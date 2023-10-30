News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Philippines

Deadly violence, vote-buying mar Philippine polls

Local elections in the Catholic-majority nation are known for rigging and violence by rival groups

Filipinos turn up to cast votes at a polling station during the the local elections known as Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Election (BSKE) on Oct. 30.

Filipinos turn up to cast votes at a polling station during the the local elections known as Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Election (BSKE) on Oct. 30. (Photo supplied)

Ronald O. Reyes, Tacloban City

By Ronald O. Reyes, Tacloban City

Published: October 30, 2023 10:59 AM GMT

Updated: October 30, 2023 11:32 AM GMT

At least six people were killed and several were injured in clashes between rival groups amid allegations of rigging and vote-buying as millions of Filipinos flocked to vote in local polls to elect members of rural and youth councils on Oct. 30, officials said.

Some 31 cases of violence were reported during the Barangay and Sangguiang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) and a majority of the violence was recorded in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim-majority Mindanao region, according to the Philippine National Police (PNP)

The PNP chief Major General Benjamin Acorda Jr. said four cases of violence were recorded in Northern Mindanao, one in Zamboanga Peninsula, three in Ilocos Norte, three in Eastern Visayas, one in Calabarzon, two in Bicol, another two in Central Visayas, and five in the Cordillera Administrative Region, among others.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

A total of 9 shooting incidents were recorded. Police also received 17 complaints of vote buying, and 51 individuals were arrested due to liquor ban violations on the eve of elections across the nation, Acorda said.

Barangay is the smallest administrative division and Sangguiang Kabataan is a youth council.

About 67 million Filipinos out of the nation’s estimated 111 million people were eligible to vote in BSKE elections.

“We stand ready to ensure smooth conduct of the elections. We want to assure our citizens that the PNP is in full command of the situation and all systems go for the Barangay and Sangguiang Kabataan Elections," Acorda told reporters in a press briefing after the voting ended.

Despite the violence and alleged vote rigging, the Commission on Elections chief George Garcia said the polling was peaceful.

“The elections are generally peaceful, although there were some incidents of violence, especially in the Bangsamoro region,” Garcia said in a briefing.

The Philippines, an archipelago divided into 17 regions, has 42,027 barangays (villages) in 148 cities and 1,486 municipalities.

One Barangay is composed of a village chief and seven-member village councilor and a Sangguiang Kabataan is made up of a youth chairman and seven youth councilors.

There are 672, 432 seats up for grabs in the Oct. 30 elections, according to the national election commission.

Some 1.41 million people had filed their candidacies, including 828,644 candidates for the village elections and 585,843 candidates for the youth council.

As the polling opened on Monday, at least six people were killed while several others were injured in various areas in southern Philippines.

In Maguindano del Norte, two voters were gunned down while three others were injured in Barangay Bugawas, Datu Sinsuat.

In Butig, Lanao del Sur, a candidate for village chieftain was also shot and killed by his own brother who is a rival candidate of the victim.

Earlier, authorities appealed for stricter measures against loose firearms, which have been the major reason for election-related shootings.

Poll chief Garcia, however, expressed concerns over incidents of violence that “not only hurt but also killed.”

“Running for office must not be a cause to lose someone's life,” Garcia said, noting the separate killing of five people in Masbate province and Cotabato City a week prior to the election day.

As of Oct. 25, police nabbed 1,841 individuals while 1,393 firearms were confiscated due to violation of the election gun ban.

More than 5,000 police officers were also trained as poll personnel in case the assigned teachers in poll precincts backed out due to election-related violence.

Aside from the election-related shooting, police also reported incidents of vote-buying.

“We are taking action... for proper disposition. Rest assured we will closely monitor until the closing of the voting,” said Acorda.

In the Eastern Visayas region, a 47-year-old farmer reported to the police an alleged vote buying in the village of Tuburan, in Calubian town of Leyte province.

She said that on Sunday afternoon, a sum of money worth 70,000 pesos (US$1,232) was left to her by the husband of a candidate for village councilor, purposely not to vote for their incumbent candidate for village chieftain.

Because of fear, she turned over the said money to the authorities in their village.

Police chief Acorda called for the end of election-related violence.

“Our vote is sacred; let it lead us towards a brighter future for our beloved nation and its youth. This electoral exercise is more than just a mere task. It is a fundamental civil responsibility that requires the collective efforts of all individuals,” said Acorda.

“Let’s join together. We can take pride that whatever the outcome of this election, the voice of the people prevails,” he added.

Catholic Church earlier warned the Filipino voters to “go out and vote for candidates who are honest, who are credible.”

“Fill [your ballots with people] with integrity, those who can really help in our barangays and our nation,” said Bishop Mylo Hubert Vergara, the vice president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP).

The prelate maintained that “good governance should start in our communities.”

During the previous BSKE elections in May 2018, at least 35 people were killed across the country.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

China restricts mourning for former premier China restricts mourning for former premier
Gabriel Marcel on the 50th Anniversary of his Death Gabriel Marcel on the 50th Anniversary of his Death
Reimagining the synod's preparation and dynamics Reimagining the synod's preparation and dynamics
Deadly violence, vote-buying mar Philippine polls Deadly violence, vote-buying mar Philippine polls
Indian Church leaders seek probe into blasts at prayer meet Indian Church leaders seek probe into blasts at prayer meet
Vietnam archdiocese begins beatification process of Bishop Pallu Vietnam archdiocese begins beatification process of Bishop Pallu
donateads_new
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Kannur

Diocese of Kannur

Kannur diocese covers the territory of Kannur and Kasargode districts of Kerala which comprises an area of 4,988 square

Read more
Diocese of Dali

Diocese of Dali

In a land area of approximately 29,459 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the prefecture-level city of

Read more
Diocese of Phan Thiet

Diocese of Phan Thiet

Phan Thiet diocese's territory covers the whole civil province of Binh Thuan with 7,799.4 square kilometers. The

Read more
Archdiocese of Semarang

Archdiocese of Semarang

The year 1807 marked a new beginning for the Catholic Church in the Netherlands East Indies, as it came under the

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionarya

Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionary

Kon Tum wooden Cathedral church in Vietnam’s Central Highlands is a rare architectural splendor....

Read more
Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern Indiaa

Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern India

St. Mary’s Cathedral Church in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand state, is the mother church in...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Marya

Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Mary

Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception, popularly known as Notre Dame Cathedral...

Read more
Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics a

Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics

The Cathedral of Good Shepherd in Singapore is a historic National Monument, but it also holds...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.