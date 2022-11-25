Deepening discord over Indian Church's liturgical dispute

Jesuits in Timor-Leste have launched a project to provide drinking water to thousands of people in rural areas. The project is vital for people in this Catholic-majority country where a third of the population does not have access to clean water.

Jesuit Mission said last Thursday that the project in collaboration with village leaders over the past four years and in partnership with the Jesuit Social Service brings clean water to more than 15 rural villages and transforms the lives of over 5,000 people.

Timorese children enjoy clean water after the service was inaugurated in Railaco, Ermera municipality in October. (Photo: Timor-Leste's Jesuit Social Service)

Access to safe water has enabled local communities with more agricultural opportunities and improved standard of hygiene for people including children who no longer need to walk a long distance to collect water before and after school.

The project will continue to run 18 new water systems in rural communities over the next three years. About 45 percent of the estimated 1.3 million people in Timor-Leste are poor.

A research team from Japan has discovered a letter from 17th-century Japanese Catholics to Pope Paul V, making it the first artifact of its kind found outside the Vatican.

The discovery of the scroll in Florence, Italy is part of an on-site study program titled “Vatican & Japan: The 100-Year Project” jointly sponsored by two Japanese foundations and the Vatican. Japanese Catholics sent the letters as appreciative notes in response to Pope Paul V’s letter of encouragement to Japanese Catholic converts who faced persecution by feudal authorities.

Japan's Imamura Christians celebrate 150 years since another secret Catholic community made contact with them on Feb. 26, 2017 at the Imamura church in Fukuoka Prefecture. (UCA News photo)

Church records say Portuguese missionaries brought Catholicism to Japan in the 1540s. The missionaries successfully evangelized and converted people including several feudal lords.

Beginning in the late 16th century, Christians came under extreme persecution from military rulers when hundreds were killed, about 137 churches destroyed and thousands were forced into hiding. The ban on Christianity was lifted in the 19th century.

Catholics in Indonesia have rushed aid to the victims of a deadly earthquake that killed more than 250 people and displaced over 7,000. Caritas Indonesia coordinated teams from the Catholic charity in three dioceses – Bogor, Bandung, and Jakarta – along with other Catholic groups to provide assistance to victims across four districts.

Initially, Caritas has allocated funds worth about 63,630 US dollars for humanitarian assistance. The 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck 10 kilometers southwest of the Cianjur district in West Java province on Monday.

One of the houses damaged by the earthquake that struck Cianjur district, West Java province on Nov. 21 (Photo: Caritas Indonesia)

A majority of those killed in the district were children at an Islamic school who had finished classes for the day and were attending extra lessons. Videos circulating on social media showed several buildings in Cianjur were almost destroyed, while roads were cracked.

The earthquake also damaged more than 3500 houses and public facilities and close to 7000 have been displaced from their homes. Cianjur Parish Church and Mardi Yuana Catholic School belonging to Bogor diocese were also damaged.

A women’s rights group in the Philippines has urged President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. to support a pending divorce bill following a recommendation from the United Nations Human Rights Council.

During a recent session, the UN body asked the Catholic-majority nation for the passage of pro-women and gender-sensitive laws by legalizing divorce and same-sex marriage. Gabriela Women's Party, a nationwide grassroots network advocating for women’s rights, said the government should not reject the UN recommendations.

Philippine Catholic faithful holding a banner as they take part in a "Walk for Life" protest at a park in Manila on Feb. 24, 2018. (Photo: AFP)

The response came as Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla recently commented that the UN’s recommendations were “unacceptable” to the Filipino people “as of the moment.”

The Philippines is the only country, apart from the Vatican, that does not allow divorce legally. In July, Edcel Lagman, a lawmaker from Albay Province, re-filed the “Absolute Divorce Act” seeking to legalize divorce. A previous divorce bill didn’t pass through the parliament during the regime of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Two international Church groups have expressed grave concerns over attacks on churches and Christians in conflict-torn Myanmar.