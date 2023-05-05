News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Details murky on pope's push for peace in Ukraine

The mystery grew when Ukrainian and Russian officials said they did not know what Pope Francis was talking about

Pope Francis waves next to Hungary's President Katalin Novak during the farewell ceremony at Budapest International Airport on April 30 as his second visit to Hungary in less than two years comes to an end

Pope Francis waves next to Hungary's President Katalin Novak during the farewell ceremony at Budapest International Airport on April 30 as his second visit to Hungary in less than two years comes to an end. (Photo: AFP)

Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

By Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

Published: May 05, 2023 05:29 AM GMT

Updated: May 05, 2023 05:32 AM GMT

When Pope Francis told reporters the Vatican had some kind of "mission" underway to promote an end to the war in Ukraine, journalists naturally were intrigued.

The mystery grew when Ukrainian and Russian officials said they did not know what the pope was talking about.

And then the Vatican secretary of state said they did.

More universal than catholicism?
Mary among asian religions

Ukrainian "President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy has not consented to any such discussions on Ukraine's behalf," a Ukrainian official described as being "close to the presidential office" told CNN May 1. "If talks are happening, they are happening without our knowledge or our blessing."

Asked if the Russian government had been informed or involved, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov responded May 2: "No, nothing is known."

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican secretary of state, told reporters May 3 that he was "surprised" by those statements. "To my knowledge, they were and are aware" of what the Vatican is doing.

The cardinal did decline, however, to provide more details.

"The pope said there will be a mission that will be announced at the time it is public, and I repeat the same words he used," Cardinal Parolin said. "I will not go into details. The pope spoke in these terms, let's leave it to him to give any further information."

The whole thing started at the end of Pope Francis' visit to Budapest, Hungary, April 28-30. Ukraine and Hungary share a border, and more than 1 million Ukrainians have passed through Hungary seeking safety since Russia began the war in February 2022.

While in Budapest, the pope spent 20 minutes speaking privately with Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, a friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who, within the European Union, consistently has voted against sanctioning Russia and against sending weapons to Ukraine.

Orbán has claimed he and the pope are on the same page when it comes to sending weapons.

Throughout his 10-year pontificate, Pope Francis has condemned the arms trade. But, when asked specifically about Ukraine buying or receiving weapons, he said in September, "This is a political decision, which can be moral -- morally acceptable -- if it is done according to the conditions of morality, which are manifold. … But it can be immoral if it is done with the intention of provoking more war or selling weapons or discarding those weapons that are no longer needed."

In Budapest, the pope also spent 20 minutes meeting privately with Russian Orthodox Metropolitan Hilarion of Budapest and Hungary, the former director of external relations for the Moscow Patriarchate, who was suddenly sent to Budapest shortly after the war began.

Asked if he spoke about the war with Metropolitan Hilarion, Pope Francis told reporters April 30, "Well, we weren't talking about Little Red Riding Hood."

But Metropolitan Hilarion responded in a video message the next day, "There was nothing concerning bilateral relations between the Roman Catholic Church and the Russian Orthodox Church. No political issues were discussed. The meeting was of a personal nature between two old friends."

Pope Francis also told reporters flying back to Rome from Hungary with him that except for one Zoom conversation in March 2022, his only contact with Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill of Moscow -- a strong defender of the war on Ukraine -- has been through Metropolitan Anthony of Volokolamsk, who succeeded Metropolitan Hilarion as head of external church relations for the Moscow Patriarchate.

Three days later, Metropolitan Anthony was at Pope Francis' weekly general audience and was seen speaking to him.

A statement May 3 on the Moscow Patriarchate's website said Metropolitan Anthony attended the audience "by personal invitation of Pope Francis of Rome."

"After the event, Metropolitan Anthony had a talk with the head of the Roman Catholic Church," the statement continued. "During the talk, Pope Francis and Metropolitan Anthony dealt with a number of topical issues concerning interchurch relations."

While the pope's "mission" is still shrouded in secrecy, Cardinal Parolin told reporters the pope's goal always has been "to find points of agreement and put an end to this disaster that is striking Ukraine so harshly but also has consequences for Russia that are not indifferent."

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Move to amend pacifist constitution divides Japanese Move to amend pacifist constitution divides Japanese
Violations of religious freedom worsen across Asia Violations of religious freedom worsen across Asia
Tiananmen vigil site request irks Hong Kong activists Tiananmen vigil site request irks Hong Kong activists
Christian women lend support to protesting Indian wrestlers Christian women lend support to protesting Indian wrestlers
Indian Church leaders seek help as Manipur burns Indian Church leaders seek help as Manipur burns
US Catholic hospital told to extinguish sanctuary candle US Catholic hospital told to extinguish sanctuary candle
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Eparchy of Muvattupuzha

Eparchy of Muvattupuzha

The Muvattupuzha diocese belongs to the Syro Malankara Catholic Church. The eparchy of Muvattupuzha comprises civil

Read more
Diocese of Varanasi

Diocese of Varanasi

The diocese of Varanasi was formerly the prefecture of Banaras-Gorakhpur. It was separated from the diocese of

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Lintong

Apostolic Prefecture of Lintong

The Apostolic Prefecture of Lindong (or Lintung) is a missionary pre-diocesan jurisdiction, not entitled to a

Read more
Archdiocese of Hangzhou

Archdiocese of Hangzhou

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Hangzhou (Hangchow) belongs to the city of Hangzhou. Hangzhou is a sub-provincial

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombinga

Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombing

The Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Urakami of Nagasaki is a witness of persecution of...

Read more
Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern Indiaa

Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern India

St. Mary’s Cathedral Church in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand state, is the mother church in...

Read more
Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Marya

Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Mary

Our Lady of Akita Catholic Church is Yuzawadai is among the most famous churches in Japan. The...

Read more
Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrantsa

Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrants

The Sacred Heart Cathedral is the mother church of Kota Kinabalu Kota Kinabalu Archdiocese in Sabah...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.