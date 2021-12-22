Deadly typhoon fails to diminish faith in Philippines

Residents attend a dawn Mass without electricity at a church in Surigao City, Surigao del Norte province on Dec. 18, days after Super Typhoon Rai hit the city. (Photo: AFP)

Despite the chaos and destruction brought by Super Typhoon Rai last week, Catholics in the central Philippines have faithfully continued attending traditional pre-dawn Masses in the run-up to Christmas.

Many are flocking to churches, even badly damaged ones, to complete the novena Masses, known locally as simbang gabi and held between Dec. 16 and Christmas Eve, Father Dennis Llogon from Surigao del Norte told Radyo Veritas on Dec. 22.

“Many of our parishioners are still attending our dawn Masses at the San Nicolas de Tolentino Cathedral in Surigao del Norte province. Despite the fact that we had no electricity, they were still joyful and eager,” he said.

Father Llogon expressed amazement at their devotion even though many had lost their homes to the storm which as of Dec. 22 had left at least 375 dead and 56 people missing.

Thousands of people on the islands of Siargao, Surigao and Dinagat remain homeless without food and water, according to the Philippine Red Cross.

Typhoon Rai tore the roofs off many churches roofs and cut electricity but Masses continue every day by candlelight.

Despite the difficulty, I could still feel God’s presence. His Word is still heard and it continues to give us hope

“We’re in this journey together, so we help each other ... Inspired by God, we will welcome Jesus together,” Father Llogon said.

He said many Catholics still believe that attending the dawn Masses was one of the holiest preparations a person could make for the birth of Christ.

“There are a lot of questions around why this happened, why this Christmas season. What is important is our faith — I can see their faith is solid. Many still see the dawn Masses as their preparation for the coming of the Messiah," he said.

One parishioner said that although it was difficult attending Masses because of the hardship, he found consolation in the Church’s presence.

“Despite the difficulty, I could still feel God’s presence. His Word is still heard and it continues to give us hope,” Dennis Libiran told UCA News.

Nearly a week after one of the strongest storms ever to hit the Philippines struck, many victims are crying out for aid after being left homeless and being forced to sleep on sidewalks and in makeshift shelters.

Meanwhile, Bohol Bishop Alberto Uy has called on politicians to set aside their political agenda and help typhoon victims.

“Now is the time to work together. We must stop political squabbling … To all leaders, let’s all be united to help all in need,” he said on Dec. 20.

“Set aside intrigue and politics … We can only survive this crisis if we start to think of others.”