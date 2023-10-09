News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Death toll from Afghan quakes doubles to 2,000

The Taliban government said the known toll so far was 2,053 people dead and 9,240 injured

Afghan residents clear debris as they look for victims' bodies in the rubble of damaged houses after the earthquakes in Kashkak village, Zendeh Jan district of Herat province on October 8, 2023

Afghan residents clear debris as they look for victims' bodies in the rubble of damaged houses after the earthquakes in Kashkak village, Zendeh Jan district of Herat province on October 8, 2023. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Herat

By AFP, Herat

Published: October 09, 2023 04:47 AM GMT

Updated: October 09, 2023 04:49 AM GMT

The death toll from a series of earthquakes in western Afghanistan rose sharply on Sunday to more than 2,000, the Taliban government said, as bodies continued to be pulled from demolished villages and buried in mass graves.

More than 1,300 homes were toppled when Saturday's magnitude 6.3 quake -- followed by eight strong aftershocks -- jolted hard-to-reach areas 30 kilometers (19 miles) northwest of the provincial capital of Herat, according to officials.

In the rural Zinda Jan district, village households were reduced to jumbles of broken masonry, where makeshift rescue teams continued to dig trenches on Sunday.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Aid gradually trickled into the disaster zone including food, water, tents and coffins for the dead who were pulled from the rubble by excavators and men with pickaxes and shovels.

Some of the bodies were shrouded in fleece blankets, as workers used those same tools to excavate their communal graves in the gravelly brown earth.

"Everyone is busy searching for the bodies everywhere, we don't know if there are others as well under the debris," said 32-year-old volunteer rescue worker Khalid, who goes by one name.

"These people got destroyed," he said.

Disaster management ministry spokesman Mullah Janan Sayeq said the nation "witnessed an unprecedented earthquake", putting the number of dead at 2,053 across 13 villages around midday on Sunday.

"For the treatment of the victims of the incident we are doing our best," he told reporters in Kabul. "On-site search operations in the affected area are ongoing."

He also gave a figure of more than 9,000 injured but later retracted that, saying it referred to the number of residents in the affected area.

'Everything turned to sand' 

Amir Hussain, 33, toiled through the night as hopes faded and the rescue effort turned into a recovery operation in Kashkak village of Zinda Jan district.

"We took out several dead bodies, three of them were little children, and one of them was split apart," he said. "They had just came from their school. One of them was killed in the street and two others in their home."

In nearby Sarboland village, an AFP reporter saw houses ruined near the epicenter of the quakes, which shook the area for more than five hours.

Gutted homes showed personal belongings flapping in the harsh wind, as women and children lingered out in the open.

"In the very first shake all the houses collapsed," said 42-year-old Bashir Ahmad.

"Those who were inside the houses were buried," he said. "There are families we have heard no news from."

Nek Mohammad told AFP he was at work when the first quake struck at around 11:00 a.m. (0630 GMT).

"We came home and saw that actually there was nothing left. Everything had turned to sand," said the 32-year-old.

Casualties set to rise 

Most rural homes in Afghanistan are made of mud-built around wooden support poles, with little in the way of modern steel reinforcement.

Multi-generational extended families generally live under the same roof, meaning disasters like Saturday's quake can devastate local communities.

In Herat city, residents fled their homes and schools, while hospitals and offices evacuated when the first quake was felt. There were few reports of casualties in the metropolitan area.

Afghanistan is already suffering a dire humanitarian crisis, with the widespread withdrawal of foreign aid following the Taliban's return to power in 2021.

Save the Children called the quake "a crisis on top of a crisis".

"The scale of the damage is horrific. The numbers affected by this tragedy are truly disturbing," said country director Arshad Malik.

Herat province -- home to around 1.9 million people on the border with Iran -- has also been hit by a years-long drought that has crippled many hardscrabble agricultural communities.

Afghanistan is frequently hit by earthquakes, especially in the Hindu Kush mountain range, which lies near the junction of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates.

More than 1,000 people were killed and tens of thousands left homeless in June last year after a 5.9-magnitude quake struck the impoverished province of Paktika.

"The Herat earthquake is worse than the eastern earthquake that happened last year," said disaster agency spokesman Janan.

"Not only by the magnitude and depth but also more areas are affected and destroyed."

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Indian diocese admits canonical probe against crusader priest Indian diocese admits canonical probe against crusader priest
Singapore need not subsidize elective egg freezing Singapore need not subsidize elective egg freezing
China accused of ‘eliticide’ to erase Uyghur culture China accused of ‘eliticide’ to erase Uyghur culture
Synodal church must be more accountable, says expert Synodal church must be more accountable, says expert
Sri Lanka offers to discuss Easter attack probe with bishops Sri Lanka offers to discuss Easter attack probe with bishops
Heavy rain, flooding kill 94 in India, Bangladesh Heavy rain, flooding kill 94 in India, Bangladesh
donateads_new
donateads_new
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Shuoxian

Diocese of Shuoxian

In a land area of approximately 10,700 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the prefecture-level city of

Read more
Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly

Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly

In a land area of 1,500 square kilometers, the archdiocesan territory covers the entire civil district of Ernakulam and

Read more
Diocese of Bagdogra

Diocese of Bagdogra

The diocesan territory of 1,110 square kilometres is among the four sub-divisions of Darjeeling district in West Bengal

Read more
Archdiocese of Semarang

Archdiocese of Semarang

The year 1807 marked a new beginning for the Catholic Church in the Netherlands East Indies, as it came under the

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedrala

French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedral

Christ the King Cathedral in Nha Trang of south-central Vietnam adds to the jewels in a coastal...

Read more
Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionarya

Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionary

The history of Kita Ichijo Cathedral Church, the mother church of Sapporo Diocese, is inseparably...

Read more
Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacya

Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacy

The Church of the Visitation in Seremban relishes the treasured legacy of pioneering French...

Read more
India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest churcha

India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest church

Asian Catholics who cannot visit famous Our Lady of Lourdes shrine in France can revere miraculous...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.