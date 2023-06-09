Defying China, Taiwan remembers Tiananmen

Bishops in Kerala state of southern India have alleged conspiracy against Church-run education institutes following violent protests in a prestigious diocesan college two days after a female student committed suicide.

A 20-year-old food technology student at Amal Jyothi College of Engineering in Kanjirappilly diocese killed herself by hanging last Friday. It came after she failed in several subjects in the annual exams. The two days of violent protests demanding action against the management and staff forced the college to shut down indefinitely.

A priest listens to students at the open house session in Amal Jyothi College in Kanjirappilly diocese in the southern Indian state of Kerala, in November 2022. (Photo: ajce.in)

The Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council issued a statement on Tuesday and called the protest “a well-planned conspiracy to target Christian education institutions.” The college management has promised to cooperate with any fair investigation of the death.

Meanwhile, in several states of India, police have raided Church-run schools and orphanages and detained staff alleging their involvement in religious conversions.

Police in the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka charged some 2,500, mostly unidentified people, last Sunday, for street violence triggered by an alleged blasphemous post on Facebook.

A man named Mohammad Sohel was also charged under the country’s stringent Digital Security Act, for a post on social media that allegedly defamed Prophet Muhammad. Police rescued him from a Muslim mob lynching and hospitalized him for injuries.

A group of Muslims protesting against the blasphemous Facebook post in the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka in this 2019 image. (Photo; AFP)

The accused told journalists that his Facebook profile was hacked, and he knew nothing about the post. Violence over alleged blasphemy in social media posts is common in Bangladesh. The attacks are often politically motivated to get opposition party leaders, activists, and religious minorities in trouble.

On May 23, a Hindu man was jailed for 10 years for insulting Islam on Facebook which led to a mob of about 20,000 Muslims to attack Hindu minorities. Similar attacks targeted Buddhist and Hindu temples in 2012 and 2016.

Catholics in Indonesia mourned the last European missionary theologian, Father Georg Ludwig Kirchberger, who died on Monday at the age of 76.

The German-born Divine Word Society priest taught theology at Ledalero Catholic Philosophy College, Indonesia’s largest seminary in Catholic-majority Flores Island, for nearly 50 years. The missionary passed away in a hospital in Flores where he received treatment for complications from hypertension and respiratory problems.

German theologian and Divine Word Missionary Father Georg Ludwig Kirchberger (Photo supplied)

Kirchberger arrived in Indonesia in 1975 and started teaching in the seminary a year after. He was an important figure in theological studies in Indonesia. He authored a popular 739-page theology book, "Allah Menggugat or God Sues,” which became the handbook in seminaries and theological schools in Indonesia.

Born on May 27, 1947, in Bavaria, Germany, Kirchberger was ordained priest in 1975 after completing theology studies in Austria.

The largest Filipino labor group, Nagkaisa Labor Coalition, has called on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to ensure job security for thousands of employees as the government plans to sell some 137 ‘idle’ state properties to private organizations.

In a statement on Monday, the group slammed Benjamin Diokno, the secretary of the country’s Department of Finance, who announced the plan of privatizing 137 properties in 2023. Diokno said the government will sell properties worth about 50 million US dollars this year.

A general view of a slum area along the river in Manila on March 18, 2020. The Emmanuel Community Hospital in Tondo of Manila which serves the poor is among 137 state properties listed for privatization in 2023. (Photo: AFP)

The labor group said the government did not consider the plight of the employees of the state institutions to be impacted by the change in ownerships. It claimed some 400 employees have expressed fear about a possible loss of jobs due to the decision.

Two former employees of state-run corporations that were privatized in the past claimed they were not properly compensated when they lost their jobs due to privatization.

Pope Francis has appointed three new members to the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences including Chinese political philosopher Tongdong Bai, on Monday.