X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
NEW SERIES

The Changing Face of Asian Mission
Filipino Jesuits keep up mission on island of living dead

World

Death sentences, executions no longer imposed in much of US

The Biden administration halted all federal executions and announced a policy review on the death penalty

Mark Pattison, Catholic News Service

Mark Pattison, Catholic News Service

Published: December 21, 2021 05:43 AM GMT

Updated: December 21, 2021 05:48 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

'We are Pyongyang with better lighting'

Dec 20, 2021
2

Focus on Myanmar's people, not just Aung San Suu Kyi

Dec 21, 2021
3

More than 300 Christian cult members arrested in China

Dec 20, 2021
4

Clerics get away with child abuse in the Philippines

Dec 21, 2021
5

Justice eludes victims of Pakistan army school massacre

Dec 20, 2021
6

Omicron outbreak derails Thailand's reopening plan

Dec 21, 2021
7

The lamentable state of Thai academic freedom

Dec 20, 2021
8

Rights group asks Japan to stop training Myanmar army

Dec 20, 2021
9

Indian Jesuits bid to protect Father Stan's reputation

Dec 20, 2021
10

Indonesian cardinal urges fraternity this Christmas

Dec 20, 2021
Support UCA News
Death sentences, executions no longer imposed in much of US

Demonstrators express opposition to the death penalty during a protest near the Federal Correctional Complex where Daniel Lewis Lee was scheduled to be executed on July 13, 2020, in Terre Haute, Indiana. (Photo: AFP)

Courts in wide swaths of the United States no longer impose death sentences or carry out executions, according to a report issued by the Death Penalty Information Center.

"The death penalty is eroding everywhere in the United States, even in places that are still seeking to carry out executions," said Robert Dunham, the center's executive director, about "The Death Penalty in 2021: Year-End Report."

"At the state level, the states are one at a time abolishing the death penalty. So this year Virginia abolished it. It was the first state in the South to do so. It was the state with the most executions to have ever done so, and it shows that even in previous strongholds of capital punishment, support is fading," Dunham said.

"We can look at it regionally as well. There is a death penalty-free zone from the Canadian border at Maine to the northern border of the Carolinas" along the Atlantic coast, he added.

"There is an execution-free zone that spans the length of America's Pacific Coast" and includes Hawaii, he added. "And when you go across the U.S.-Canadian border, there is no state (along the border) that imposed the death penalty this year."

Dunham said, "We see the death penalty disappearing altogether in some regions, receding in others and it remains concentrated in a few outlier jurisdictions, mainly in the Deep South, and in those jurisdictions, the death penalty is part of a legal culture that is inseparable from the legacy of slavery, lynching and Jim Crow."

Misconduct is the leading cause of wrongful convictions that put people on death row

There were many key events this year across the United States, according to the report. Among them were:

-- The Biden administration halted all federal executions and announced a policy review on the death penalty.

-- 2021 marked the seventh straight year with fewer than 50 new death sentences and fewer than 30 executions.

-- Just five counties now account for more than 20% of all U.S. executions.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

-- The release earlier this year of a separate study finding that one of every seven executions involved a defendant who raised claims that the Supreme Court has said would require reversing their convictions or death sentences.

Exonerations continued to make news in 2021. There were two such cases from Mississippi, both of which involved false forensic testimony. A third case in Texas resulted in the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals vacating the conviction of a death-row prisoner because the prosecutor who tried him was simultaneously on the payroll of the judge who presided over the trial and decided the defendant's trial court appeals.

An appellate court in this third case cited "judicial and prosecutorial misconduct," and the prosecutor is no longer permitted to practice law in Texas.

"Misconduct is the leading cause of wrongful convictions that put people on death row," Dunham said. "We like to think that the judicial system is neutral and fair, and that when innocent people go to jail, it's a rare mistake.

"But the number show that most wrongful capital convictions are not mistakes. The leading factors are official misconduct and false testimony."

"If it were the product of a mistake, it would completely undermine confidence in our ability to fairly administer the criminal laws," he added, citing 186 exonerations amid 1,540 executions, or 8.3 executions per exoneration.

"When you think of the death penalty in terms of any other public policy, that level of fatal error would not be tolerated," Dunham told Catholic News Service. "If that were one plane crash for every 8.3 times it goes where it was supposed to go, we would be revamping or dismantling the aviation system."

The relatively few prosecutors who still seek the death penalty are from "the culture of the 1990s," when tough-on-crime stances such as three-strikes laws and the revocation of parole and "good time" for prisoners took hold among state and federal lawmakers, Dunham said.

"There are pockets in which public officials still want to aggressively carry it out. And their conduct in doing so has become increasingly extreme. It is as though they haven't learned that the public is no longer responding to chest-beating," he added.

The recent advances toward death penalty abolition far outweigh the backslides into executions we are seeing in outlier states and jurisdictions

He pointed to Arizona, which he said is so "frustrated at being unable to carry out executions, (it) now carries out executions with hydrogen cyanide -- the same gas the Nazis used to kill a million people in the concentration camps."

When the state realized its drugs were expiring sooner than expected, leaving Arizona unable to execute prisoners, it asked the courts to "cut the judicial review time in half. This is conduct that exhibits a complete disregard for the rule of law and due process," Dunham said. "And the Arizona Supreme Court had had enough and said no."

South Carolina, Dunham noted, didn't have any drugs with which to carry out executions "and used that as a tool to persuade the Legislature to make the electric chair the default method of execution and adopt a firing squad as a backup method."

Prosecutors then sought to execute two prisoners with the electric chair "without giving them the option the law required of selecting the firing squad and without even bothering to come up with a protocol for carrying out firing-squad executions," he said.

"If you have this degree of hubris and incompetence -- even the states that execute more people than any other jurisdiction in the Western Hemisphere -- that undermines public confidence that states can be trusted with the death penalty," Dunham added. 

"Though not at all representative of the nation's actual, long-term trajectory away from capital punishment, these scattered efforts to escalate executions require our continued vigilance," said Krisanne Vaillancourt Murphy, executive director of the Catholic Mobilizing Network, in a Dec. 16 statement responding to the Death Penalty Information Center report.

"The recent advances toward death penalty abolition far outweigh the backslides into executions we are seeing in outlier states and jurisdictions," she added. "Capital punishment is dying in the U.S., and Catholics have renewed encouragement for the work that lies ahead."

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Muslim nations pledge to help unlock frozen Afghan assets
Muslim nations pledge to help unlock frozen Afghan assets
Myanmar youth pleads guilty in plot to attack UN ambassador
Myanmar youth pleads guilty in plot to attack UN ambassador
Christians struggle to be counted in Iraq
Christians struggle to be counted in Iraq
Paris archbishop offers to resign after reports on private life
Paris archbishop offers to resign after reports on private life
Anti-Black Friday protests, strikes in US, Europe
Anti-Black Friday protests, strikes in US, Europe
Secular institute members share commitment with religious orders
Secular institute members share commitment with religious orders
Support Us

Latest News

Despite setbacks, Vatican editorial defends trial procedures
Dec 22, 2021
Myanmar refugees await urgent UN aid in Thailand
Dec 22, 2021
Myanmar junta arrests hundreds of jade traders at markets
Dec 22, 2021
Local priests relish mission in Indonesia's Bethlehem
Dec 22, 2021
Focus on Myanmar's people, not just Aung San Suu Kyi
Dec 21, 2021
Bishops call for days of prayer for Philippine storm victims
Dec 21, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Focus on Myanmar's people, not just Aung San Suu Kyi
Dec 21, 2021
Clerics get away with child abuse in the Philippines
Dec 21, 2021
Every day is Covid Christmas
Dec 21, 2021
'We are Pyongyang with better lighting'
Dec 20, 2021
Letter from Rome: Hope and despair are contagious
Dec 20, 2021

Features

Local priests relish mission in Indonesia's Bethlehem
Dec 22, 2021
India's rich-poor divide is widening
Dec 21, 2021
Papuan rebels fight a war with only bows and arrows
Dec 21, 2021
Justice eludes victims of Pakistan army school massacre
Dec 20, 2021
The lamentable state of Thai academic freedom
Dec 20, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Catholics demand a say over whos their next bishop

Catholics demand a say over who’s their next bishop
Popes World Day of Peace message focuses on dialogue education work

Pope's World Day of Peace message focuses on dialogue, education, work

Traditionalist Catholics furious with Rome over Old Mass restrictions

Traditionalist Catholics furious with Rome over Old Mass restrictions
Euro president assures pope over Merry Christmas controversy

Euro president assures pope over “Merry Christmas” controversy
The First Christmas

The First Christmas
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.