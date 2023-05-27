News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Bangladesh

Dengue fever threat looms large in Bangladesh’s Rohingya camps

Infections and deaths may set new records this year at world's largest refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, warn health officials

Dengue fever threat looms large in Bangladesh’s Rohingya camps

Rohingya refugees stand amid garbage at the community's agricultural land at Kutupalong refugee camp in Ukhia, Bangladesh, on Sept. 29, 2022. Health officials warn that the cramped refugee camps in Cox's Bazar face the threat of a severe dengue outbreak this year. (Photo: AFP)

Emran Hossain

By Emran Hossain

Published: May 27, 2023 04:26 AM GMT

Updated: May 27, 2023 04:38 AM GMT

Nearly a million Rohingyas in cramped refugee camps in Bangladesh’s Cox's Bazar are staying put with the threat of a severe dengue outbreak.

Dengue infections have also reportedly surged in the camps in the border district of Bangladesh well ahead of the time considered to be the dengue season in the South Asian nation.

“Two Rohingya men have already died due to dengue fever,” said Sarwar Jahan, assistant health coordinator at the Office of the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner, who manages the refugee camp in Bangladesh. 

More universal than Catholicism?
Mary among Asian religions

It is the hottest time of the year with temperatures hovering over 40°C in many places in Bangladesh, which experts say is not conducive for Aedes mosquitoes, the vector of dengue, to breed in large numbers.

However, the camps – mainly housing Muslim refugees who have fled Myanmar’s military-led crackdown in 2017 – saw a 16-year-old boy die from viral fever in March.

The civil surgeon's office in Cox’s Bazar, responsible for the healthcare of the coastal district, confirmed an astronomical 1,066 dengue infections by May 25, compared with over 1,600.infections reported over the same period in the entire nation.

“It is likely both infections and deaths will set new records this year,” said epidemiologist Zakir Hossain. 

Hossain said the disease was apparently getting stronger and may stick around almost the entire year. 

“The Rohingya are particularly vulnerable to the disease because of their lack of awareness about it and the absence of prompt diagnosis of the disease at the camps,” the epidemiologist added. 

The number of dengue cases in the first five months has usually remained less than 50 since 2000 when Bangladesh began to keep a tab on dengue infections, official records showed.

Healthcare workers and experts are worried about hygiene in the refugee camps and several extensions, housing a million refugees in 26 square kilometers, considered to be the largest in the world.

“There is a high possibility of a severe outbreak and we are preparing for it,” said Mahbubur Rahman, civil surgeon and chief health officer for Cox’s Bazar.

He warned that an Aedes mosquito can infect many within seconds, hence keeping densely populated refugee camps safe from mosquitoes is really difficult.

Shah Fahim Ahmad Faisal, medical officer of disease control at the office of the civil surgeon observed that the shanties in the camps serve as an ideal breeding ground for Aedes mosquitoes “as their plastic or polythene-covered roofs often collect rainwater in their folds.”

The dengue season in Bangladesh mostly starts in June, and peaks in September, according to the Directorate General of Health Services, Bangladesh.

The dengue outbreak occurs when light rains hit the country with high humidity – around 80 percent – and 16°C to 25°C temperatures.

About 80 percent of dengue-infected people remain asymptomatic while many others might experience pain in the knees, abdomen, or at the back of their eyes but never develop a fever, Hossain said.

But for Rohingya refugees accessing healthcare services in hospitals is difficult as they need special permission from the authorities to leave their camps, and the green signal does not come unless their physical condition is really bad.

The number of hospital beds is inadequate for a million refugees in Cox’s Bazar.

The 250-bed state-run Cox’s Bazar Sadar hospital has only 40 beds dedicated to dengue patients.

There are 67 organizations taking care of primary healthcare in Rohingya camps but meeting the needs of such a huge population, including about half a million children who are the most vulnerable group to mosquito bites, is an impossible challenge.

The stateless Rohingya people faced the wrath of Aedes mosquitoes last year too, reporting 17 deaths and 15,352 infections – the highest-ever dengue casualties reported in the refugee camps. 

With 10 times more infections compared with 2021, last year the camps had become a dengue hotspot outside the capital Dhaka.

Dengue fever has already claimed 13 lives in Bangladeshis and infected over 1,600 others this year, including 634 infections in the first 25 days of May, the highest for the same period, since 2000.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Singapore court orders Credit Suisse to pay Georgian ex-PM Singapore court orders Credit Suisse to pay Georgian ex-PM
'Tired' Pope Francis has fever 'Tired' Pope Francis has fever
'Hidden agendas' behind ethnic conflict in Indian state 'Hidden agendas' behind ethnic conflict in Indian state
Pope says situation at US-Mexico border is 'serious problem' Pope says situation at US-Mexico border is 'serious problem'
Profit should not be at expense of ethics in tourism, Vatican says Profit should not be at expense of ethics in tourism, Vatican says
Pro-Beijing groups discuss ‘sinicization of Christianity’ in HK Pro-Beijing groups discuss ‘sinicization of Christianity’ in HK
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Ningbo

Diocese of Ningbo

Ningbo Diocese covers the three cities of Ningbo, Shaoxing and Zhoushan at the northeastern part of Zhejiang province,

Read more
Diocese of Anuradhapura

Diocese of Anuradhapura

The diocese covers a land area of 10,258.5 square kilometers, the diocesan territory includes Anuradhapura, Polonnaruwa

Read more
Diocese of Balanga

Diocese of Balanga

In a land area of 1,373 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the whole civil province of Bataan. Bataan is

Read more
Military Ordinariate of Indonesia

Military Ordinariate of Indonesia

The Military Ordinariate of Indonesia is a military ordinariate of the Roman Catholic Church. Immediately subject to

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolutiona

Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolution

Sacred Heart Church in Keamari is a British colonial-era Catholic Church in Pakistan’s Karachi...

Read more
Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostle

Saint Thomas Cathedral Basilica at Mylapore is a monumental declaration on ancient root of...

Read more
Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic rulera

Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic ruler

Basilica of Our Lady of Graces in Sardhana is a historic church that lives the memory of love and...

Read more
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.