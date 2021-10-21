X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Cambodia

Democracy languishes 30 years after Cambodian peace deal

Premier Hun Sen, now in his fourth decade in power, has led a sustained crackdown on dissent

AFP, Phnom Penh

AFP, Phnom Penh

Published: October 21, 2021 06:43 AM GMT

Updated: October 21, 2021 06:55 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

A pincer movement aims to stop Christian mission in India

Oct 19, 2021
2

Vatican asks Indian bishops to curb priests violating canon law

Oct 19, 2021
3

Indian Dalit Christians demand separate Catholic rite

Oct 18, 2021
4

Pakistan sees record leap in forced conversions

Oct 18, 2021
5

Deadly violence in Bangladesh over Quran 'disrespect'

Oct 18, 2021
6

When Indonesia's blasphemy law turns blasphemous

Oct 18, 2021
7

Cambodia begins opening up after reaching herd immunity

Oct 18, 2021
8

Cambodia pushes for 100 percent Covid vaccination rate

Oct 20, 2021
9

Thai authorities charge sister of disappeared political dissident

Oct 18, 2021
10

Sex abuse scandal at Thai school sparks outrage

Oct 19, 2021
Support UCA News
Democracy languishes 30 years after Cambodian peace deal

A boy reacts along with supporters of Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen and the ruling Cambodian People's Party as they attend an election campaign rally in Phnom Penh in July 2018. (Photo: AFP)

Three decades after a landmark agreement ended years of bloody violence in Cambodia, its strongman ruler has crushed all opposition and is eyeing dynastic succession, shattering hopes for a democratic future.

The Paris Peace Agreements, signed on Oct. 23, 1991, brought an end to nearly two decades of savage slaughter that began with the Khmer Rouge's ascent to power in 1975.

The genocidal regime wiped out up to 2 million Cambodians through murder, starvation and overwork before a Vietnamese invasion toppled the communist Khmer Rouge but triggered a civil war.

The Paris accords paved the way for Cambodia's first democratic election in 1993 and effectively brought the Cold War in Asia to an end.

Aid from the West flowed and Cambodia became the poster child for post-conflict transition to democracy.

But the gains were short-lived and Premier Hun Sen, now in his fourth decade in power, has led a sustained crackdown on dissent.

Hun Sen has amassed vast fortunes for his family ... while almost 30 percent of Cambodians live barely above the poverty line

"We did a great job on bringing peace but blew it on democracy and human rights," said former Australian foreign minister Gareth Evans, one of the architects of the peace deal.

Evans said it was a mistake to agree to Hun Sen's demands for a power-sharing arrangement after the 1993 election.

"Hun Sen has amassed vast fortunes for his family ... while almost 30 percent of Cambodians live barely above the poverty line," he said.

Rights groups say the veteran strongman maintains his iron grip on the country through a mix of violence, politically motivated prosecutions and corruption.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Exiled opposition figurehead Sam Rainsy said the international community lacked the will in 1993 to stand up to Hun Sen, who had been installed as ruler by the Vietnamese in 1985.

"The West had a tendency to wait and see and look for imagined gradual improvements in governance. That clearly did not work," he told AFP.

"Cambodian politicians also have to accept some blame. Too many found it easier to accept a quiet but lucrative life in government than to say what they really thought."

Human Rights Watch said that under Hun Sen "even the patina of democracy and basic rights" has collapsed in recent years.

In 2017, the Supreme Court dissolved the main opposition, the Cambodia National Rescue Party.

And since the 2018 election — in which Hun Sen's party won every seat in parliament — the authorities have arrested scores of former opposition members and rights campaigners.

Around 150 opposition figures and activists are facing a mass trial for treason and incitement charges, while the main opposition leader Kem Sokha is facing a separate treason trial.

Covid-19 has seen more curbs, with over 700 people arrested according to the UN rights body, which has warned that most may not have had a fair trial.

In Cambodia, we don't have real democracy. People have no freedom to speak their opinion. When they speak out and criticize the government, they are arrested

The spokesman for the ruling Cambodian People's Party insisted it was the "will of the people" to have one party in parliament.

"We have peace, we have political stability, it reflects that we correctly implement the principles of democracy, and there is no abuse of human rights either," Sok Eysan told AFP.

There has been some international censure — the European Union withdrew preferential trade rates last year over rights abuses — but the pressure shows little sign of translating into change.

"The reality is Cambodia has become a wholly owned subsidiary of China, like Laos next door, and that means Hun Sen has been able to comfortably thumb his nose at any potential economic or political pressure from elsewhere," Evans said.

Speculation has simmered that the 69-year-old Hun Sen is grooming his eldest son Hun Manet — a four-star general educated in Britain and the United States — to take over the leadership one day.

But in March the veteran ruler said he would no longer set a date for his retirement, and activists have little hope that a change in leadership will bring a new direction.

"In Cambodia, we don't have real democracy," said Batt Raksmey, whose campaigner husband was jailed in May for allegedly inciting unrest after he raised environmental concerns about a lake on the edge of Phnom Penh.

"People have no freedom to speak their opinion. When they speak out and criticize the government, they are arrested."

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Robredo comforts families of Philippine drug war victims
Robredo comforts families of Philippine drug war victims
Widodo criticized for rights violations in Indonesia
Widodo criticized for rights violations in Indonesia
Indonesian police praised for dismissing cop facing rape charge
Indonesian police praised for dismissing cop facing rape charge
UN chief urged to help resolve Myanmar crisis
UN chief urged to help resolve Myanmar crisis
Philippine govt allows firms to bar unvaccinated workers
Philippine govt allows firms to bar unvaccinated workers
Vietnam Catholics offer scholarships to pandemic-hit students
Vietnam Catholics offer scholarships to pandemic-hit students
Support Us

Latest News

Robredo comforts families of Philippine drug war victims
Oct 21, 2021
Synodality: A long and winding road in India
Oct 21, 2021
Flights canceled, schools closed as China fights virus
Oct 21, 2021
US bans Malaysian firm's gloves over forced labor
Oct 21, 2021
Widodo criticized for rights violations in Indonesia
Oct 21, 2021
Indonesian police praised for dismissing cop facing rape charge
Oct 21, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Synodality: A long and winding road in India
Oct 21, 2021
Numbers don't add up for Pakistani school students
Oct 21, 2021
Our Lady protects us from the pandemic
Oct 20, 2021
A pincer movement aims to stop Christian mission in India
Oct 19, 2021
When Indonesia's blasphemy law turns blasphemous
Oct 18, 2021

Features

Vietnam Catholics offer scholarships to pandemic-hit students
Oct 21, 2021
Pakistan's minority women first in the firing line
Oct 20, 2021
Religious fanatics gain strength in Muslim-majority Bangladesh
Oct 20, 2021
Sex abuse scandal at Thai school sparks outrage
Oct 19, 2021
Little Eid cheer for blind protesters in Pakistan
Oct 19, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Pope releases shocking letter from Church sex abuse victim

Pope releases shocking letter from Church sex abuse victim
Dont confuse strength and authoritarianism Melkite patriarch tells bishops

Don’t confuse strength and authoritarianism, Melkite patriarch tells bishops
French bishops being forced to face sex abuse crisis at plenary

French bishops being forced to face sex abuse crisis at plenary
Vatican sets new rules for postulators of sainthood causes

Vatican sets new rules for postulators of sainthood causes
Holding them to their word

Holding them to their word
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.