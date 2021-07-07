Death at sea: Thai slave masters show no mercy

Thailand's lucrative fishing sector resorts to highly unethical practices, notably forced migrant labor

Ae, a Thai man who spent most of his life homeless, was tricked into joining the crew of a fishing vessel where he found himself essentially enslaved. (Photo: UCA News)

Ae, a reticent middle-aged Thai man, spent almost all his life living homeless on the streets of Bangkok after he ran away from home as a child.

“My parents neglected me. They didn’t want me,” recalls Ae, who goes only by his nickname as he does not know his legal name.

Through the years he would survive panhandling and scavenging for food in garbage bins. On the side, although he can’t read or write, he sold newspapers to passersby.

Then one day, a few years ago, fortune finally smiled at him — or so it seemed. A man approached Ae offering him a job on a fishing boat. “He said I could make a lot of money,” he remembers.

The homeless man, who had had to make do with loose change all his life, jumped at the chance. That’s where his real travails began.

Instead of a handsome salary, he was paid nothing and was forced to slave away aboard the ship all day long for months on end out at sea. The work was grueling but he could not resist or say no. If he did, “they could push me overboard and no one would know,” Ae explains.

They abused the crew in many ways — beating, hitting and killing out on the ocean

The Thai man finally managed to make his escape — barely. Once when his boat returned to shore, he got off and hid under a rickety house on stilts.

Ae is hardly the only person to have fallen victim to unscrupulous operators in Thailand’s lucrative fishing industry, a US$7-billion business that has long been plagued by accusations that it resorts to highly unethical practices such as forced labor.

The industry employs an estimated 800,000 people, the vast majority of whom are migrant workers from Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos.

Over the years, there have been numerous reports of large-scale human trafficking as part of recruitment for work on fishing vessels. And once trafficked workers are aboard vessels out at sea, they are at the mercy of those in charge.

Many of the victims have reported seeing co-workers murdered aboard boats for refusing to toe the line.

“I witnessed murder with my own eyes,” Tun Thet Soe, a victim of trafficking from Myanmar who, like Ae, managed to escape, told the Environmental Justice Foundation, a United Kingdom-based NGO.

“They abused the crew in many ways — beating, hitting and killing out on the ocean,” the Burmese man explained. “They would torture and murder the fishers, then throw them into the sea.”

A 2009 survey by the United Nations Inter-Agency Project on Human Trafficking (UNIAP) found that two-thirds of trafficked migrant workers who were interviewed after having worked aboard Thai fishing vessels had witnessed the murder of a fellow worker.