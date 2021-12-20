X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
NEW SERIES

The Changing Face of Asian Mission
Filipino Jesuits keep up mission on island of living dead

Philippines

Death toll passes 200 after Philippine typhoon

Red Cross reports 'complete carnage' in coastal areas after Typhoon Rai left homes, hospitals and schools 'ripped to shreds'

AFP, Manila

AFP, Manila

Published: December 20, 2021 06:30 AM GMT

Updated: December 20, 2021 06:33 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Japanese find comfort behind masks

Dec 16, 2021
2

Indians of all hues want sainthood for Father Stan

Dec 17, 2021
3

After 50 years, it's time to bury the ghosts of Bangladesh's liberation war

Dec 16, 2021
4

Hindu leader tells India's Christians to stop conversions

Dec 17, 2021
5

Indian probe against Missionaries of Charity 'a targeted strategy'

Dec 16, 2021
6

Theologians call for Catholic recognition of Anglican ordinations

Dec 16, 2021
7

Christmas dawn Masses kick off in Philippines

Dec 17, 2021
8

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Dec 17, 2021
9

Voluptuous Thai beauty queen causes a stir

Dec 16, 2021
10

Vietnam jails farmer-activists fighting land grab

Dec 16, 2021
Support UCA News
Death toll passes 200 after Philippine typhoon

Fallen electric pylons block a road while a sign asking for food is displayed along a road in Surigao City, Surigao del norte province, on Dec. 19, days after super Typhoon Rai devastated the city. (Photo: AFP)

The death toll from the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year surpassed 200 today as desperate survivors pleaded for urgent supplies of drinking water and food.

The Philippine Red Cross reported "complete carnage" in coastal areas after Typhoon Rai left homes, hospitals and schools "ripped to shreds".

The storm tore off roofs, uprooted trees, toppled concrete power poles, smashed wooden houses to pieces, wiped out crops and flooded villages -- sparking comparisons with Super Typhoon Haiyan in 2013.

At least 208 people were killed and 52 were missing in the latest disaster to hit the archipelago, with hundreds more injured after the storm ravaged southern and central regions, the national police said.

More than 300,000 people fled their homes and beachfront resorts as Rai slammed into the country on Thursday as a super typhoon.

"Our situation is so desperate," said Ferry Asuncion, a street vendor in the hard-hit seaside city of Surigao, which was devastated by the storm. Residents urgently needed "drinking water and food", he said.

There's no water anymore, there's a water shortage, on day one there was already looting in our neighborhood

One of the hardest-hit islands was Bohol -- known for its beaches, rolling "Chocolate Hills", and tiny tarsier primates -- where at least 80 people have died, provincial Governor Arthur Yap said on his official Facebook page.

Many wooden houses in the coastal town of Ubay were flattened and small fishing boats destroyed on the island, where a state of calamity has been declared.

There has also been widespread destruction on Siargao, Dinagat and Mindanao islands, which bore the brunt of the storm when it slammed into the country packing wind speeds of 195 kilometers per hour.

At least 10 people died on the Dinagat Islands, provincial information officer Jeffrey Crisostomo told AFP on Sunday.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

S.O.S was painted on a road in the popular tourist town of General Luna on Siargao island, where surfers and holidaymakers had flocked ahead of Christmas, as people struggled to find water and food.

"There's no water anymore, there's a water shortage, on day one there was already looting in our neighborhood," Siargao resort owner Marja O'Donnell told CNN Philippines.

The storm has dealt a savage blow to the country's tourism sector, which was already struggling to recover after Covid-19 restrictions decimated visitor numbers.

Swathes of the affected areas have no communications, hampering efforts by disaster agencies to assess the full extent of the storm's damage.

Electricity also has been knocked out, affecting water-refilling stations and ATMs.

Some victims expressed frustration at the government's response to the disaster.

"No one showed up -- I don't know where the politicians and (election) candidates are," said a visibly angry Levi Lisondra, an elderly resident in Surigao City, on the northern tip of Mindanao.

"We paid big taxes when we were working and now they can't help us."

Scientists have long warned that typhoons are becoming more powerful and strengthening more rapidly as the world becomes warmer 

President Rodrigo Duterte visited some of the hardest-hit areas on Saturday and pledged to release two billion pesos ($40 million) to assist recovery efforts.

Thousands of military, police, coast guard and fire personnel have been deployed to hard-hit areas.

Coast guard and naval vessels, as well as aircraft carrying food, water and medical supplies, have been dispatched, while heavy machinery -- like backhoes and front-end loaders -- have been sent to help clear roads blocked by fallen power poles and trees.

Rai hit the Philippines late in the typhoon season -- most cyclones typically develop between July and October.

Scientists have long warned that typhoons are becoming more powerful and strengthening more rapidly as the world becomes warmer because of human-driven climate change.

The Philippines -- ranked among the globe's most vulnerable nations to the impacts of climate change -- is hit by an average of 20 storms and typhoons every year, which typically wipe out harvests, homes and infrastructure in already impoverished areas.

Typhoon Haiyan, called Yolanda in the Philippines, was at the time the deadliest storm ever to have made landfall and left more than 7,300 people dead or missing.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Vatican appoints new bishop to Vietnam diocese
Vatican appoints new bishop to Vietnam diocese
Super Typhoon Rai claims 208 lives in the Philippines
Super Typhoon Rai claims 208 lives in the Philippines
Indonesian cardinal urges fraternity this Christmas
Indonesian cardinal urges fraternity this Christmas
Rights group asks Japan to stop training Myanmar army
Rights group asks Japan to stop training Myanmar army
Vietnamese nativity scenes promote humanity during pandemic
Vietnamese nativity scenes promote humanity during pandemic
The lamentable state of Thai academic freedom
The lamentable state of Thai academic freedom
Support Us

Latest News

Justice eludes victims of Pakistan army school massacre
Dec 20, 2021
Vatican appoints new bishop to Vietnam diocese
Dec 20, 2021
Korean Church calls for halt to homeless shelter demolition
Dec 20, 2021
Super Typhoon Rai claims 208 lives in the Philippines
Dec 20, 2021
Indonesian cardinal urges fraternity this Christmas
Dec 20, 2021
Rights group asks Japan to stop training Myanmar army
Dec 20, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

'We are Pyongyang with better lighting'
Dec 20, 2021
Letter from Rome: Hope and despair are contagious
Dec 20, 2021
Making Christmas relevant to Indonesians
Dec 19, 2021
Indians of all hues want sainthood for Father Stan
Dec 17, 2021
India-Bangladesh ties are no more refugees of the past
Dec 17, 2021

Features

Justice eludes victims of Pakistan army school massacre
Dec 20, 2021
The lamentable state of Thai academic freedom
Dec 20, 2021
Thai transgender people struggle for their rights
Dec 17, 2021
Asian arms industry thrives amid regional disquiet
Dec 17, 2021
Japanese find comfort behind masks
Dec 16, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Newspaper forces reluctant Spanish bishops to face sex abuse crisis

Newspaper forces reluctant Spanish bishops to face sex abuse crisis
Chilean bishops assure presidentelect of Churchs mission to nation building

Chilean bishops assure president-elect of Church’s mission to nation building
Every day is Covid Christmas

Every day is Covid Christmas
The pope the president and the grandchildren

The pope, the president and the grandchildren
Rome further restricts use of preVatican II liturgy

Rome further restricts use of pre-Vatican II liturgy
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.