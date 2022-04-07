News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Thailand

Desperate Myanmar migrants continue to enter Thailand illegally

Rights advocates urge Thai government to stop arresting and expelling migrants, but to no avail

Desperate Myanmar migrants continue to enter Thailand illegally

A Thai medic checks the temperature of Myanmar migrants apprehended by the Thai military in Kanchanaburi province, bordering Myanmar, on Nov. 1, 2021. (Photo: AFP/Royal Thai Army)

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

By UCA News reporter, Bangkok

Published: April 07, 2022 05:00 AM GMT

Updated: April 07, 2022 05:12 AM GMT

Thai authorities are continuing their crackdown on migrants from Myanmar fleeing political repression and economic destitution by arresting all those found to have crossed into Thailand illegally.

In one incident alone on April 6, as many as 40 migrants, including nine women, were detained after they were discovered hiding at a rubber plantation in the southern province of Songhkla.

The migrants from several states in Myanmar were reportedly on their way to the island of Penang in Malaysia where they were hoping to get jobs.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

They told police they had crossed into Thailand on March 31 with the help of people smugglers and a broker, whom they had each paid 3 million kyat (US$1,675).

The migrants were required to pay half of the money in advance with the rest on arrival in Malaysia.

Arrangements like this have been very common and have led to numerous destitute migrant workers becoming indebted to brokers and employers who then force them to work in grueling conditions for little or no pay until they can repay their debts.

Since a military coup in Myanmar in February last year, millions of people have been unable to support themselves and their families because of severe repression and an economic downturn

Yet despite such risks, migrants from Myanmar continue crossing into Thailand en masse in search of work.

During a police raid in the northern province of Chiang Rai on April 4, a group of 71 migrants, including 36 women and 11 children, were discovered hiding inside a house.

The migrants said they were on their way to Bangkok to find work and were fleeing from Myanmar because they had been facing starvation there, according to police.

Since a military coup in Myanmar in February last year, millions of people have been unable to support themselves and their families because of severe repression and an economic downturn.

Rights advocates have been calling on Thailand’s military-allied government to stop arresting migrants fleeing repression in Myanmar, but to no avail.

“Thai authorities should immediately stop expelling asylum seekers at the Myanmar border [and] allow the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) unhindered access to asylum seekers from Myanmar to determine whether they qualify for refugee status,” Human Rights Watch said in a statement last month.

“Thai authorities should stop pushing back people who are fleeing Myanmar,” added Bill Frelick, refugee and migrant rights director at the group. “The Thai government should immediately allow all asylum seekers fleeing the violent crackdown in Myanmar access to desperately needed protection.”

However, Thai authorities have not relaxed strident entry requirements for people in Myanmar seeking to enter the country, saying ongoing Covid-19 heath measures necessitate detaining illegal arrivals.

In response, Gillian Triggs, an assistant high commissioner at the UNHCR, stressed that “it is possible for a country both to protect the public health of its people and to ensure access to territory for people forced to flee their homes.”

Triggs added that “measures restricting access to asylum must not be allowed to become entrenched under the guise of public health.”

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Walking with the Risen Jesus Walking with the Risen Jesus
Korean faithful urged to pray for peace in Myanmar Korean faithful urged to pray for peace in Myanmar
Pakistan president wants election date set as crisis deepens Pakistan president wants election date set as crisis deepens
Hong Kong activists fade from view as court case drags Hong Kong activists fade from view as court case drags
Bishops tell Filipinos not to gamble with nation's future Bishops tell Filipinos not to gamble with nation's future
Bishops condemn deadly terror attacks in Nigeria Bishops condemn deadly terror attacks in Nigeria

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Congolese bishops urge clerics with kids to leave priesthood

Congolese bishops urge clerics with kids to leave priesthood

In the run-up to the July papal visit, Catholic bishops in the DR-Congo have urged priests who have fathered children to seek laicization and care for their families

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.