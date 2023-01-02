Demolition of gutted Cambodian casino gets underway

Death toll from the blaze, which police suspect was caused by an electrical fault, stands at 26 dead, 57 injured

Military Police walk through a burned-out part of the Grand Diamond City hotel-casino following a major fire at the complex in Poipet, in Banteay Meanchey province on Dec. 31. (Photo: AFP)

Workmen have begun demolishing the gutted ruins of a five-story casino complex as Cambodian authorities promised a full investigation into a massive fire that left 26 people dead and a further 57 injured.

Of those killed in the blaze, authorities from the Cambodia-Thai border town of Poipet said 17 people were from Thailand while one Chinese, a Nepalese and a Malaysian also perished, adding, no Cambodians were believed to have died in the fire.

Another six bodies were also recovered from the Grand Diamond City Hotel and Casino amid a two-day search but had not been identified yet because they were burnt beyond recognition.

Reports said DNA tests were expected to be conducted to determine their identities.

“Some victims died on the spot, while others were found dead on the sidewalk stairs as they were making an attempt to escape, yet could not make it due to the blaze and heavy smoke,” a report by rescuers, published by the semi-official Fresh News, said.

The complex consisted of four buildings – three were totally destroyed – and could hold more than 1,000 patrons while being staffed by more than 500 employees. Police say they suspect an electrical fault caused the fire to break out at around 11:30 pm on Dec. 28.

However, Poipet town governor Keat Hul told the Phnom Penh Post that the cause of the fire was yet to be determined and was not likely to be known until the property damage is fully surveyed by the demolition crew.

He said all of the casino’s buildings were too damaged to be repaired and had to be demolished immediately, adding “engineers and construction workers on-site are moving heavy machinery into place to dismantle and demolish the casino.”

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen was among the first to express his condolences, saying the blaze was among the worst Cambodian tragedies in recent memory and a sad way to end 2022.

Hun Sen thanked Cambodian-Thai authorities for cooperating during the rescue operation and advised firefighters to equip themselves better for high-rise buildings “in order to respond to such unforeseeable incident in a timely manner.”

Foreign embassies also sent their condolences.

"I am deeply saddened to learn of the fire at the casino in Poipet,” Ichitomo Taninai, deputy chief of mission at the Japanese embassy in Phnom Penh, wrote on his official Facebook page. “We would like to express our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and wish the injured a quick recovery. May the souls of the deceased rest in peace.”

The opposition Candlelight Party also expressed its sympathies for those who perished in the tragedy while calling for an independent investigation into the cause of the blaze and compensation for those who lost loved ones.

“The government should respond to this tragic loss and investigate to find those who are involved, ensure they face the law, and provide compensation to victims’ families,” the Candlelight Party said in a statement.

