News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Philippines

Depreciating currency makes Filipinos poorer

Church officials say prices of food items and travel costs have increased, hitting the poor harder

People queue for free packed meals distributed by the Catholic religious order, Society of the Divine Word (SVD), in Manila on June 24, 2022

People queue for free packed meals distributed by the Catholic religious order, Society of the Divine Word (SVD), in Manila on June 24, 2022.  (Photo: AFP)

Joseph Peter Calleja

By Joseph Peter Calleja

Published: September 22, 2022 03:59 AM GMT

Updated: September 22, 2022 06:23 AM GMT

Poor Filipinos are being hit hard by the unprecedented and fast depreciation of the Philippine peso which has seen the cost of essential commodities spiral, Church officials say.

The peso began falling sharply  in July when it was around 55 against the US dollar, but by Sept. 20 it had depreciated to an all-time low of 57.7.

“Rich families always have multiple sources of income. Their income is not usually sourced from one employer like poor families. So, they have other means to cushion the effect of rising fuel and commodity prices,” said Bishop Jesse Mercado, chairman of the Commission on Population and Development of the bishops’ conference.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

Increasing imports and decreasing exports, slowed by weakening Chinese demand, along with a widening trade deficit are reasons for the weakening of the peso, economic experts say.

Bishop Mercado said 23.7 percent of the Philippines' 110 million population were already living below the national poverty line in 2021, referring to data from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and that this number was increasing.

One of the indications of poverty was also the number of babies born and survived within the first five years, the prelate said in an interview with Radyo Veritas on Sept. 20.

"It is like one meal for the family here in our parishes"

“For every 1,000 babies born in this country in 2020, 26 died before their fifth birthday. It shows that there were still many of our countrymen who could not maintain having children because of their pay,” Bishop Mercardo added.

Father Rowan Regaldo, head of social service agency Caritas in Daet Diocese, said although the depreciation looks insignificant, it hits the poor hard.

“The rich may not feel the gasoline price increasing by two pesos. But for the poor, it is very substantial. It is like one meal for the family here in our parishes,” he said.

Food items and travel costs have increased, making life difficult for those on the bottom layer of the social pyramid.

Philippine authorities had approved the fare increase for jeepneys and tricycles and it would take effect from Oct. 3 to cope with the rising price of fuel.

The cost of food items such as rice, flour, bread, and cereals increased by 2 to 8 percent in August while that of milk, cheese, and eggs increased by 6 to 19 percent. The price of sugar, confectionery, and desserts recorded a 26 percent increase, according to data released by Philippine Statistics Authority.

"Who can support a family on less than ten dollars a day?"

Food inflation, which was at 6.5 percent in August, is expected to further grow to 7.50 percent by the end of the quarter ending in September, according to trade experts.

The Philippines’ food production comes at a cost. In order to help the farm sector to produce food, the country heavily imports fertilizers and feeds for animals and fish as the local supply remains inadequate to the requirements.

Despite the depreciation, the government has not increased the national daily minimum wage, which has remained unchanged at 537 pesos (US$9.4) since 2019.

“If the exchange rate has climbed to 57 pesos to the dollar, the minimum wage should reflect that increase. With the soaring prices of travel fares and groceries, who can support a family on less than ten dollars a day?,” Father Regaldo said.

Housekeeper Gloria Beltran told UCA News that earns only the minimum daily wage but "it is not enough to support my children who are in school. Two of them are in college and one is about to graduate from high school."

Nykol Villadolid, who works as a school janitor for the daily wage, said "life has become tougher. I have more loans than before. I needed to [take loans] because for me that is the only way to survive. The minimum wage is so low."

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Unification Church in Japan to reform after criticism Unification Church in Japan to reform after criticism
Indonesian rights court begins Paniai shooting trial Indonesian rights court begins Paniai shooting trial
Bishops urge Filipinos not to forget martial law era Bishops urge Filipinos not to forget martial law era
The worrying aspects of an aging Japan The worrying aspects of an aging Japan
Indonesian minister sticks to his guns on church permit Indonesian minister sticks to his guns on church permit
Indian fishermen refuse to abandon anti-port protest Indian fishermen refuse to abandon anti-port protest
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Its been powerful to watch people enunciate a theology of care for creation

"It’s been powerful to watch people enunciate a theology of care for creation"

An interview with Bill McKibben, one of the leading environmentalists in the United States

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.