Debate on Christian divorce heats up in Pakistan

Sumera Shafique (second right), chairperson of the Minority Rights Committee, at the conference on minority women in Pakistan on March 9. (Photo: Center for Social Justice)

Pastor Nabeel Gill sparked a debate on social media for inquiring about the reasons for divorce among Christians in Pakistan.

His recent post on Facebook gathered more than 100 comments mostly referring to drug or liquor addiction, lack of mutual understanding, absence of pre/post-marital counseling, influence of in-laws, rich Muslim men, underage marriages, cheating, financial challenges, materialism, ignorance of gospel values, intolerance, low-salaried husbands and absence of homilies on divorce.

Most of the responses rejected marriage as a contract instead of a sacrament. Others blamed wives for preferring a nuclear family.

Since January, Gill has been administering Christian Match Makers, a public group with more than 3,000 members including overseas Pakistanis who often post their profiles in the hopes of finding a spouse. More than 300 joined last week.

