News Service

By Rhina Guidos, Catholic News Service

Published: August 13, 2022 06:09 AM GMT

Updated: August 13, 2022 06:16 AM GMT

Detained Nicaraguan Bishop Rolando José Álvarez appeared in a video Aug. 11, a week into his de facto house arrest by government authorities, saying that he and the companions who are with him have hearts full of forgiveness and love.

The video, taken inside a chapel of the church building where the group is being detained, is part homily, part update on the spirits of the priests and lay Catholics with the bishop. Police in riot gear has prevented all from leaving the building.

Some worry about whether food or medicine has been allowed in.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

Their detention came after government officials shut down radio stations under the auspices of the Diocese of Matagalpa, in northern Nicaragua, where Bishop Álvarez serves.

The bishop has criticized the government for its repression of the populace. The government has accused the bishop of "organizing violent groups" and encouraging them "to carry out acts of hate against the population."

In the video, Bishop Álvarez mentions the day's Gospel, which "invites us to forgive up to 70 times seven," he said, in a likely reference to the group's captors and the situation they find themselves in.

"We were talking among ourselves, here in the curia, precisely about the state of our hearts ... we want to tell you, brothers and sisters, that our hearts are full of love, and we're at peace. Our hearts are full of forgiveness. That's why we're at peace. Our hearts are full of the mercy of God, and so we're at peace. As I said at the beginning of the celebration, we are at rest in the hands of the Lord."

The group's plight has caught the attention of human rights activist Bianca Jagger, a Catholic and native of Nicaragua.

On Aug. 11, she said she was making an urgent plea to Catholic leaders, particularly episcopal conferences worldwide: "Do not abandon Bishop Álvarez."

On Aug. 12, Auxiliary Bishop Silvio José Báez of Managua, who now lives in Miami after being forced to leave the country following death threats in 2019, condemned the government's actions via Twitter, calling the detention a "kidnapping."

"I am with him (in spirit) with my love and prayers," he said of his brother bishop. "He and those with him must be released!"

Meanwhile, the crackdown on Catholics continues in Nicaragua. In a letter, the Archdiocese of Managua said national police authorities suspended a procession and other religious events surrounding the feast of the Assumption, citing safety issues.

Instead, the archdiocese called for fasting and participation in prayer, the rosary, and Mass at the Cathedral of Managua Aug. 13 with Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

US Catholic agencies feel pinch of fewer donations US Catholic agencies feel pinch of fewer donations
A migrant mother and her son hug after 17 years A migrant mother and her son hug after 17 years
Detained Nicaraguan bishop speaks of forgiveness Detained Nicaraguan bishop speaks of forgiveness
Bangladesh tea workers strike for better pay Bangladesh tea workers strike for better pay
Malaysia under fire for LGBT ‘conversion’ programs Malaysia under fire for LGBT ‘conversion’ programs
Asia’s indigenous people underline fight for justice, dignity Asia’s indigenous people underline fight for justice, dignity
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Words without thoughts

“Words without thoughts”

The time is overdue to look sincere by being sincere, and being sincere means proactive action, not words without thoughts

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.