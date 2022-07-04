News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Death toll in India landslide rises to 37

Search operations for 25 missing people are hampered by heavy rains and fresh landslides in the northeastern state of Manipur

Death toll in India landslide rises to 37

Indian army and disaster relief teams search for survivors and victims after a landslide in the northeastern state of Manipur, in India, on July 2. (Photo: AFP)

AFP

By AFP

Published: July 04, 2022 04:34 AM GMT

Updated: July 04, 2022 04:44 AM GMT

The death toll from a massive landslide in India hit 37 on Sunday, authorities said, as rescue teams battled teeming rain to search for 25 others still missing three days later.

A wall of mud and rock swamped a camp housing railway construction workers and members of the Territorial Army in remote Manipur state in the northeast after heavy rain early on Thursday.

Emergency teams rescued 18 survivors within the first few hours of the incident.

But army spokesperson Angom Bobin Singh said Sunday that 28 people were still missing before an announcement later that three more bodies had been retrieved.

The fourth day of search operations was ongoing "despite adverse weather conditions" because of "heavy rains and fresh landslides", Singh said.

The remote northeast has generally poor road and railway infrastructure but India in the last few years has pushed ambitious infrastructure projects to match a Chinese build-up across the border.

The picturesque region -- with mountains and dense forests -- has been pummelled by heavy rainfall in recent weeks, triggering landslides and floods.

Dozens were killed in the area after flooding last month, with relentless rains causing landslides and inundating homes.

Experts say climate change is increasing the number of extreme weather events around the world, with damming, deforestation and development projects in India exacerbating the human toll.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Remembering Indian Jesuit Stan Swamy, who died a prisoner Remembering Indian Jesuit Stan Swamy, who died a prisoner
Indonesia's Widodo ‘lit candle of peace in Eastern Europe' Indonesia's Widodo ‘lit candle of peace in Eastern Europe'
Indian Christian Day observed on St.Thomas feast Indian Christian Day observed on St.Thomas feast
Vietnamese Catholics celebrate new parish after 150-year wait Vietnamese Catholics celebrate new parish after 150-year wait
British missionary bridged faiths through dialogue in Indonesia British missionary bridged faiths through dialogue in Indonesia
Cambodian Church welcomes first ethnic Phnong priest Cambodian Church welcomes first ethnic Phnong priest
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Pope says he has no plans to resign at least for now

Pope says he has no plans to resign, at least for now

In new interview, Francis denies rumors he has cancer and says God will tell him when it’s time to step down

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.