X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
NEW SERIES

The Changing Face of Asian Mission
Vietnamese priests keep in step with foreign missioners

Indonesia

Death toll in Indonesian volcanic eruption creeps higher

At least 44 reported dead in tragedy that expert believes was triggered by heavy rain

Konradus Epa

Konradus Epa, Jakarta

Published: December 10, 2021 08:58 AM GMT

Updated: December 10, 2021 02:34 PM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Vietnamese priests keep in step with foreign missioners

Dec 8, 2021
2

Indian Catholics want probe into latest nun suicide

Dec 8, 2021
3

Cambodian Church cheers first deacon from ethnic Bunong

Dec 7, 2021
4

Myanmar kneeling nun among BBC's 100 influential women

Dec 8, 2021
5

The unfathomable mystery of the Immaculate Conception

Dec 8, 2021
6

Minorities skeptical of Pakistan PM's vow to tackle religious violence

Dec 9, 2021
7

India's arrest of Kashmiri rights activist is deeply concerning

Dec 7, 2021
8

Hindu mob attacks Catholic school in northern India

Dec 7, 2021
9

Thai authorities rescue enslaved Myanmar migrant worker

Dec 7, 2021
10

Christmas and our own life's journey

Dec 7, 2021
Support UCA News
Death toll in Indonesian volcanic eruption creeps higher

Rescuers in Indonesia are still searching for victims of the Semeru volcano eruption in Lumajang, East Java province. (Photo: National Disaster Mitigation Agency)

Rescuers in Indonesia were still finding bodies on Dec. 10, one week after a deadly eruption in East Java province killed dozens of people and displaced thousands of others.   

The continuing search under thick layers of ash and debris dumped by the Dec. 4 eruption of Mount Semeru — the country’s highest and one of its most active volcanoes — has uncovered 44 bodies so far, according to Indonesia’s National Disaster Mitigation Agency.

At least 16 other people were still missing presumed dead and more than 6,000 others remain displaced, the agency said.

Some 11 villages in Lumajang district were buried by volcanic ash that covered more than 2,500 houses and killed large numbers of livestock.

Government experts believe the eruption was triggered by days of heavy rain that wore away a hardened lava dome at the crater that had acted as a plug.

"A big mass of the dome's volume was lost after a heavy spell of rain that day," CNN Indonesia quoted Eko Budi Lelono from the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources as saying.

President Joko Widodo visited several disaster sites on Dec. 7 and vowed to relocate at least 2,000 families living near the volcano

Aid efforts are being stepped up, including from the Catholic Church, which is focusing on distributing urgent humanitarian assistance to the survivors. 

Carmelite Brother Marco Pantja Anugrah Putra, coordinator of Malang Diocese’s Human Solidarity Team, said the diocese was working with the Church’s social action arm Caritas Indonesia (Karina) in helping people in Lumajang.

He said volunteers were distributing food, tents, blankets, drugs and bedding to victims. A mobile kitchen has been set up in Lumajang to provide hot meals for victims and volunteers. “We also brought in doctors and nurses to treat the injured,” he said.

Father Paulus Fajar Ariwiyatno from Mary Queen of Peace Church in Lumajang district said teams were also looking to provide aid in 13 other locations but efforts were being hampered by blocked roads.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Further eruptions since Dec. 4 have also hindered efforts as pyroclastic clouds of ash, rock and volcanic gases have posed an even greater threat than the lava spewing from the volcano.

President Joko Widodo visited several disaster sites on Dec. 7 and vowed to relocate at least 2,000 families living near the volcano.

Meanwhile, Pope Francis said he was praying for the victims in a Dec. 8 telegram to his apostolic nuncio for Indonesia, Archbishop Piero Pioppo. The pope said he was saddened to learn of the recent loss of life and destruction caused by the eruption.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Timor-Leste inaugurates first Catholic university
Timor-Leste inaugurates first Catholic university
Duterte warns against Xmas donations to Philippine rebels
Duterte warns against Xmas donations to Philippine rebels
Virus turns Indonesian holiday idyll into desert of despair
Virus turns Indonesian holiday idyll into desert of despair
Vietnam tourist city pledges to phase out dog and cat meat
Vietnam tourist city pledges to phase out dog and cat meat
Thai court sentences tycoon to three years for poaching
Thai court sentences tycoon to three years for poaching
Philippine anti-terrorism law 'threatens human rights'
Philippine anti-terrorism law 'threatens human rights'
Support Us

Latest News

New bishop aims to heal Hong Kong’s wounds
Dec 10, 2021
The sad state of human rights in Asia
Dec 10, 2021
Pakistan's failing grade on human rights
Dec 10, 2021
Death toll in Indonesian volcanic eruption creeps higher
Dec 10, 2021
Timor-Leste inaugurates first Catholic university
Dec 10, 2021
Duterte warns against Xmas donations to Philippine rebels
Dec 10, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Pakistan's failing grade on human rights
Dec 10, 2021
The sad state of human rights in Asia
Dec 10, 2021
Indian democracy is still a work in progress
Dec 10, 2021
Light in darkness and hope in despair
Dec 10, 2021
Religious polarization targets voters in Indian polls
Dec 9, 2021

Features

Virus turns Indonesian holiday idyll into desert of despair
Dec 10, 2021
The mythical origins of Japan's sake
Dec 9, 2021
Christians struggle to be counted in Iraq
Dec 8, 2021
Civic freedoms under attack across Asia
Dec 8, 2021
Vietnamese priests keep in step with foreign missioners
Dec 8, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Domestic abuse in lockdown worse than COVID19 says Irish bishop

Domestic abuse in lockdown worse than COVID-19, says Irish bishop
Life and Love are part of one another but not the same thing

Life and Love are part of one another, but not the same thing
Bishop in Paraguay promises to organize hope to shoo away pandemic woes

Bishop in Paraguay promises to “organize hope” to shoo away pandemic woes

Renovations for NotreDame de Paris get thumbs up

Renovations for Notre-Dame de Paris get thumbs up
Catholics in Burkina Faso make family the focus of synodal process

Catholics in Burkina Faso make family the focus of synodal process
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.