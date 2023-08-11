News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vietnam

Declining vocations, finances challenge Vietnamese nuns

Some 85 percent of congregations listed a decline in new recruits as a major challenge in the coming years

Declining vocations, finances challenge Vietnamese nuns

A Catholic nun visits a sick person in his house in Thua Thien Hue province on April 26, 2023 (Photo: UCA News)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: August 11, 2023 12:16 PM GMT

Updated: August 11, 2023 12:21 PM GMT

Fewer women joining convents, lack of training programs, and declining finances are among the major challenges facing Catholic nuns in Vietnam, says a new study report released.

About 85 percent of women religious groups in the country reported a decline in new recruits as a major challenge, said the study conducted by the Center for Applied Research in the Apostolate (CARA), a Washington DC-based research organization, affiliated to the Jesuits-run Georgetown University.

The study released last month was based on three major research components. The results present an overview of women's religious life in Vietnam and their main challenges and needs for support.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

As a first component, researchers contacted 111 major superiors of women religious from June–September 2022. Only 69 of them responded, giving a response rate of 62 percent.

They also surveyed 2,906 nuns between September–October 2022, besides taking responses from four focus groups with congregational leaders and individual sisters in January 2023.

When asked to list the main challenges facing their ministries in the next three to five years, some 85 percent of the responding congregations said listed a decline in new recruits as a major challenge.

Some 70 percent said facing challenges related to formation training programs and some 60 percent said they also face challenges related to their member’s mental and physical health.

Half of responding institutes report low income and financial issues (54 percent) as their main challenge. More than a third (36) reported facing challenges related to financial sustainability.

Recovering from the Covid 19 pandemic was a challenge for another one-third (35 percent) and 26 percent reported their orders’ main challenge in the next three to five years will be major capital needs.

Some 40 percent reported finance “is at least somewhat of a concern for them,” when faced with health treatments (cancers, diabetics) said the survey report prepared by Jesuit Father Thomas P. Gaunt and Sister Thu T. Do of CARA.

CARA conducts social, and scientific studies about the Catholic Church, and offers a range of research services to dioceses, parishes, religious communities, and institutes.

At least 20 percent reported challenges related to clericalism. Another 20 percent said the integration of younger and older generations of sisters was a major challenge.

The majority of responding religious institutes were founded in Vietnam (67 percent). Some 20 percent of responding religious institutes were founded in France while four were founded in Spain and one each in Holland, Switzerland, Japan and Algeria.

The responding religious groups have a total of 16,081 temporally and perpetually professed members. About 33 percent of members are aged 35 or younger, 33 percent are aged 36-45, about 24 percent are 46-65 and the rest are 66 and above.

Some 67 percent of the congregations are diocesan, and 33 percent are pontifical. The majority (91 percent) are apostolic orders, and the remainder are contemplative institutes.

About 67 percent of the groups have more than 100 members and the rest have 99 or fewer members.

About 74 percent of nuns have obtained high school to associate degrees, 24 percent have a bachelor’s degree and two percent have a master’s degree. Only 42 nuns have a doctoral degree.

About 34 percent of nuns are engaged in evangelization ministry including parish work, 34 percent in education, 15 percent are in internal ministry such as leadership, 10 percent in social services and five percent in healthcare.

Most respondents (91 percent) are satisfied with their current ministry.

However, seven in ten reported they are somewhat concerned over “a lack of professional expertise” in ministry, and 56 percent said they are concerned about “excessive workload” is at least somewhat of a concern to them.

About 90 percent of the respondents reported the need for more training for personal, spiritual, and professional development.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

India’s Modi breaks his silence on Manipur, promises peace India’s Modi breaks his silence on Manipur, promises peace
China to further clamp down on religions: rights group China to further clamp down on religions: rights group
HK Church worker among 10 arrested for 'collusion' HK Church worker among 10 arrested for 'collusion'
The oceans are heating up and humans need to act The oceans are heating up and humans need to act
Declining vocations, finances challenge Vietnamese nuns Declining vocations, finances challenge Vietnamese nuns
First step towards better church-state ties in Vietnam First step towards better church-state ties in Vietnam
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Taunggyi

Archdiocese of Taunggyi

Taunggyi Archdiocese is situated in the Southern Shan State, in the eastern part Myanmar. It was established as a

Read more
Diocese of Bhagalpur

Diocese of Bhagalpur

In 1939, the Third Order Regular Franciscan Missionaries of the Province from their Most Sacred Heart of Jesus province

Read more
Diocese of Ba Ria

Diocese of Ba Ria

In a land area of 1,975.2 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Ba Ria - Vung Tau province that is comprised

Read more
Diocese of Hongdong

Diocese of Hongdong

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Hongdong is situated in Taiyuan city, in Shanxi Province in the People’s Republic

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecutiona

Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecution

St. Joseph’s Church in Lahore is the oldest Catholic Church in Pakistan that has flourished since...

Read more
Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversitya

Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversity

St. Anthony Cathedral at Wahakotte in Kandy is a melting of cultures and religions in Sri Lanka....

Read more
Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholicsa

Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholics

The Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption at the heart of Bruneian capital Bendar Seir Begawan,...

Read more
Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombinga

Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombing

The Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Urakami of Nagasaki is a witness of persecution of...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.